NCHI YA KWANZA HADI YA MWISHO KUONA MWAKA MPYA WA 2019


Tazama Nchi ambazo zimeshaona mwaka mpya na ambazo zinafuatia

Monday 10am – Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati

10:15am – New Zealand

1pm – Most of Austalia

3pm – Japan, South Korea and North Korea

4pm – China, Philippines, Singapore

5pm – Thailand, Cambodia and large parts of Indonesia

6pm – Bangladesh

6.15pm – Nepal

6.30pm – India and Sri Lanka

7pm – Pakistan

8pm – Azerbaijan

8.30pm – Iran

9pm – Turkey, Iraq, Kenya and most of Russia

10pm – Greece, Romania, South Africa, Hungary and other central and eastern European cities

11pm – Germany, France, Italy, Algeria, Belgium, Spain

Midnight – UK, Ireland, Ghana, Iceland, Portugal

Tuesday 2am – Regions of Brazil

3am – Argentina, regions of Brazil, Chile, Paraguay

4am – Some regions of Canada, Bolivia, Puerto Rico

5am – Eastern Standard Time in the US – New York, Washington, Detroit and Cuba

6am – Central Standard Time in the US – Chicago

7am – Mountain Standard Time in the US – Colorado, Arizona

8am – Pacific Standard Time in the US – LA, Nevada

9am – Alaska

10am – Hawaii

11am – American Samoa

12pm – Baker Island, Howland Island



