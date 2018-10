Ni miaka 16 sasa tangia nianze kunuka sehemu za huku chini

Inawezekana tatizo lako linatokana na kula vibaya.



Jaribu kula plant based diet for few month and see how it works for you.



Stop eating sugar and salt. Also stop eating fried food.



I'm plant based. My body smells good.



Vile unajua kuna uhusiano wa afya nzuri na vyakula unakula.



Pia uwe unafanya fasting.



You need to detoxify your body.



And ital eating is what you need.



Plant based food have all necessary nutrients for a healthy body.



Eat more fruits.



Tena ukila fruits kula yenyewe. Don't mix fruits with other types of food.



Do that for few months and you will be good



I've been plant based for years. I can tell how amazing my body feels. My body smells good, i feel energetic, I get perfect sleep, perfect poop, etc.



Stop eating meat and diary.



They are not good for your health.



Remember you don't need meat to get protein.



Plant based food has every nutrients for healthy body.



Cheers