NAIROBI RECORDS HIGHEST NUMBER OF NEW MILLIONAIRES


Yosef Festo

Yosef Festo

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
May 24, 2014
Messages
583
Likes
325
Points
80
Yosef Festo

Yosef Festo

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 24, 2014
583 325 80
#1
Hii taarifa inaonuesha where Nairobi is., hakuna mere vipicha and propaganda., facts are manifesting kila uchao!
nairobinews.nation.co.ke Oct 14, 2018 2:07 PM

Knight Frank's Wealth Report Editor Andrew Shirley (left) with Knight Frank Kenya managing director Ben Woodhams at the launch of the latest wealth report in Nairobi on March 08, 2018. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA
Kenya created 180 new dollar millionaires in 2017, growing the number of persons with a net-worth of over Sh500 million to 1,290.

Kenya created 180 new dollar millionaires in 2017, growing the number of persons with a net-worth of over Sh500 million to 1,290.

According to a new report, the tough economic times that prevailed due to biting drought and an extended electioneering period did not slow down individual wealth growth among a select few.

Data from Knight Frank’s Wealth Report indicates that there was a 16.2 per cent growth in the number of the super-rich from 1,110 recorded in 2016. According to the report, out of the 1,290 dollar millionaires, 90 were worth Sh5 billion with less 10 individuals estimated to have a net-worth of over Sh50 billion.

The number of wealthy Kenyans worth at least Sh500 million is also set to grow further by 74 per cent over the next five years to 2,070 in 2022.

Knight Frank’s 2018 wealth report shows that Nairobi’s population of the super rich grew at the fastest rate in 2017, beating its peers in the region.

During the year, 40 Tanzanians entered the club of dollar millionaires worth over Sh500 million, taking the country’s total to 250.

Retail, finance, banking and investment, industrial business and manufacturing were the top sectors generating wealth for these Kenyans.

A majority of wealth advisors in the country (81 per cent) say they expect their clients’ net worth to increase in 2018 compared to five per cent who expect it to decline.

“This expectation of increased wealth underlines the confidence that Kenyan high net worth Individuals have in the future economic performance of the country,” said Ben Woodhams, Managing Director at Knight Frank Kenya on Thursday.
ddm2sgbxkaatten-jpeg.898066
 
K

kirk git

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Jan 24, 2018
Messages
312
Likes
273
Points
80
K

kirk git

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 24, 2018
312 273 80
#4
Government looters...

Eurobond, anglo leasing, chinese debt
 
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Oct 4, 2018
Messages
619
Likes
231
Points
60
J

Janerose mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 4, 2018
619 231 60
#5
And it will continue recording given that young people are winning in sports jackpots now and then
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,212,716
Members 461,734
Posts 28,451,698

FOLLOW US