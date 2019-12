Niulize swali lolote kuhusu Geology na field zote zinazohusuhiana na Jiolojia

Ningejibu kwa kiswahili ila bahati mbaya elimu niliyoipata sijafundishwa kwa kiswahiliSedimentary rocks are formed through the gradual accumulation ofsediments.for example, sand on a beach or mud on a river bed. As the sediments are buried they get compacted as more and more material is deposited on top.Eventually the sediments will become so dense that they would essentially form a rock . This process is known as lithification .Igneous rocks are rocks which have crystallized from a melt ormagma.The melt is made up of various components of pre-existing rocks which have been subjected to melting either at subduction zones or within the Earth 's mantle. The melt is hot and so passes upward through cooler country rock .As it moves it cools and various rock typeswill form through a process known as fractional crystallization .Igneous rocks can be seen at mid ocean ridges, areas of island arc volcanism orin intra-plate hotspots .Metamorphic rocks are rocks which once existed as igneous orsedimentary rocks but have been subjected to varying degrees ofpressure and heat within the Earth's crust.The processes involved willchange the composition and fabric of the rock and their original nature is often hard to distinguish. Metamorphic rocks are typically found in areas of mountain building .