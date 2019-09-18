Nafasi za kazi University of Dar es Salaam ( Immediate vacancies)

UNIVERSITY OF DAR ES SALAAM

VACANCIES

The University of Dar es Salaam invites applications from suitably qualified Tanzanians to be

considered for immediate employment to fill the following vacant posts:



ACADEMIC POSITIONS

1. COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES (CoHU)

i. Centre for Communication Studies

Field: Linguistics and Communication Studies

2 Positions - Assistant Lecturers

ii. Department of Archeology and Heritage Studies

Field: Paleontology and Human Evolution

1 Position – Assistant Lecturer.

Field: Archaeobotany /Historical and ancient Architectural

Technology

1 Position -Tutorial Assistant.

iii. Department of Philosophy and Religious studies

Field: Metaphysics /Philosophy of Religion

1 Position -Tutorial Assistant.

iv. Department of Creative Arts

Field: Arts and Design

2 Positions – Assistant Lecturers



2. COLLEGE OF SOCIAL SCIENCES (CoSS)

i. Department of Statistics

Field: Statistics and Probability Theory

2 Position - Assistant Lecturer

ii. Department of Sociology

Field: Sociology

1 Position-Assistant Lecturer

Field: Psychology

2 position – Assistant Lecturer

1 Position – Tutorial Assistant

iii. Department of Political Science and Public Administration

Field: Public Administration

1 Position –Tutorial Assistant.



3. COLLEGE OF NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES (CoNAS)

i. Department of Botany

Field: Plant Physiology

1 Position - Assistant Lecturer

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

Field: Taxonomy

1 Position - Assistant Lecturer

ii. Department of Physics

Field: Materials Physics

1 Position-Assistant Lecturer

Field: Nuclear Physics

1 Position-Assistant Lecturer

Field: Environmental Physics

1 Position-Assistant Lecturer

Field: Electronics

1 Tutorial Assistant position

Field: Meteorology

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

iii. Department of Zoology and Wildlife Conservation

Field: Genetic and Evolution

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

Field: Parasitology

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

iv. Department of Geology

Field: Petroleum Geology

1 Position - Assistant Lecturer

Field: Engineering Geology

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

Field: Remote Sensing Geology

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

Field: Mineralogy

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

v. Department of Mathematics

Field: Pure Mathematics

1 Position – Tutorial Assistant

vi. Department of Chemistry

Field: Physical Chemistry

2 Positions – Assistant lecturers

Field: Organic Chemistry





4. COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES AND FISHERIES

TECHNOLOGY (CoAF)

i. Department of Agricultural Economics and Business

Field: Crop and Livestock Production Economics and

Management

1 Position- Assistant Lecturer

ii. Department of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science

Field: Animal Science

1 Position -Assistant Lecturer

Field: Veterinary Medicine

2 Positions - Tutorial Assistants

Field: Animal Science

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

iii. Department of Crop Science and Bee Keeping Technology

Field: Crop Science

1 Position - Assistant Lecturer

Field: Beekeeping Genetics and Breeding

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

Field: Beekeeping Management

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

iv. Department of Aquatic Science and Fisheries

Field: Aquaculture genetics

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

Field: Plankton Systematics

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

v. Department of Agricultural Engineering

Field: Mechanical or Agricultural Engineer

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

Field: Irrigation Engineer

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

vi. Department of Food Science and Technology

Field: Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

Field: Food Chemistry

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant



5. COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY (CoET)

i. Department of Electrical Engineering

Field: Electrical Engineering or Electrical and Electronic

Engineering

1 position- Tutorial Assistant

ii. Department of Structural and Construction Engineering

Field: Quantity Surveying and Building Economics or Building

Construction

1 Position - Assistant Lecturer

1 Position- Tutorial Assistant

Field: Architecture

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

iii. Department of Transportation and Geotechnical Engineering

Field: Geotechnical Engineering

1 Position - Assistant Lecturer



1 Position -Tutorial Assistant

Field: Transportation

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

iv Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering

Field: Textile Engineering

2 Positions – Tutorial Assistants



6. COLLEGE OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES

(CoICT)

