Ninauza Dell OptiPlex 3020 i3 (Complete)


Dell OptiPlex 3020 & Monitor yake.

Intel Core i3 4150/ 3.50 GHz

RAM : 4 GB + 1 Empty Slot

Driver Type : DVD Writer

Hard Drive : 500 GB SATA + Empty Slot for Hard Drive.

Display Port : VGA & HDMI

USB Ports : Front 2 Rear 6 = 8

Networking : Ethernet

Operating System : Windows 10 64 bit Pre Activated

Montior : Dell Monitor 18 inches

Location : Dar

Contacts : 0682507838/ PM

Price : 310,000 Tshs
Hiyo 310K naona trick Hapo mtu akilia discount unaporomosha hiyo 10k. We jamaa kajanja sana. Dar unapatikana kitaa gani? Hata tukishimdwa kununua tunaweza kujinywea zetu K Vant kiroho safi kabisa
 
Asprin said:
Hiyo 310K naona trick Hapo mtu akilia discount unaporomosha hiyo 10k. We jamaa kajanja sana. Dar unapatikana kitaa gani? Hata tukishimdwa kununua tunaweza kujinywea zetu K Vant kiroho safi kabisa
Unataka akilewa ndio mzungumze vzr
 
Asprin said:
Hiyo 310K naona trick Hapo mtu akilia discount unaporomosha hiyo 10k. We jamaa kajanja sana. Dar unapatikana kitaa gani? Hata tukishimdwa kununua tunaweza kujinywea zetu K Vant kiroho safi kabisa
Nipo Makumbusho babu.

Nakuporomoshea zaidi ya 10K
 
