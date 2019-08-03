Nashangaa Jumuiya ya Kimataifa wanasubiri nini kuhusu Rais Magufuli na utawala wake?

kimsboy said: Nashangaa jumuiya ya kimataifa bado wanamuacha huyu kiongozi wetu na serikali yake bila vikwazo???



Nchi inanuka udikteta ukandamizaji ufisadi wa pesa za wafadhili utekaji ubaguzi bado wanamchekea tu?



Huu ni wakati muafaka wa jumuiya ya kimataifa wa kuhangaika naye kwa vikwazo



Awekewe vikwazo kumlenga yeye na viongozi waandamizi anaoshiriki nao jinai hizo



Mfano tu ni kuwa jamaa ana mabilioni ya pesa kayaficha haya ya wafadhili ambazo ndo hizo zinapotea mfano sakata la matrilioni kupotea, Rejea ripoti ya C.A.G



Nadhani huu ni wakati muafaka wa kuanza kudeal na maadui wa demokrasia na utawala bora including huyu wetu



Tunaweza kuanza mkakati nzur tu wa kuwasiliana na jumuiya za kimataifa kuhusu yanayoendelea Tanzania mfano UN wana utaratibu nzuri tu tunaweza kuanza mkakati wa kupitisha saini na barua zitakazomiminika UN na US na donor countries nyingine wajue ukweli waache kuufadhili udikteta...



Ukitaka kujua kwamba wanaona mnaleta maigizo, pale Rais wenu mtarajiwa alipohojiwa na vyombo vya habari vikubwa na akaongeza chumvi akidhani anahojiwa na Pascal Mayalla ama Milard Ayo mpendwa wetu Lissu antipas Tundu ungeng'amua kuwa mnapoteza muda. Jamaa hawaendi tu kupeleka resolution sababu mwandishi moja wa BBC kalawitiwa wanatakiwa wawe na vithibitisho.Tatizo jingine hawa wanaojiita wapigania haki za binadamu wengi ni partisan kwa maana wamejiingiza zaidi katika uanaharakati na kuegemea upande moja.USA report zao za mwaka sijaona kama wameweka huu mnaouita ukiukwaji wa haki za binadamuHii ni summary yao. Hizi tuhuma haziwezi kupelekwa UN zipo shallow sanahe United Republic of Tanzania is a multiparty republic consisting of the mainland region and the semiautonomous Zanzibar archipelago, whose main islands are Unguja (Zanzibar Island) and Pemba. The union is headed by a president, who is also the head of government. Its unicameral legislative body is the National Assembly (parliament). Zanzibar, although part of the union, has its own government with a president, court system, and legislature and exercises considerable autonomy. In 2015 the country held its fifth multiparty general election. Voting in the union and Zanzibari elections was judged largely free and fair, resulting in the election of a union president (John Magufuli). The chair of the Zanzibar Electoral Commission, however, declared the parallel election for Zanzibar’s president and legislature nullified after only part of the votes had been tabulated, precipitating a political crisis on the islands. New elections in Zanzibar in 2016 were neither inclusive nor representative, particularly since the main opposition party opted not to participate; the incumbent (Ali Mohamed Shein) was declared the winner with 91 percent of the vote. By-elections for ward councilor and parliamentary seats that became vacant due to the death, defection, resignation, or expulsion of the incumbents had egregious irregularities and obstructions that prevented opposition party members from registering and resulting in many races being declared uncontested for the ruling party. On September 19, the opposition Party of Democracy and Development (CHADEMA) announced it was boycotting the by-elections until further notice, saying there had been an “excessive militarization” of the electoral process.Union security forces reported to civilian authorities, who directed security forces and their activities.Human rights issues included reports of unlawful or arbitrary killings by state security forces; torture; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary detention; political prisoners; arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy; censorship, site blocking, and criminal libel; substantial interference with the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of association; unlawful arrests and intimidation of civil society organizations, including organizations working to uphold the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) persons; restrictions on political participation; corruption; lack of accountability in cases involving gender-based violence and child abuse; and criminalization of adult consensual same-sex conduct.In some cases the government took steps to investigate and prosecute officials who committed human rights abuses, but impunity in the police and other security forces and civilian branches of government was widespread.