Nimeona great thinkers wakibishana utofauti kati ya square metre na metre square, naomba kujua ukweli

A "square metre" is not the same thing as a "metre square" - although it is true that exactly 1 square metre is exactly 1 meter square. But that only works for the numbers 1 and 0; no others.



For example, a square that is 2 metres long and 2 metres wide has 4 square metres of area.



2m * 2m = 4m2



But a square that is 4 metres squared would have 4 metres on each side. This means it would have 16 square metres of area.



4m * 4m = 16m2



That is, (4m)2 is 4 meters squared, whereas 4m2 is 4 square meters.