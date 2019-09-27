Nahitaji Magari ya Kukodi...Here is my list

Looking for Cars forRent(Driver is Needed as well) should fall withing thia list or if you have a better one please inbox me

Condition.

a. I would prefer dealing with owners not agents

b. Prefer individual owners than companies as they have cheaper rates and flexible conditions.

Here is my List.

1. Audi Q7 Harrier

2. Crown

3. Mark X

4. Alphard

5. Discovery

6. Coaster

7. Noah

8. BMW saloon

9. Open Roof Benz/VW/BMW

10. Landcruiser v8

11. Prado 150

12. Prado 120

13. Benz s 550

14. Benz s 320

15. Benz E class

16. Benz C class new model

17. Audi Q7

18. Range Evoque

19. BMW X5

20. Range 2010

21. BMX X6

22. CLASSIC CAR Yeyote

23. Range 2016

24. Hummer

ThankYou



PS: Nipo Dar ukinPM naomba uache na namba yako ya simu