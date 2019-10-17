NYARAKA: Hukumu ya Mahakama ya Rufaa kuruhusu Wakurugenzi kusimamia Uchaguzi Mkuu

R

Retired

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 22, 2016
Messages
19,302
Points
2,000
R

Retired

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 22, 2016
19,302 2,000
Soma uone reasoning ya hawa WAHESHIMIWA majaji.

We need high mental power legal reasoning ku-handle such a constitutional case in Tanzania!

RIP MWALUSANYA, LUGAKINGIRA, KATITI and FEW OTHERS

Reliance on case laws from foreign countries with well-established, matured democracy, like the UK is a fault which the Judges have found themselves drawn into!

Ni rahisi kwa Uingereza mtu kuwa huru kutoa maamuzi kulinganisha na nchi za kiafrika kama Tanzania in particular. Majaji wangelifikiria environment we are living in, it is not a mere importation of case laws!

Kuna conflicting judgements with regard to OVERRIDING OBJECTIVE PRINCIPLE ambazo zimetolewa na mahakama ya Rufaa of very recent, ikikupa ONYO kuwa mahakama yetu ya juu bado kidogo!Striking enough, some Judges featuring in these inconsistent overriding objectives principle judgements, are featuring in the election supervision by DED controversial judgement !

Soma legal opinion attached here
 

profftobe

profftobe

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 12, 2017
Messages
506
Points
500
profftobe

profftobe

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 12, 2017
506 500
Hivi tanzania kuna sheria? Hii nchi hayo mambo ya sijui mahakama sijui bunge hakuna kitu.

Serikali ndiyo kila kitu tena serikali ni chama ile ya kijani ya mtu mmoja. Hivyo waliotoa hukumu siyo hao majaji. Wao ni vibaraka tu walikuwepo pale ili familia zao zipate kuendelea kwenda chooni.

Aliyetoa hukumu ni mshitakiwa mwenyewe yaani serikali kwa maana nyingine judge mkuu ni mh mtukufu dokta jiwe.

Utakuwa mwendawazimu kama ulitarajia hukumu iwe tofauti. Wanamoyo sana wanaoendelea kuziamini mahakama na sheria za chama cha madukuzi lazima zidumu fikra za mwenyekiti wao. Waulize akina nape watakwambia madhara ya kutodumisha fikra za mtukufu wao.
 
the truecaller

the truecaller

Senior Member
Joined
May 8, 2019
Messages
147
Points
250
the truecaller

the truecaller

Senior Member
Joined May 8, 2019
147 250
profftobe said:
Hivi tanzania kuna sheria? Hii nchi hayo mambo ya sijui mahakama sijui bunge hakuna kitu.

Serikali ndiyo kila kitu tena serikali ni chama ile ya kijani ya mtu mmoja. Hivyo waliotoa hukumu siyo hao majaji. Wao ni vibaraka tu walikuwepo pale ili familia zao zipate kuendelea kwenda chooni.

Aliyetoa hukumu ni mshitakiwa mwenyewe yaani serikali kwa maana nyingine judge mkuu ni mh mtukufu dokta jiwe.

Utakuwa mwendawazimu kama ulitarajia hukumu iwe tofauti. Wanamoyo sana wanaoendelea kuziamini mahakama na sheria za chama cha madukuzi lazima zidumu fikra za mwenyekiti wao. Waulize akina nape watakwambia madhara ya kutodumisha fikra za mtukufu wao.
Sheria ni msumeno,nyinyi siku zote huwa mnaiona mahakama iko sawa pale tu mnaposhinda lakini mkishindwa ndio huwa hivi
 
josam

josam

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Nov 22, 2011
Messages
2,077
Points
2,000
josam

josam

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 22, 2011
2,077 2,000
Hivi kwa vyeo na mali walizo nazo bado wanahofu na mdaraka? Hivi hili taifa lina watu wenye tabia gani? Africa huru, mawazo huru, bado sana!
 
R

Retired

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 22, 2016
Messages
19,302
Points
2,000
R

Retired

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 22, 2016
19,302 2,000
Hapana, siyo hivyo. Naamini kabisa katika mazingira ya Rais wa sasa na anavyoingilia kila uwanja kwa udikiteita, kauli zake kama nikulipe mshaara, nikupe gari etc halafu umtangaze mpinzani mshindi; and the general political environment prevailing around, hukumu kama hii isingelitolewa na Court of appeal. Ibrahim Juma is compromised to the highest degree. Jaji Mkuu utakumbukwa kuwa Jaji Mkuu wa hovyo kuwahi kutokea; Nisamehe CJ
the truecaller said:
Sheria ni msumeno,nyinyi siku zote huwa mnaiona mahakama iko sawa pale tu mnaposhinda lakini mkishindwa ndio huwa hivi
wa stendi

wa stendi

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 7, 2016
Messages
12,423
Points
2,000
wa stendi

wa stendi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 7, 2016
12,423 2,000
Sheria ilikuwepo kuanzia utawala wa awamu ya 4 kurudi nyuma ila kwa sasa ule utawala umetawaliwa
profftobe said:
Hivi tanzania kuna sheria? Hii nchi hayo mambo ya sijui mahakama sijui bunge hakuna kitu.

Serikali ndiyo kila kitu tena serikali ni chama ile ya kijani ya mtu mmoja. Hivyo waliotoa hukumu siyo hao majaji. Wao ni vibaraka tu walikuwepo pale ili familia zao zipate kuendelea kwenda chooni.

Aliyetoa hukumu ni mshitakiwa mwenyewe yaani serikali kwa maana nyingine judge mkuu ni mh mtukufu dokta jiwe.

Utakuwa mwendawazimu kama ulitarajia hukumu iwe tofauti. Wanamoyo sana wanaoendelea kuziamini mahakama na sheria za chama cha madukuzi lazima zidumu fikra za mwenyekiti wao. Waulize akina nape watakwambia madhara ya kutodumisha fikra za mtukufu wao.
kampelewele

kampelewele

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 13, 2014
Messages
2,710
Points
2,000
kampelewele

kampelewele

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 13, 2014
2,710 2,000
Retired said:
Hapana, siyo hivyo. Naamini kabisa katika mazingira ya Rais wa sasa na anavyoingilia kila uwanja kwa udikiteita, kauli zake kama nikulipe mshaara, nikupe gari etc halafu umtangaze mpinzani mshindi; and the general political environment prevailing around, hukumu kama hii isingelitolewa na Court of appeal. Ibrahim Juma is compromised to the highest degree. Jaji Mkuu utakumbukwa kuwa Jaji Mkuu wa hovyo kuwahi kutokea; Nisamehe CJ
Tuoneshe judgement ambayo iliupa ushindi upande wapili mkaridhika! Zote huwa mnazipinga na pale mnaposhinda mnaupongeza uamuzi wa mahakama
 
R

Retired

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 22, 2016
Messages
19,302
Points
2,000
R

Retired

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 22, 2016
19,302 2,000
kampelewele said:
Tuoneshe judgement ambayo iliupa ushindi upande wapili mkaridhika! Zote huwa mnazipinga na pale mnaposhinda mnaupongeza uamuzi wa mahakama
Si rahisi as long as the judiciary is compromised, the CJ overwhelmingly compromised, any case in which the government has an interest is bound to succeed; of course with an exception of few bold judges!
 
