Nafasi za kazi, Mtunza stoo(School Store keeper), ABC primary and Nursery school

ABC Primary and Nursery school located at Ukonga Dar es Salaam are hereby advertising the post of school store keeper.
The applicant should have the following ability and qualification.

1. Diploma in Procurement
2. Certificate in advanced level secondary school
3. Competence in tally accounting package
4. Fluent in speaking english
5. Good customer care

Send your application to

Director
ABC Primary and Nursery school
P.O.BOX 123456
Dar es Salaam

The application should reach the school before 26th december 2019
 
