Nahitaji Magari ya Kukodi...Here is my list

O

Olympus

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 27, 2013
Messages
2,593
Points
1,500
O

Olympus

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 27, 2013
2,593 1,500
Looking for Cars forRent(Driver is Needed as well) should fall withing thia list or if you have a better one please inbox me
Condition.
a. I would prefer dealing with owners not agents
b. Prefer individual owners than companies as they have cheaper rates and flexible conditions.
Here is my List.
1. Audi Q7 Harrier
2. Crown
3. Mark X
4. Alphard
5. Discovery
6. Coaster
7. Noah
8. BMW saloon
9. Open Roof Benz/VW/BMW
10. Landcruiser v8
11. Prado 150
12. Prado 120
13. Benz s 550
14. Benz s 320
15. Benz E class
16. Benz C class new model
17. Audi Q7
18. Range Evoque
19. BMW X5
20. Range 2010
21. BMX X6
22. CLASSIC CAR Yeyote
23. Range 2016
24. Hummer
ThankYou

PS: Nipo Dar ukinPM naomba uache na namba yako ya simu
 
Evarm

Evarm

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2010
Messages
1,613
Points
1,500
Evarm

Evarm

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 30, 2010
1,613 1,500
Sisi wenye Murano tunakomenti wapi???
 
Mhandisi Mzalendo

Mhandisi Mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 23, 2010
Messages
4,189
Points
2,000
Mhandisi Mzalendo

Mhandisi Mzalendo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 23, 2010
4,189 2,000
Ofa yako ikoje?
 
PATIGOO

PATIGOO

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 23, 2012
Messages
11,100
Points
2,000
PATIGOO

PATIGOO

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 23, 2012
11,100 2,000
Mhandisi Mzalendo said:
Ofa yako ikoje?
Click to expand...
Hujiulizi why mtu anataka flexible conditions? Labda kidogo naweza kuelewa kwenye rates, lakini conditions?
Conditions ndizo nzuri ili aliyepewa au kukodishiwa awe makini zaidi kulitunza..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,340,858
Members 514,083
Posts 32,697,368

FOLLOW US

Top