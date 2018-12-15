Ni nani mnufaika wa Grand Ethiopian Renaissance halts?


Ethiopia inajenga mradi mkubwa sana wa umeme wa maji kuanzia 2011 wakitegemea kuukamilisha 2017 lakini mpaka saivi bado haujaisha and for the latest information is, it won't be possible to launch the project any sooner as projected earlier, in fact wameongeza tena more 4 additional years for the project to be done.

Hii ni Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Hydropower Project which faced lots of controversial issues like assassination of the project manager, prolonged workers strikes na kusuasua kwa namna nyingi

of course watu tunaona mbali hatushangai sana jinsi Mradi wetu wa stieglers ulivyopata vipingamizi kuanzia kwa Baba wa Taifa mpaka leo 40+ years atimae chuma kimeingia, sio kazi rahisi Je kusuasua kwa Ethiopian Great Renaissance ndio neema kwa Tanzania kwa soko nono la umeme Africa mashariki na kusini?

How Eastern Africa looked at Great Ethiopian before the coming of The Rufiji Hydroelectric Project?

The revelation that the project could take longer to complete has ignited concerns among eastern Africa countries that have signed memoranda of understanding with Ethiopia for electricity purchase.

Kenya and Tanzania are among countries that have signed MoUs with Ethiopia to import 400MW each. Others are Djibouti which intends to import 60MW, and Sudan which is already importing 200MW.

The country was planning to increase it to 300MW this year and 1,000 MW over the next five years.

Ethiopia, which was expecting to earn $500 million from power exports by 2020, has also been negotiating electricity purchase deals with Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Yemen. Last year the nation made $73.4 million from electricity exports.

The country has been banking on the completion of the dam to meet the electricity demand.

Already, the region has invested heavily in power transmission facilities.

Total supply of electricity in EAC

Kenya 1600+ megawatts
Tanzania 1500+ megawatts
Uganda 900+ megawatts
Rwanda 200+ megawatts
Burundi 100+ megawatts

So far in Tanzania the big projects under the pipeline are Kinyerezi expansion phases with the capacity of more than 3000+ megawatts [on progression], mchuchuma and liganga coal project 3000+ megawatts [on the final stage of deal sealing], solar power 150+ megawatts [biding final stages] Rusumo Hydropower 10+ megawatts [2019 commissioning], wind power 200+ megawatts [ final construction stages] and so forth

Je Tanzania itakua donor country kwenye umeme wa nchi za Africa ya Mashariki na kusini?

1l-image-tamega-river-hydroelectric-project-jpg.968480

Rufiji Hydroelectric Project
 
REDEEMER. said:
Ethiopia inajenga mradi mkubwa sana wa umeme wa maji kuanzia 2011 wakitegemea kuukamilisha 2017 lakini mpaka saivi bado haujaisha and for the latest information is, it won't be possible to launch the project any sooner as projected earlier, in fact wameongeza tena more 4 additional years for the project to be done.

Hii ni Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Hydropower Project which faced lots of controversial issues like assassination of the project manager, prolonged workers strikes na kusuasua kwa namna nyingi

of course watu tunaona mbali hatushangai sana jinsi Mradi wetu wa stieglers ulivyopata vipingamizi kuanzia kwa Baba wa Taifa mpaka leo 40+ years atimae chuma kimeingia, sio kazi rahisi Je kusuasua kwa Ethiopian Great Renaissance ndio neema kwa Tanzania kwa soko nono la umeme Africa mashariki na kusini?

How Eastern Africa looked at Great Ethiopian before the coming of The Rufiji Hydroelectric Project?

The revelation that the project could take longer to complete has ignited concerns among eastern Africa countries that have signed memoranda of understanding with Ethiopia for electricity purchase.

Kenya and Tanzania are among countries that have signed MoUs with Ethiopia to import 400MW each. Others are Djibouti which intends to import 60MW, and Sudan which is already importing 200MW.

The country was planning to increase it to 300MW this year and 1,000 MW over the next five years.

Ethiopia, which was expecting to earn $500 million from power exports by 2020, has also been negotiating electricity purchase deals with Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Yemen. Last year the nation made $73.4 million from electricity exports.

The country has been banking on the completion of the dam to meet the electricity demand.

Already, the region has invested heavily in power transmission facilities.

