Nafasi za kazi University of Dar es Salaam ( Immediate vacancies)

UNIVERSITY OF DAR ES SALAAM
VACANCIES
The University of Dar es Salaam invites applications from suitably qualified Tanzanians to be
considered for immediate employment to fill the following vacant posts:
ACADEMIC POSITIONS
1. COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES (CoHU)
i. Centre for Communication Studies
Field: Linguistics and Communication Studies
2 Positions - Assistant Lecturers
ii. Department of Archeology and Heritage Studies
Field: Paleontology and Human Evolution
1 Position – Assistant Lecturer.
Field: Archaeobotany /Historical and ancient Architectural
Technology
1 Position -Tutorial Assistant.
iii. Department of Philosophy and Religious studies
Field: Metaphysics /Philosophy of Religion
1 Position -Tutorial Assistant.
iv. Department of Creative Arts
Field: Arts and Design
2 Positions – Assistant Lecturers
2. COLLEGE OF SOCIAL SCIENCES (CoSS)
i. Department of Statistics
Field: Statistics and Probability Theory
2 Position - Assistant Lecturer
ii. Department of Sociology
Field: Sociology
1 Position-Assistant Lecturer
Field: Psychology
2 position – Assistant Lecturer
1 Position – Tutorial Assistant
iii. Department of Political Science and Public Administration
Field: Public Administration
1 Position –Tutorial Assistant.
3. COLLEGE OF NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES (CoNAS)
i. Department of Botany
Field: Plant Physiology
1 Position - Assistant Lecturer
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
Field: Taxonomy
1 Position - Assistant Lecturer
ii. Department of Physics
Field: Materials Physics
1 Position-Assistant Lecturer
Field: Nuclear Physics
1 Position-Assistant Lecturer
Field: Environmental Physics
1 Position-Assistant Lecturer
Field: Electronics
1 Tutorial Assistant position
Field: Meteorology
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
iii. Department of Zoology and Wildlife Conservation
Field: Genetic and Evolution
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
Field: Parasitology
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
iv. Department of Geology
Field: Petroleum Geology
1 Position - Assistant Lecturer
Field: Engineering Geology
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
Field: Remote Sensing Geology
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
Field: Mineralogy
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
v. Department of Mathematics
Field: Pure Mathematics
1 Position – Tutorial Assistant
vi. Department of Chemistry
Field: Physical Chemistry
2 Positions – Assistant lecturers
Field: Organic Chemistry
4. COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES AND FISHERIES
TECHNOLOGY (CoAF)
i. Department of Agricultural Economics and Business
Field: Crop and Livestock Production Economics and
Management
1 Position- Assistant Lecturer
ii. Department of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science
Field: Animal Science
1 Position -Assistant Lecturer
Field: Veterinary Medicine
2 Positions - Tutorial Assistants
Field: Animal Science
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
iii. Department of Crop Science and Bee Keeping Technology
Field: Crop Science
1 Position - Assistant Lecturer
Field: Beekeeping Genetics and Breeding
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
Field: Beekeeping Management
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
iv. Department of Aquatic Science and Fisheries
Field: Aquaculture genetics
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
Field: Plankton Systematics
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
v. Department of Agricultural Engineering
Field: Mechanical or Agricultural Engineer
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
Field: Irrigation Engineer
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
vi. Department of Food Science and Technology
Field: Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
Field: Food Chemistry
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
5. COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY (CoET)
i. Department of Electrical Engineering
Field: Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronic
Engineering
1 position- Tutorial Assistant
ii. Department of Structural and Construction Engineering
Field: Quantity Surveying and Building Economics or Building
Construction
1 Position - Assistant Lecturer
1 Position- Tutorial Assistant
Field: Architecture
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
iii. Department of Transportation and Geotechnical Engineering
Field: Geotechnical Engineering
1 Position - Assistant Lecturer
1 Position -Tutorial Assistant
Field: Transportation
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
iv Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering
Field: Textile Engineering
2 Positions – Tutorial Assistants
6. COLLEGE OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES
(CoICT)
i. Department of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering
Field: Electronics Engineering /Telecommunication
Engineering/Communication Engineering
2 Positions - Tutorial Assistants
ii. Department of Computer Science Engineering
Field: Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Informatics
1 Position – Assistant Lecturer
7. UNIVERSITY OF DAR ES SALAAM SCHOOL OF LAW (UDSoL)
i. Department of Private Law
2 Positions - Assistant Lecturers
ii. Department of Public Law
2 positions -Tutorial Assistants
1 Position - Assistant Lecturer
iii. Department of Economic Law
1 Position - Assistant Lecturer
8. SCHOOL OF EDUCATION (SoED)
i. Department of Educational Psychology and Curriculum Studies
Field: Curriculum Studies
1 Position - Assistant Lecturer
2 positions -Tutorial Assistants
Field: Early Childhood Education
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
ii. Department of Educational Foundations, Management and Lifelong
Learning
Field: Educational Foundations
2 Positions - Assistant Lecturers
iii. Physical Education and Sports Units
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
9. UNIVERSITY OF DAR ES SALAAM BUSINESS SCHOOL (UDBS)
i. Department of Finance
Field: Accounting and Finance in Oil and Gas.
