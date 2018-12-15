Ni nani mnufaika wa Grand Ethiopian Renaissance halts?

Ethiopia inajenga mradi mkubwa sana wa umeme wa maji kuanzia 2011 wakitegemea kuukamilisha 2017 lakini mpaka saivi bado haujaisha and for the latest information is, it won't be possible to launch the project any sooner as projected earlier, in fact wameongeza tena more 4 additional years for the project to be done.Hii ni Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Hydropower Project which faced lots of controversial issues like assassination of the project manager, prolonged workers strikes na kusuasua kwa namna nyingiof course watu tunaona mbali hatushangai sana jinsi Mradi wetu wa stieglers ulivyopata vipingamizi kuanzia kwa Baba wa Taifa mpaka leo 40+ years atimae chuma kimeingia, sio kazi rahisi Je kusuasua kwa Ethiopian Great Renaissance ndio neema kwa Tanzania kwa soko nono la umeme Africa mashariki na kusini?How Eastern Africa looked at Great Ethiopian before the coming of The Rufiji Hydroelectric Project?The revelation that the project could take longer to complete has ignited concerns among eastern Africa countries that have signed memoranda of understanding with Ethiopia for electricity purchase.Kenya and Tanzania are among countries that have signed MoUs with Ethiopia to import 400MW each. Others are Djibouti which intends to import 60MW, and Sudan which is already importing 200MW.The country was planning to increase it to 300MW this year and 1,000 MW over the next five years.Ethiopia, which was expecting to earn $500 million from power exports by 2020, has also been negotiating electricity purchase deals with Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Uganda and Yemen. Last year the nation made $73.4 million from electricity exports.The country has been banking on the completion of the dam to meet the electricity demand.Already, the region has invested heavily in power transmission facilities.Total supply of electricity in EACKenya 1600+ megawattsTanzania 1500+ megawattsUganda 900+ megawattsRwanda 200+ megawattsBurundi 100+ megawattsSo far in Tanzania the big projects under the pipeline are Kinyerezi expansion phases with the capacity of more than 3000+ megawatts [on progression], mchuchuma and liganga coal project 3000+ megawatts [on the final stage of deal sealing], solar power 150+ megawatts [biding final stages] Rusumo Hydropower 10+ megawatts [2019 commissioning], wind power 200+ megawatts [ final construction stages] and so forthJe Tanzania itakua donor country kwenye umeme wa nchi za Africa ya Mashariki na kusini?Rufiji Hydroelectric Project