Naomba msaada wa Dawa ya kuua (bedbugs) kunguni

BAGAH said: toa mashuka na kitanda nje...

fanya usafi wa jumla katika chumba chako...

kunguni ni rafiki wa uchafu. ..

nahisi hapo kwako ni kama stoo!!



Erickb52



Cleanliness ( Usafi ) is not really the cause for bed bug (Kunguni) infestation

These Bed bugs are human parasites. They live on human blood. They have a very good strategy to suck the blood. You never feel pain when it is sucking ,you feel a red blood mark and pain after it leaves off.





The recent studies say that these bedbugs are good carriers of leprosy, oriental sore, Q-fever, and brucellosis (Krueger 2000) .



So one should be careful , detect them and get rid of them in earlier stages. Always approach pest control experts for permanent solution for bed bugs.​

. There is no specific cause for its origination.They move from one place to another through clothing, baggage, old furniture, mattress and other items. Bed bugs infest where there is maximum human occupation.These insects survive on animals and birds as well