Ni kweli kuna watu wa afya wanachukua namba za wagonjwa na kuwatongoza?

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Dear Tanzanian doctors, dada wa watu kaja, umemtibu, kaondoka. Badala ya kuondoka, wewe unaenda kwenye faili lake, unachukua namba zake, her personal numbers, unazisave alafu unamtext. Mnaisave pale, unamtext.Isn't that breach of personal information? Why do you guys do that?Kwa nini usimuombe pale akiwepo? Unaenda kwenye faili lake unachukua alafu ndio unamtext.I don't think that's very professional. I don't think that's very professional. Why do you guys do that? Why do you guys do that?