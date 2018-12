Ngazi za mishahara Serikalini - Tanzania (TGS, PHTS, PSS, SAIS etc)

[FONT=&]. (Sh471,000), TGOS C 2 . (Sh482,000), TGOS C 3 . (Sh493,000), TGOS C 4. (Sh504,000), TGOS C 5. (Sh515,000), TGOS C 6. (Sh526,000), TGOS C 7. (Sh537,000), TGOS C 8. (Sh548,000), TGOS C 9. (Sh559,000), TGOS C 10. (Sh570,000), TGOS C 11. (Sh581,000) na TGOS C 12. (Sh592,000).

Watumshi wa serikali wenye taaluma mbalimbali



TGS A

TGS A 1. (Sh249,000), TGS A 2. (Sh255,600), TGS A 3. (Sh262,200 ), TGS A 4. (Sh268,800 ), TGS A 5. (Sh275,400), TGS A 6. (Sh282,000), TGS A 7. (Sh288,600 ), na TGS A 8. (Sh295,200).



TGS B

TGS B 1. (Sh311,000), TGS B 2. (Sh319,500), TGSB 3. (Sh328,000), TGS B 4. (Sh336,500), TGS B 5. (Sh345,000), TGS B 6. (Sh353,500), TGS B 7. (Sh362,000), TGS B 8. (Sh370,000), TGS B 9. (Sh379,000) na TGS B 10. (Sh 387,500).



TGS C

TGS C 1. (Sh410,000), TGS C 2. (Sh420,000), TGS C 3. (Sh430,000), TGS C 4. (Sh440,000), TGS C 5. (Sh450,000), TGS C 6. (Sh460,000), TGS C 7. (Sh470,000) na TGS C 8. (Sh480,000). TGS C 9. (Sh490,000), TGS C 10. (Sh500,000), TGS C 11. (Sh510,000), TGS C 12. (Sh520,000).



TGS D

TGS D 1. (Sh567,000), TGS D 2. (Sh578,500), TGS D 3. (Sh590,000), TGS D 4. (Sh601,500), TGS D 5. (Sh613,000), TGS D 6. (Sh 624,500), TGS D 7. (Sh636,000), TGS D 8. (Sh647,500), TGS D 9. (Sh659,000), TGS D 10. (Sh 670,500), TGS D 11. (Sh 682,000),na TGS D 12. (Sh 693,500).

TGS E

