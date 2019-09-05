Ni Saizi Yako!: Jipatie Hosting Kuanzia Tsh 50,000/= tu kwa Ajili ya Website, Blog na E-mail

kuaribu ujipatie huduma ya Kuhost website, blog, System, Apps na e-mails kwa gharama ya kuanzia Tsh 50,000/= tu kwa mwaka, hatuna Gharama ya ziada.



Huduma inajumuisha:

*1 Website

* 10 E-mail

* 1 GB SSD Storage

* Unmetered Bandwidth

* Free SSL Certificate

* Standard Performance



Kwanini Utuchague sisi:

Source Protection

Our technology identifies websites using excessive resources and temporarily re-assigns them to isolated systems. This defends your website performance and mitigates the risk normally associated with shared servers.



SSL Certificates

Powered by Let's Encrypt, each SSL Certificate provided helps secure the connection between websites and your visitors. This helps keep personal information, e-commerce transactions, and other sensitive data safeguarded.



FREE email address

Create unlimited email addresses at your own domain, including transponders and email forwarding.



Our guarantee to you:

24/7/365 Support

Our support staff is available 24/7/365 to assist you via Telephone or LiveChat with any hosting-related questions.



7-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Try our services at no risk! If you're not completely satisfied, you can cancel your hosting plan within 7 days for a complete refund.



99.9% Uptime

The availability of your website is our top priority. We stand by that fact with our uptime guarantee!



Who are we?

We are digital agency focused on creating custom websites, mobile apps, & digital marketing to grow brands online. We help companies around the world increase their online presence and ROI through design, development and online marketing.



Wasiliana nasi kwa namba: 0712 450 136 au Whats app: 0788 450 136 Ofisi: Samora St, NHC Building Posta