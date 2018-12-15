Nawatakia heri na baraka kwenye Christmas na Mwaka mpya

Train Lyrics
Play the Train Quiz
on Melody Facts
"Shake Up Christmas"
Ho, ho, ho...
Shake up the happiness
Wake up the happiness
Shake up the happiness
It's Christmas time
There was a story that I was told
And I want to tell the world before I get too old
And don't remember it, so let's December it
And reassemble it, oh yeah
Once upon a time in a town like this
A little girl made a great big wish
To fill the world full of happiness
And be on Santa's magic list
Shake it up, shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time
Shake it up, shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time
Ho, ho, ho,
Ho, ho, ho,
It's Christmas time
At the same time miles away
A little boy made a wish that day
That the world would be okay
And Santa Clause would hear him say
I got dreams and I got love
I got my feet on the ground and family above
Can you send some happiness with my best
To the rest of the people of east and the west
And maybe every once in a while
You give my grandma a reason to smile
'Tis the season to smile
It's cold but we'll be freezing in style
And let me meet a girl one day
That wants to spread some love this way
We can let our souls run free
And she can open some happiness with me
Shake it up, shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time
Shake it up, shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time
I know you're out there
I hear your reindeer
I see the snow where
Your boots have been
I'm gonna show them
So they will know then
Then love will grow and
They believe again
Shake it up (shake it up), shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time
Shake it up, shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time
Ho, ho, ho,
Ho, ho, ho,
It's Christmas time
Shake it up, shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time
Shake it up, shake up the happiness
Wake it up, wake up the happiness
Come on all, it's Christmas time
Ho, ho, ho,
Ho, ho, ho,
Ho, ho, ho,
It's Christmas time