Total supply of electricity in EAC

Kenya 1600+ megawatts
Tanzania 1500+ megawatts
Uganda 900+ megawatts
Rwanda 200+ megawatts
Burundi 100+ megawatts

So far in Tanzania the big projects under the pipeline are Kinyerezi expansion phases with the capacity of more than 3000+ megawatts [on progression], mchuchuma and liganga coal project 3000+ megawatts [on the final stage of deal sealing], solar power 150+ megawatts [biding final stages] Rusumo Hydropower 10+ megawatts [2019 commissioning], wind power 200+ megawatts [ final construction stages] and so forth

Je Tanzania itakua donor country kwenye umeme wa nchi za Africa ya Mashariki na kusini?

View attachment 968480
Rufiji Hydroelectric Project
Kwajinsi Magufuli anavyotaka project iyende kwa kasi...Tupo katika njia sahii...Lakini sema tu lazima tujifunge kibwebwe...
 
Hiyo MoU ya Tz kuchukua 400 MW kutoka Ethiopia haito tumika! Projections kufika 2025 Tz izalishe zaidi ya 100,000 MW. Giant anachukua position yake and there is no turning back.
 
thisdayes said:
Hiyo MoU ya Tz kuchukua 400 MW kutoka Ethiopia haito tumika! Projections kufika 2025 Tz izalishe zaidi ya 100,000 MW. Giant anachukua position yake and there is no turning back.
100,000 MW by 2025 na South Africa inaproduce 30,000 MW pekee. Kwa hivyo ninyi mtaproduce umeme nyingi kushinda South Africa?
 
REDEEMER. said:
Ethiopia inajenga mradi mkubwa sana wa umeme wa maji kuanzia 2011 wakitegemea kuukamilisha 2017 lakini mpaka saivi bado haujaisha and for the latest information is, it won't be possible to launch the project any sooner as projected earlier, in fact wameongeza tena more 4 additional years for the project to be done.

Hii ni Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Hydropower Project which faced lots of controversial issues like assassination of the project manager, prolonged workers strikes na kusuasua kwa namna nyingi

of course watu tunaona mbali hatushangai sana jinsi Mradi wetu wa stieglers ulivyopata vipingamizi kuanzia kwa Baba wa Taifa mpaka leo 40+ years atimae chuma kimeingia, sio kazi rahisi Je kusuasua kwa Ethiopian Great Renaissance ndio neema kwa Tanzania kwa soko nono la umeme Africa mashariki na kusini?

How Eastern Africa looked at Great Ethiopian before the coming of The Rufiji Hydroelectric Project?

The revelation that the project could take longer to complete has ignited concerns among eastern Africa countries that have signed memoranda of understanding with Ethiopia for electricity purchase.

Kenya and Tanzania are among countries that have signed MoUs with Ethiopia to import 400MW each. Others are Djibouti which intends to import 60MW, and Sudan which is already importing 200MW.

The country was planning to increase it to 300MW this year and 1,000 MW over the next five years.

Ethiopia, which was expecting to earn $500 million from power exports by 2020, has also been negotiating electricity purchase deals with Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Yemen. Last year the nation made $73.4 million from electricity exports.

The country has been banking on the completion of the dam to meet the electricity demand.

Already, the region has invested heavily in power transmission facilities.

Total supply of electricity in EAC

Kenya 1600+ megawatts
Tanzania 1500+ megawatts
Uganda 900+ megawatts
Rwanda 200+ megawatts
Burundi 100+ megawatts

So far in Tanzania the big projects under the pipeline are Kinyerezi expansion phases with the capacity of more than 3000+ megawatts [on progression], mchuchuma and liganga coal project 3000+ megawatts [on the final stage of deal sealing], solar power 150+ megawatts [biding final stages] Rusumo Hydropower 10+ megawatts [2019 commissioning], wind power 200+ megawatts [ final construction stages] and so forth

Je Tanzania itakua donor country kwenye umeme wa nchi za Africa ya Mashariki na kusini?

View attachment 968480
Rufiji Hydroelectric Project
Lol...counting the chicken before they hatch
 
thisdayes said:
Hiyo MoU ya Tz kuchukua 400 MW kutoka Ethiopia haito tumika! Projections kufika 2025 Tz izalishe zaidi ya 100,000 MW. Giant anachukua position yake and there is no turning back.
Uko na wazimu.
100,000 mw labda by the year 3025.
 
This Ethiopian dam is unnecessarily big.
It will take decades to utilize its full capacity. Why lie.

