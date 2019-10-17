NYARAKA: Hukumu ya Mahakama ya Rufaa kuruhusu Wakurugenzi kusimamia Uchaguzi Mkuu

Soma uone reasoning ya hawa WAHESHIMIWA majaji.



We need high mental power legal reasoning ku-handle such a constitutional case in Tanzania!



RIP MWALUSANYA, LUGAKINGIRA, KATITI and FEW OTHERS



Reliance on case laws from foreign countries with well-established, matured democracy, like the UK is a fault which the Judges have found themselves drawn into!



Ni rahisi kwa Uingereza mtu kuwa huru kutoa maamuzi kulinganisha na nchi za kiafrika kama Tanzania in particular. Majaji wangelifikiria environment we are living in, it is not a mere importation of case laws!



Kuna conflicting judgements with regard to OVERRIDING OBJECTIVE PRINCIPLE ambazo zimetolewa na mahakama ya Rufaa of very recent, ikikupa ONYO kuwa mahakama yetu ya juu bado kidogo!Striking enough, some Judges featuring in these inconsistent overriding objectives principle judgements, are featuring in the election supervision by DED controversial judgement !



Soma legal opinion attached here