2 positions - Assistant Lecturers
10. SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATON (SJMC)
Field: Media Studies
1 Position – Assistant Lecturer
11. INSTITUTE OF MARINE SCIENCE (IMS)
Department of Geosciences, Oceanography and Informatics
Field: Marine Geomatics
1 Position – Assistant Lecturer
Field: Chemical Oceanography
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
12. DR. WILBERT CHAGULA UNIVERSITY LIBRARY
Field: Library and information Studies/ Records Management &
Achieves
3 positions - Tutorial Assistants.
13. UDSM MBEYA COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND ALLIED SCIENCES (UDSM-MCHAS)
i Department of Internal Medicine
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
ii. Department of Pediatrics and Child Health
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
iii. Department of Clinical Diagnosis services
1 Position - Tutorial Assistant
(b) Qualifications and Experience: -
Applicants for:
Assistant Lecturer must possess a minimum GPA of 4.0 or a B+ average at
Master’s degree level and an undergraduate degree with an overall GPA of 3.8
or higher. They must be potentially good academically.
Tutorial Assistant must possess a Bachelor degree with a minimum GPA of
3.8.
(c) Main Duties for: -
Tutorial Assistants:
(i) Under-studies senior members of academic staff by attending their
lectures, seminars, tutorials and practicals;
(ii) Carries out seminars, tutorials and practicals;
(iii) Assists in research, consultancy and public service;
(iv) Performs any other relevant duties assigned by one’s superior; and
(v) Undergoes postgraduate training for the master’s degree.
Assistant Lecturers:
(i) Carries out lectures, seminars, tutorials and practicals for undergraduate
programmes;
(ii) Sets, invigilates and marks undergraduate examinations;
(iii) Assists senior staff in lectures, seminars, tutorials, and practicals for
postgraduate programmes;
(iv) Supervises projects and practical training for undergraduate students;
(v) Conducts research and publishes results;
(vi) Carries out consultancy and public service;
(vii) Undergoes postgraduate training to PhD level;
(viii) Participates in relevant workshops and conferences; and
(ix) Performs any other relevant duties assigned by one’s superior.
TERMS OF SERVICE
Permanent and pensionable.
MODE OF APPLICATION
Interested candidates should apply in confidence enclosing:
(i) Detailed CV.
(ii) Photocopy of relevant academic certificates and transcripts.
(iii) Photocopy of birth certificate.
(iv) Names and addresses of two referees.
(v) Mode of communication, e.g. Telephone, fax, email, etc.
NOTE:
(i) Applicants should indicate Departments/Disciplines for which they apply.
(ii) Applicants who are currently employed in the Public Service must channel
their application letters through their respective employers. Non-disclosure of
such status will lead to automatic disqualification.
(iii) All applicants should indicate the positions they apply on top of the envelope.
(iv) Certificates from foreign Universities should be verified by the Tanzania
Commission for Universities (TCU).
(v) Certificates from foreign examination bodies for Ordinary or Advanced level
education should be verified by The National Examination Council of Tanzania
(NECTA);
(vi) Presentation of forged certificates & other information will necessitate to legal
action.
(vii) Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interview.
(viii) Applicants must be citizens of Tanzania with an age not above 45 years.
Interested applicants should submit their applications to the following address:
Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic),
University of Dar es Salaam,
P.O. Box 35091,
DAR ES SALAAM.
DEADLINE
Two weeks from the date of first appearance of this advertisement.
18th September, 2019
