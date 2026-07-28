Ni kweli kuna watu wa afya wanachukua namba za wagonjwa na kuwatongoza?

Ni kweli kuna watu wa afya wanachukua namba za wagonjwa na kuwatongoza?

M

Mawele

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Dear Tanzanian doctors, dada wa watu kaja, umemtibu, kaondoka. Badala ya kuondoka, wewe unaenda kwenye faili lake, unachukua namba zake, her personal numbers, unazisave alafu unamtext. Mnaisave pale Husna UTI, unamtext.

Isn't that breach of personal information? Why do you guys do that?

Kwa nini usimuombe pale akiwepo? Unaenda kwenye faili lake unachukua alafu ndio unamtext.

I don't think that's very professional. I don't think that's very professional. Why do you guys do that? Why do you guys do that?
 
Kingsmann said:
Ni ngumu sana uchukue namba ya simu ya mteja unwillingly kisha uanze kumtongoza. Labda kama mlishajenga mazoea yaliyo nje na mambo ya kazi.

Kwanza mteja anaweza kukuundia zengwe ukakamatwa.

Siyo kirahisi kiasi icho.
Click to expand...
Nakazia hoja. Watu hawakurupuki tuu. Vinginevyo Mtu wa Afya anaweza kujikut akichukua namba ya Marehemu.
 
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