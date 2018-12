NCHI YA KWANZA HADI YA MWISHO KUONA MWAKA MPYA WA 2019

Tazama Nchi ambazo zimeshaona mwaka mpya na ambazo zinafuatiaMonday 10am – Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati10:15am – New Zealand1pm – Most of Austalia3pm – Japan, South Korea and North Korea4pm – China, Philippines, Singapore5pm – Thailand, Cambodia and large parts of Indonesia6pm – Bangladesh6.15pm – Nepal6.30pm – India and Sri Lanka7pm – Pakistan8pm – Azerbaijan8.30pm – Iran9pm – Turkey, Iraq, Kenya and most of Russia10pm – Greece, Romania, South Africa, Hungary and other central and eastern European cities11pm – Germany, France, Italy, Algeria, Belgium, SpainMidnight – UK, Ireland, Ghana, Iceland, PortugalTuesday 2am – Regions of Brazil3am – Argentina, regions of Brazil, Chile, Paraguay4am – Some regions of Canada, Bolivia, Puerto Rico5am – Eastern Standard Time in the US – New York, Washington, Detroit and Cuba6am – Central Standard Time in the US – Chicago7am – Mountain Standard Time in the US – Colorado, Arizona8am – Pacific Standard Time in the US – LA, Nevada9am – Alaska10am – Hawaii11am – American Samoa12pm – Baker Island, Howland IslandSent using Jamii Forums mobile app