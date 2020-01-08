Ndege ya Ukraine iliyokuwa na Watu takribani 180 yaanguka nchini Iran. Hakuna aliyepona

Your browser is not able to display this video.

Ndege ya Ukraine iliyokuwa imebeba watu 180 pamoja na Wafanyakazi wake imeanguka karibu na Mji Mkuu wa Iran, Tehran dakika tatu baada ya kuruka ikitokea katika Uwanja wa ndege wa Kimataifa wa KhomeiniKatika video ambayo haijadhibitishwa iliyowekwa na Shirika la Habari la BBC inaonesha ndege hiyo, inayaodaiwa kuanguka baada ya kupata tatizo la kiufundi, ikiwaka moto angani kabla kutokea kwa mlipuko mkubwa na kuangukaHakuna taarifa zozote za kuhusu majeruhi au vifo hadi sasa ila video na picha zinazowekwa katika Mitandao ya Kijamii zinaonesha hakuna mtu yeyote aliyeponaTimu ya Uchunguzi ipo katika eneo la tukio ambapo ndege hiyo PS752 aina ya Boeing 737-800 imeonekana imeanguka baada ya kufikia urefu wa Futi 7,925 kutoka usawa wa BahariKuanguka kwa ndege hiyo kunakuja saa kadhaa baada ya Iran kurusha makombora yake kushambulia Kambi mbili za Jeshi za Marekani zilizopo Iraq ikiwa ni kujibu mapigo ya kuuawa kwa Jenerali Qassem Soleimani******A Ukrainian passenger plane bound for Kiev appeared to already be in flames before it fell from the sky and into a farm field outside of Tehran on Wednesday, sparking speculation it was shot down before killing all 170 passengers on board.Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 crashed near just three minutes after takeoff from Tehran and Ali Kashani, a spokesman for Imam Khomeini International Airport, told Fars news agency: 'It is predicted that technical problems caused the accident.'However, flight data shows the three-year-old Boeing 737-800 for Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 reached an altitude of 2.4 km and then suddenly disappeared.The plane 'crashed around Parand', about 60 kilometres south-west of the Iranian city and all on board dead according to state media.Unverified video footage by the BBC's Iran correspondent, Ali Hashem, appeared to show the plane burning in the sky before crashing in a huge explosion.A photo later published by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency showed rescue officials in a farm field, with what appeared to be pieces of the aircraft laying nearby. IRNA had estimated 180 on board.Flight information shows the plane taking off at 2.44am UTC (6.14am local time) and reaching a height of 7,925ft before the data abruptly ends.An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, Iran's civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh told the Associated Press.'After taking off from Imam Khomeini international airport it crashed between Parand and Shahriar,' Jafarzadeh said. 'An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced.'Images from the scene Wednesday morning indicated that it was unlikely anyone survived.There was not much of the aircraft left in tact amid the wreckage in the field where the plane crashed.'The plane is on fire but we have sent crews ... and we may be able to save some passengers,' Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran's emergency services, told State TV.He later said: 'The fire is so heavy that we cannot (do) any rescue... we have 22 ambulances, four bus ambulances and a helicopter at the site.'