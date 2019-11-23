Nauza Toyota Vitz (CZB) Tshilingi milioni 5.7

Njalaliko
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- May 9, 2016
- Messages
- 557
- Points
- 2,000
Njalaliko
JF-Expert Member
Joined May 9, 2016
557 2,000
*GARI BADO MPYA KABISA ILIKUJA NA ZERO KILOMETRE
YOM: 2001
Engine: 2SZ
Capacity: 990cc
Automatic
Petrol
65,000 Kms (Genuine)
Nimeirudia rangi wiki ya jana bampa la mbele tu.
.
Price: TZS. 5.7m
.
Location: Sinza - Dsm
.
Call: 0719 143475
YOM: 2001
Engine: 2SZ
Capacity: 990cc
Automatic
Petrol
65,000 Kms (Genuine)
Nimeirudia rangi wiki ya jana bampa la mbele tu.
.
Price: TZS. 5.7m
.
Location: Sinza - Dsm
.
Call: 0719 143475
Attachments:
-
- File size
- 100.7 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 90.8 KB
- Views
- 0
-
- File size
- 99.2 KB
- Views
- 0