For a poor country to add 6000 mw without the corresponding developments to utilize it, shows that it might not be the wisest project at this time.
 
kennedy0000 said:
Uko na wazimu.
100,000 mw labda by the year 3025.
Hahahaa... naona nimekukurupua kutoka kwenya kibanda chako hapo Kibera ata mswaki hujapiga . Ilibidi iwe 10,000 MW by that time Ken Power itakua inunua umeme wa bei chee toka Tz na Ethiopia.
 
thisdayes said:
Hahahaa... naona nimekukurupua kutoka kwenya kibanda chako hapo Kibera ata mswaki hujapiga . Ilibidi iwe 10,000 MW by that time Ken Power itakua inunua umeme wa bei chee toka Tz na Ethiopia.
reality check... Kenya inaproduce 2,351 MW against a peak demand of 1,802 MW... Tayari tuko na excess, Turkana wind firm inaongozwa 310MW Jan mwaka Ujao na pia kuna 140MW za olkaria geothermal kuanzia June 2019.... mbali na 50MW garissa solar ambayo imekamolika...
Yani Kwa kifupi tuko na oversupply ya umeme in the short term period....


In the long term kuanzia 2021 Kengen inapanga kuongeza 700MW za geothermal, kuna Lamu powerplant ambayo itaongeza 1050MW by 2025 lakini in phases of 250MW each phase for 5 years.....na kuna high grand falls dam 700MW ambayo itakamilika 2025.....


Sisi tunazalisha umeme kidogo kidogo kulingana na projected demand ambayo inakua Kwa 5% kila mwaka, Tz na Ethiopia wanataka kuzalisha umeme mwingi Kwa mpigo kwasababu mnataka kuuzia majirani, kueni makini sije mwishowe mkabaki na umeme wenu
 
Yani kama uliyo yaandika ndio yanafanyika na juzi jiwe kaongeza vitu vingi sana kuhusu hizo project zingine , basi nimeamini kabisa sasa hivi awamu hii iliyopo imechemka sana na haina muelekeo .
 
exit said:
Yani kama uliyo yaandika ndio yanafanyika na juzi jiwe kaongeza vitu vingi sana kuhusu hizo project zingine , basi nimeamini kabisa sasa hivi awamu hii iliyopo imechemka sana na haina muelekeo .
Inawezekana kabisa wewe ndio huna muelekeo,unajua ukiwa ndani ya jet au ndege ukaona dunia inazunguka,ujue ndege yako ndio inazunguka dunia imetulia tu.
 
Kafrican said:
reality check... Kenya inaproduce 2,351 MW against a peak demand of 1,802 MW... Tayari tuko na excess, Turkana wind firm inaongozwa 310MW Jan mwaka Ujao na pia kuna 140MW za olkaria geothermal kuanzia June 2019.... mbsli na 50MW garissa solar ambayo imekamolika...
Yani Kwa kifupi tuko na oversupply ya umeme in the short term period....


In the long term kuanzia 2021 Jengen inapanga kuongea 700MW za geothermal, kuna Lamu powerplant ambayo itaongeza 1050MW by 2025 lakini in phases of 250MW every phase for 5 years.....na kuna high grand falls dam 700MW ambayo itakamilika 2025.....


Sisi tunazalisha umeme kidogo kidogo kulingana na projected demand ambayo inakua Kwa 5% kila mwaka, Tz na Ethiopia wanataka kuzalisha umeme mwingi Kwa mpigo kwasababu mnataka kuuzia majirani, kueni makini sije mwishowe mkabaki na umeme wenu
Tatizo ni price, hivyo vyanzo vyote vya umeme huko Kenya vinazalisha kwa bei ya juu sana. Economically bora kununua umeme toka Ethiopia ambao gharama yake ni $ 2cent kuliko mzalishe wenu kwa $13cent.

Hydroelectric power is far cheaper than all those you have mentioned. Bado umuhimu wa Kenya kununua umeme toka Ethiopia au Tanzania ni njia pekee ya kukuza uchumi wa Kenya na kuwapunguzia wakenya mzigo wa maisha.
 
joto la jiwe said:
Tatizo ni price, hivyo vyanzo vyote vya umeme huko Kenya vinazalisha kwa bei ya juu sana. Economically bora kununua umeme toka Ethiopia ambao gharama yake ni $ 2cent kuliko mzalishe wenu kwa $13cent.

