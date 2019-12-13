Nafasi za kazi, Mtunza stoo(School Store keeper), ABC primary and Nursery school

Jamii Opportunities
Jamii Opportunities
Joined Feb 10, 2014
ABC Primary and Nursery school located at Ukonga Dar es Salaam are hereby advertising the post of school store keeper.
The applicant should have the following ability and qualification.
1. Diploma in Procurement
2. Certificate in advanced level secondary school
3. Competence in tally accounting package
4. Fluent in speaking english
5. Good customer care
Send your application to
Director
ABC Primary and Nursery school
P.O.BOX 123456
Dar es Salaam
The application should reach the school before 26th december 2019