i. Department of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

Field: Electronics Engineering /Telecommunication

Engineering/Communication Engineering

2 Positions - Tutorial Assistants

ii. Department of Computer Science Engineering

Field: Computer Science/Computer Engineering/Informatics

1 Position – Assistant Lecturer





7. UNIVERSITY OF DAR ES SALAAM SCHOOL OF LAW (UDSoL)

i. Department of Private Law

2 Positions - Assistant Lecturers

ii. Department of Public Law

2 positions -Tutorial Assistants

1 Position - Assistant Lecturer

iii. Department of Economic Law

1 Position - Assistant Lecturer



8. SCHOOL OF EDUCATION (SoED)

i. Department of Educational Psychology and Curriculum Studies

Field: Curriculum Studies

1 Position - Assistant Lecturer

2 positions -Tutorial Assistants

Field: Early Childhood Education

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

ii. Department of Educational Foundations, Management and Lifelong

Learning



Field: Educational Foundations

2 Positions - Assistant Lecturers

iii. Physical Education and Sports Units

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

9. UNIVERSITY OF DAR ES SALAAM BUSINESS SCHOOL (UDBS)

i. Department of Finance

Field: Accounting and Finance in Oil and Gas.



2 positions - Assistant Lecturers

10. SCHOOL OF JOURNALISM AND MASS COMMUNICATON (SJMC)

Field: Media Studies

1 Position – Assistant Lecturer

11. INSTITUTE OF MARINE SCIENCE (IMS)

Department of Geosciences, Oceanography and Informatics

Field: Marine Geomatics

1 Position – Assistant Lecturer

Field: Chemical Oceanography

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

12. DR. WILBERT CHAGULA UNIVERSITY LIBRARY

Field: Library and information Studies/ Records Management &

Achieves



3 positions - Tutorial Assistants.

13. UDSM MBEYA COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND ALLIED SCIENCES (UDSM-MCHAS)

i Department of Internal Medicine

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

ii. Department of Pediatrics and Child Health

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

iii. Department of Clinical Diagnosis services

1 Position - Tutorial Assistant

(b) Qualifications and Experience: -



Applicants for:

Assistant Lecturer must possess a minimum GPA of 4.0 or a B+ average at

Master’s degree level and an undergraduate degree with an overall GPA of 3.8

or higher. They must be potentially good academically.

Tutorial Assistant must possess a Bachelor degree with a minimum GPA of

3.8.



(c) Main Duties for: -

Tutorial Assistants:

(i) Under-studies senior members of academic staff by attending their

lectures, seminars, tutorials and practicals;

(ii) Carries out seminars, tutorials and practicals;

(iii) Assists in research, consultancy and public service;

(iv) Performs any other relevant duties assigned by one’s superior; and

(v) Undergoes postgraduate training for the master’s degree.

Assistant Lecturers:

(i) Carries out lectures, seminars, tutorials and practicals for undergraduate

programmes;

(ii) Sets, invigilates and marks undergraduate examinations;

(iii) Assists senior staff in lectures, seminars, tutorials, and practicals for

postgraduate programmes;

(iv) Supervises projects and practical training for undergraduate students;

(v) Conducts research and publishes results;

(vi) Carries out consultancy and public service;

(vii) Undergoes postgraduate training to PhD level;

(viii) Participates in relevant workshops and conferences; and

(ix) Performs any other relevant duties assigned by one’s superior.



TERMS OF SERVICE

Permanent and pensionable.



MODE OF APPLICATION

Interested candidates should apply in confidence enclosing:

(i) Detailed CV.

(ii) Photocopy of relevant academic certificates and transcripts.

(iii) Photocopy of birth certificate.

(iv) Names and addresses of two referees.

(v) Mode of communication, e.g. Telephone, fax, email, etc.

NOTE:

(i) Applicants should indicate Departments/Disciplines for which they apply.



(ii) Applicants who are currently employed in the Public Service must channel

their application letters through their respective employers. Non-disclosure of

such status will lead to automatic disqualification.

(iii) All applicants should indicate the positions they apply on top of the envelope.

(iv) Certificates from foreign Universities should be verified by the Tanzania

Commission for Universities (TCU).

(v) Certificates from foreign examination bodies for Ordinary or Advanced level

education should be verified by The National Examination Council of Tanzania

(NECTA);

(vi) Presentation of forged certificates & other information will necessitate to legal

action.

(vii) Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interview.

(viii) Applicants must be citizens of Tanzania with an age not above 45 years.



Interested applicants should submit their applications to the following address:

Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic),

University of Dar es Salaam,

P.O. Box 35091,

DAR ES SALAAM.

DEADLINE

Two weeks from the date of first appearance of this advertisement.

18th September, 2019