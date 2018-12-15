Nawatakia heri na baraka kwenye Christmas na Mwaka mpya

Train Lyrics

Ho, ho, ho...Shake up the happinessWake up the happinessShake up the happinessIt's Christmas timeThere was a story that I was toldAnd I want to tell the world before I get too oldAnd don't remember it, so let's December itAnd reassemble it, oh yeahOnce upon a time in a town like thisA little girl made a great big wishTo fill the world full of happinessAnd be on Santa's magic listShake it up, shake up the happinessWake it up, wake up the happinessCome on all, it's Christmas timeShake it up, shake up the happinessWake it up, wake up the happinessCome on all, it's Christmas timeHo, ho, ho,Ho, ho, ho,It's Christmas timeAt the same time miles awayA little boy made a wish that dayThat the world would be okayAnd Santa Clause would hear him sayI got dreams and I got loveI got my feet on the ground and family aboveCan you send some happiness with my bestTo the rest of the people of east and the westAnd maybe every once in a whileYou give my grandma a reason to smile'Tis the season to smileIt's cold but we'll be freezing in styleAnd let me meet a girl one dayThat wants to spread some love this wayWe can let our souls run freeAnd she can open some happiness with meShake it up, shake up the happinessWake it up, wake up the happinessCome on all, it's Christmas timeShake it up, shake up the happinessWake it up, wake up the happinessCome on all, it's Christmas timeI know you're out thereI hear your reindeerI see the snow whereYour boots have beenI'm gonna show themSo they will know thenThen love will grow andThey believe againShake it up (shake it up), shake up the happinessWake it up, wake up the happinessCome on all, it's Christmas timeShake it up, shake up the happinessWake it up, wake up the happinessCome on all, it's Christmas timeHo, ho, ho,Ho, ho, ho,It's Christmas timeShake it up, shake up the happinessWake it up, wake up the happinessCome on all, it's Christmas timeShake it up, shake up the happinessWake it up, wake up the happinessCome on all, it's Christmas timeHo, ho, ho,Ho, ho, ho,Ho, ho, ho,It's Christmas time