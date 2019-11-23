Nauza Toyota Vitz (CZB) Tshilingi milioni 5.7

*GARI BADO MPYA KABISA ILIKUJA NA ZERO KILOMETRE

YOM: 2001
Engine: 2SZ
Capacity: 990cc
Automatic
Petrol
65,000 Kms (Genuine)
Nimeirudia rangi wiki ya jana bampa la mbele tu.
.
Price: TZS. 5.7m
.
Location: Sinza - Dsm
.
Call: 0719 143475
IMG-20191117-WA0011.jpeg
IMG-20191117-WA0016.jpeg
IMG-20191117-WA0018.jpeg
IMG-20191117-WA0015.jpeg
IMG-20191117-WA0010.jpeg
IMG-20191117-WA0009.jpeg
IMG-20191117-WA0012.jpeg
IMG-20191117-WA0017.jpeg
IMG-20191117-WA0013.jpeg
IMG-20191117-WA0014.jpeg
 

