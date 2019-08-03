Nashangaa Jumuiya ya Kimataifa wanasubiri nini kuhusu Rais Magufuli na utawala wake?

Nashangaa jumuiya ya kimataifa bado wanamuacha huyu kiongozi wetu na serikali yake bila vikwazo???

Nchi inanuka udikteta ukandamizaji ufisadi wa pesa za wafadhili utekaji ubaguzi bado wanamchekea tu?

Huu ni wakati muafaka wa jumuiya ya kimataifa wa kuhangaika naye kwa vikwazo

Awekewe vikwazo kumlenga yeye na viongozi waandamizi anaoshiriki nao jinai hizo

Mfano tu ni kuwa jamaa ana mabilioni ya pesa kayaficha haya ya wafadhili ambazo ndo hizo zinapotea mfano sakata la matrilioni kupotea, Rejea ripoti ya C.A.G

Nadhani huu ni wakati muafaka wa kuanza kudeal na maadui wa demokrasia na utawala bora including huyu wetu

Tunaweza kuanza mkakati nzur tu wa kuwasiliana na jumuiya za kimataifa kuhusu yanayoendelea Tanzania mfano UN wana utaratibu nzuri tu tunaweza kuanza mkakati wa kupitisha saini na barua zitakazomiminika UN na US na donor countries nyingine wajue ukweli waache kuufadhili udikteta...

Sio democracy tu nchi hii inanuka ufisadi wa mtu mmoja
 
Kabisa inatakiwa UN ,USA na E U wamshukie kama mwewe wasicheleshe huyu anaelekea kuumiza watu wengine sana na nchi inaenda kudumbukizwa shimoni ,hapana sio shimoni kabulini kabisa .Wanasiasa ,wanaharakati na watu wote wenye mapenzi tuiokoe hii nchi ,usipofanya wewe nani afanye ? Naunga mkono hoja asilimia 100% .
 
Waache kuangaikia ebora huko Congo, Waafrika wanaokufa baharini wakikimbilia huko huko kwenye unazoita "jumuhiya ya kimataifa" waache kutatua vita za kibiashara miongoni mwao, nk. nk wahangaike na NCHI YA AMANI TANZANIA!
Mkuu naona kwenye familia yako ndio kuna utawala mbaya huku kwingine tunachapa kazi tu!
 
Mnataka jumuiya ya kimataifa iwalete madawa, chanjo, barabara, demokrasia, maji, umeme, masoko ya mazao yenu etc hizi akili za kutegemea watu wengine wakulete mabadiliko na maendeleo yenu zinawafanya kuonekana wapumbavu, wajinga na walalamishi. Hii dunia ukitaka kitu jipange na kitafute, usidhani hao wazungu siyo binadamu kama wewe tofauti yenu ni ndogo tu wewe ni mvivu wao wanachapa kazi.
 
yule mbunge anayeteteaga bhange akihojiwa na DW,amesema "Magu aongeze ukali zaidi.!"

akaendelea kusema kama yeye ndiye angekuwa Rais..."watu wangechapwa viboko..''

*huku ww unatamani jumuia ya kimataifa zimpeleke kule The Hague

Kati ya mvua na jua bora nini.!?
 
Ukitaka kujua kwamba wanaona mnaleta maigizo, pale Rais wenu mtarajiwa alipohojiwa na vyombo vya habari vikubwa na akaongeza chumvi akidhani anahojiwa na Pascal Mayalla ama Milard Ayo mpendwa wetu Lissu antipas Tundu ungeng'amua kuwa mnapoteza muda. Jamaa hawaendi tu kupeleka resolution sababu mwandishi moja wa BBC kalawitiwa wanatakiwa wawe na vithibitisho.

Tatizo jingine hawa wanaojiita wapigania haki za binadamu wengi ni partisan kwa maana wamejiingiza zaidi katika uanaharakati na kuegemea upande moja.