Hydroelectric power is far cheaper than all those you have mentioned. Bado umuhimu wa Kenya kununua umeme toka Ethiopia au Tanzania ni njia pekee ya kukuza uchumi wa Kenya na kuwapunguzia wakenya mzigo wa maisha.
Kengen ambao ndo wazalishaji wa umeme wa Wind, Geothermal na Solar huuzia Kenya Power umeme Kwa bei rahisi Sawa na Ethiopia .... Lakini Kenya power ndo huongeza Tax,maintenance cost, fixed charge (whether you use electricity or not), debt payments....etc ikifikia mwananchi unakuta wameongeza kama $5cents extra for every KW .... Alafu shida nyengine ya Kenya ni kwamba tuna produce kama 40% of all power inatoka Kwa hydro lakini kwasababu ya ukame maji hua yanapungua na Ku flactuate kitu ambacho kinassbabisha KPLC kuwasha generator za diesel ambapo umeme Una gharama $35cents per kwhr ....sahii vile tunaongeza wind, solar na geo thermal tuna phase out thermal (generator) power ...... kwasasa geothermal inazalisha karibia 60% ya umeme Kenya.. And unlike hydro, solar, wind ambazo zinategemea Hali ya anga, geothermal is very reliable,steady and virtually unlimited! And its as cheap as hydro!

Soma hapa ujionee vile kila mkenya mwenye meter ya stima analipa $1.5 USD kila mwezi hata kama utazima main switch na usitumie umeme. Power bills to fall 8pc in July
 
Kafrican said:
reality check... Kenya inaproduce 2,351 MW against a peak demand of 1,802 MW... Tayari tuko na excess, Turkana wind firm inaongozwa 310MW Jan mwaka Ujao na pia kuna 140MW za olkaria geothermal kuanzia June 2019.... mbali na 50MW garissa solar ambayo imekamolika...
Yani Kwa kifupi tuko na oversupply ya umeme in the short term period....


In the long term kuanzia 2021 Kengen inapanga kuongeza 700MW za geothermal, kuna Lamu powerplant ambayo itaongeza 1050MW by 2025 lakini in phases of 250MW each phase for 5 years.....na kuna high grand falls dam 700MW ambayo itakamilika 2025.....


Sisi tunazalisha umeme kidogo kidogo kulingana na projected demand ambayo inakua Kwa 5% kila mwaka, Tz na Ethiopia wanataka kuzalisha umeme mwingi Kwa mpigo kwasababu mnataka kuuzia majirani, kueni makini sije mwishowe mkabaki na umeme wenu
Kuendesha SGR inaweza ikahitaji 500+MW so its actually ryt tym kuanza kujenga hyrdo ya rufiji... Na wakisema 3yrs nt sure itakuwa hvyo inaweza chukua hata 5yrs .... In short term Tz itakamilisha Kinyerezi 1 Extension 185MW na Rusumo Falls 26.6Mw hyo ni next year
 
Kafrican said:
Kengen ambao ndo wazalishaji wa umeme wa Wind, Geothermal na Solar huuzia Kenya Power umeme Kwa bei rahisi Sawa na Ethiopia .... Lakini Kenya power ndo huongeza Tax,maintenance cost, fixed charge (whether you use electricity or not), debt payments....etc ikifikia mwananchi unakuta wameongeza kama $5cents extra for every KW .... Alafu shida nyengine ya Kenya ni kwamba tuna produce kama 40% of all power inatoka Kwa hydro lakini kwasababu ya ukame maji hua yanapungua na Ku flactuate kitu ambacho kinassbabisha KPLC kuwasha generator za diesel ambapo umeme Una gharama $35cents per kwhr ....sahii vile tunaongeza wind, solar na geo thermal tuna phase out thermal (generator) power ...... kwasasa geothermal inazalisha karibia 60% ya umeme Kenya.. And unlike hydro, solar, wind ambazo zinategemea Hali ya anga, geothermal is very reliable,steady and virtually unlimited! And its as cheap as hydro!

Soma hapa ujionee vile kila mkenya mwenye meter ya stima analipa $1.5 USD kila mwezi hata kama utazima main switch na usitumie umeme. Power bills to fall 8pc in July
Gharama za uzalishaji wa UMEME kwa kila KWhr kutoka katika vyanzo mbalimbali vya UMEME, hizi ni wastani duniani kote, hazitofautiana Sana.
1)Diesel generator $0.2
2)Geothermal $0.05
3)Wind/Solar $0.04
4)Hydroelectric $0.0016
Geothermal source, is four times expensive than hydro electricity. Hakuna sababu zozote zile za kiuchumi kwa Kenya kuacha kununua UMEME wa maji toka Tanzania na Ethiopia, mkuendelea kutumia umeme wa Geothermal, bidhaa zenu zitaendelea kuwa ghali sana. Manufacturers wengi watafunga viwanda vyao na kuhamishia Tanzania au Ethiopia.
 
