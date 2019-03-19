Ninauza Dell OptiPlex 3020 i3 (Complete)

- Joined
Dell OptiPlex 3020 & Monitor yake.
Intel Core i3 4150/ 3.50 GHz
RAM : 4 GB + 1 Empty Slot
Driver Type : DVD Writer
Hard Drive : 500 GB SATA + Empty Slot for Hard Drive.
Display Port : VGA & HDMI
USB Ports : Front 2 Rear 6 = 8
Networking : Ethernet
Operating System : Windows 10 64 bit Pre Activated
Montior : Dell Monitor 18 inches
Location : Dar
Contacts : 0682507838/ PM
Price : 310,000 Tshs