USA report zao za mwaka sijaona kama wameweka huu mnaouita ukiukwaji wa haki za binadamu

Hii ni summary yao. Hizi tuhuma haziwezi kupelekwa UN zipo shallow sana

he United Republic of Tanzania is a multiparty republic consisting of the mainland region and the semiautonomous Zanzibar archipelago, whose main islands are Unguja (Zanzibar Island) and Pemba. The union is headed by a president, who is also the head of government. Its unicameral legislative body is the National Assembly (parliament). Zanzibar, although part of the union, has its own government with a president, court system, and legislature and exercises considerable autonomy. In 2015 the country held its fifth multiparty general election. Voting in the union and Zanzibari elections was judged largely free and fair, resulting in the election of a union president (John Magufuli). The chair of the Zanzibar Electoral Commission, however, declared the parallel election for Zanzibar’s president and legislature nullified after only part of the votes had been tabulated, precipitating a political crisis on the islands. New elections in Zanzibar in 2016 were neither inclusive nor representative, particularly since the main opposition party opted not to participate; the incumbent (Ali Mohamed Shein) was declared the winner with 91 percent of the vote. By-elections for ward councilor and parliamentary seats that became vacant due to the death, defection, resignation, or expulsion of the incumbents had egregious irregularities and obstructions that prevented opposition party members from registering and resulting in many races being declared uncontested for the ruling party. On September 19, the opposition Party of Democracy and Development (CHADEMA) announced it was boycotting the by-elections until further notice, saying there had been an “excessive militarization” of the electoral process.

Union security forces reported to civilian authorities, who directed security forces and their activities.

Human rights issues included reports of unlawful or arbitrary killings by state security forces; torture; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary detention; political prisoners; arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy; censorship, site blocking, and criminal libel; substantial interference with the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of association; unlawful arrests and intimidation of civil society organizations, including organizations working to uphold the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) persons; restrictions on political participation; corruption; lack of accountability in cases involving gender-based violence and child abuse; and criminalization of adult consensual same-sex conduct.

In some cases the government took steps to investigate and prosecute officials who committed human rights abuses, but impunity in the police and other security forces and civilian branches of government was widespread.
 
Msukuma bhana ana matatizo sana wana muhoji mambo serious ana leta kampeni utadhani haoni mapungufu na uchafu unaoendelea kwa viongozi wa chama chake
Haki za binadamu toka jumuiya ya kimataifa dhidi ya JPM; kweli.

Jumuiya ya kimataifa ni chombo gani, kimeundwa na akina nani na historia yao ni ipi???
USA, EU hawa wanajinasibisha kama watetezi wa demokrasia na haki za binadamu.
1885 Ulaya ilivamia Afrika na kuligawa vipande. Kila taifa la ulaya likajimilikisha utawala wa taifa moja au mawili kwa mabavu na kupora mali na rasimali za kutosha toka Afrika.
Leo hii nani kawapa ukiranja wa kutetea haki za binadamu.
Walipora kila aina ya rasilimali toka Afrika na Tanganyika ikiwemo. Hawajawahi kuomba radhi. Wana moral authority ipi kuwa kiranja juu yetu?

Marekani walimtoa Sadam kwa Iraq kuna silaha za maangamizi ya umma. Walihadaa.
Walihusika na kumuua Lumumba ili kumpa nafasi kibaraka Mobutu Seseko.

Leo kuna Mtanzania anapataja ujasili kuwaita mabeberu waje kutufundisha haki za binadamu. HAPANA.

Ni kwa wema upi toka kwa mkoloni/wakaloni wanaotutawala kwa mifumo kandamizi ya kiuchumi.

Bora JPM mara 2,000 au 10,000 kuliko mkoloni anaekuja kwa jina la JUMUIYA ya Kimataifa.

Hatukubali kuuza uhuru wetu in exchange ya vipande vya fedha. Hatukibali
 
Nonsense.
 
Naona umekunywa banana wine bila ya kula,tena endelea kushangaa peke yako kwani jumuiya nazo zinakushangaa.
 
