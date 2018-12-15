Nawatakia heri na baraka kwenye Christmas na Mwaka mpya


BAK said:
Train Lyrics




"Shake Up Christmas"


Ho, ho, ho...

Shake up the happiness
Wake up the happiness
Shake up the happiness
It's Christmas time

There was a story that I was told
And I want to tell the world before I get too old
And don't remember it, so let's December it
And reassemble it, oh yeah

Once upon a time in a town like this
A little girl made a great big wish
To fill the world full of happiness
And be on Santa's magic list

Shake it up, shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time
Shake it up, shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time
Ho, ho, ho,
Ho, ho, ho,
It's Christmas time

At the same time miles away
A little boy made a wish that day
That the world would be okay
And Santa Clause would hear him say
I got dreams and I got love
I got my feet on the ground and family above
Can you send some happiness with my best
To the rest of the people of east and the west

And maybe every once in a while
You give my grandma a reason to smile
'Tis the season to smile
It's cold but we'll be freezing in style

And let me meet a girl one day
That wants to spread some love this way
We can let our souls run free
And she can open some happiness with me

Shake it up, shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time
Shake it up, shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time

I know you're out there
I hear your reindeer
I see the snow where
Your boots have been

I'm gonna show them
So they will know then
Then love will grow and
They believe again

Shake it up (shake it up), shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time
Shake it up, shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time
Ho, ho, ho,
Ho, ho, ho,
It's Christmas time

Shake it up, shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time
Shake it up, shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time

Ho, ho, ho,
Ho, ho, ho,
Ho, ho, ho,
It's Christmas time
 
Huu wimbo(Holiday) unakikumbusha miaka yao wakati bado damu inachemka. Goma lilikuwa linapigwa mida mibovu hivi. Zikitoka oldies ndio inakuja miduara mambo ya kupigwa msasa.
 
