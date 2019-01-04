NIGERIA: Rais Buhari amteua ndugu yake kushika nafasi nyeti ndani ya tume ya uchaguzi

Rais Muhammadu Buhari amemteua ndugu yake Amina Zakari kushika nafasi nyeti ndani ya tume ya uchaguziTume hiyo itasimamia uchaguzi mkuu wa mwezi Februari mwaka huu ambapo Rais Buhari atawania kwa muhula wa piliAmina atakusika na ukusanyaji wa matokeo ya kura kutoka vituo vya kupigia kura kabla ya kutangazwa kwa matokeo=====A relative of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was appointed to a key role at the electoral commission ahead of a February vote in which the leader will seek a new term, ThisDay newspaper reported.Amina Zakari was named national commissioner for a committee in charge of the national collation center where the presidential election’s results will be announced, the Lagos-based paper said, citing the head of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu.According to ThisDay, Zakari is Buhari’s niece, although a spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress party denied that.The opposition People’s Democratic Party, whose candidate Atiku Abubakar will be Buhari’s main challenger, rejected Zakari’s appointment, alleging she’s a blood relation of the president, ThisDay reported, citing PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan.“I can tell you without mincing words that she is not related to the president,” APC spokesman Lanre Issa-Onilu said Friday by phone. “The PDP is afraid of an obvious defeat so they can continue to look for excuses here and there.A presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, declined to comment on the matter, while another didn’t answer calls.Boomberg