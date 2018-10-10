Ni RPC Moroto tena, hataki dada poa Dodoma

Umenikumbusha wale masistaduu wa udom, st john na mipango walivyonikomba pesa yangu ya boom na special faculty yote nikaanza kushindia mahind mchana na ugali kwa supu ya bamia kwa mda wa siku 50 kamili, Popote walipo shetani anawaona
Umenikumbusha wale masistaduu wa udom, st john na mipango walivyonikomba pesa yangu ya boom na special faculty yote nikaanza kushindia mahind mchana na ugali kwa supu ya bamia kwa mda wa siku 50 kamili, Popote walipo shetani anawaona
In the medieval era men used to peak a beautiful woman of their choice and spend a night with. They will leave a lance at the door as a “do not disturb sign”. No body was able to claim the children as theirs. All children belonged to the society.
As we moved from Stone Age to Iron Age, men became greedy, they started to dimesticate birds and animals and cultivatinga grains. Now they started to claim the ownership of wives and children.
The elders introduced bride price as a sign of ownership.
Umenikumbusha wale masistaduu wa udom, st john na mipango walivyonikomba pesa yangu ya boom na special faculty yote nikaanza kushindia mahind mchana na ugali kwa supu ya bamia kwa mda wa siku 50 kamili, Popote walipo shetani anawaona
In the medieval era men used to peak a beautiful woman of their choice and spend a night with. They will leave a lance at the door as a “do not disturb sign”. No body was able to claim the children as theirs. All children belonged to the society.
As we moved from Stone Age to Iron Age, men became greedy, they started to dimesticate birds and animals and cultivatinga grains. Now they started to claim the ownership of wives and children.
The elders introduced bride price as a sign of ownership.
In the medieval era men used to peak a beautiful woman of their choice and spend a night with. They will leave a lance at the door as a “do not disturb sign”. No body was able to claim the children as theirs. All children belonged to the society.
As we moved from Stone Age to Iron Age, men became greedy, they started to dimesticate birds and animals and cultivatinga grains. Now they started to claim the ownership of wives and children.
The elders introduced bride price as a sign of ownership.
True, now let people be free! Mtu ana kifaa chake, as long as one does not interfere with neighbors harmony and tranquility, let them make use of their commodities! These are commodities, a commodity is something that satisfies human wants/ need. These "chambers" are commodities since they satisfy human wants/needs without interfering with neighbours harmony, peace and tranquility ,, why not use them for gains?