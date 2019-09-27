Nahitaji Magari ya Kukodi...Here is my list

O
Looking for Cars forRent(Driver is Needed as well) should fall withing thia list or if you have a better one please inbox me
Condition.
a. I would prefer dealing with owners not agents
b. Prefer individual owners than companies as they have cheaper rates and flexible conditions.
Here is my List.
1. Audi Q7 Harrier
2. Crown
3. Mark X
4. Alphard
5. Discovery
6. Coaster
7. Noah
8. BMW saloon
9. Open Roof Benz/VW/BMW
10. Landcruiser v8
11. Prado 150
12. Prado 120
13. Benz s 550
14. Benz s 320
15. Benz E class
16. Benz C class new model
17. Audi Q7
18. Range Evoque
19. BMW X5
20. Range 2010
21. BMX X6
22. CLASSIC CAR Yeyote
23. Range 2016
24. Hummer
ThankYou
PS: Nipo Dar ukinPM naomba uache na namba yako ya simu
