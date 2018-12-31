NCHI YA KWANZA HADI YA MWISHO KUONA MWAKA MPYA WA 2019

- Joined
Tazama Nchi ambazo zimeshaona mwaka mpya na ambazo zinafuatia
Monday 10am – Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati
10:15am – New Zealand
1pm – Most of Austalia
3pm – Japan, South Korea and North Korea
4pm – China, Philippines, Singapore
5pm – Thailand, Cambodia and large parts of Indonesia
6pm – Bangladesh
6.15pm – Nepal
6.30pm – India and Sri Lanka
7pm – Pakistan
8pm – Azerbaijan
8.30pm – Iran
9pm – Turkey, Iraq, Kenya and most of Russia
10pm – Greece, Romania, South Africa, Hungary and other central and eastern European cities
11pm – Germany, France, Italy, Algeria, Belgium, Spain
Midnight – UK, Ireland, Ghana, Iceland, Portugal
Tuesday 2am – Regions of Brazil
3am – Argentina, regions of Brazil, Chile, Paraguay
4am – Some regions of Canada, Bolivia, Puerto Rico
5am – Eastern Standard Time in the US – New York, Washington, Detroit and Cuba
6am – Central Standard Time in the US – Chicago
7am – Mountain Standard Time in the US – Colorado, Arizona
8am – Pacific Standard Time in the US – LA, Nevada
9am – Alaska
10am – Hawaii
11am – American Samoa
12pm – Baker Island, Howland Island
