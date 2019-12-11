Nafasi (91) za kazi, medical teams international

1. Assistant Pharmaceutical Technician x8

Dispenses medication to patients according to medical prescription, ensuring the medication is labeled with the correct drug name, strength, quantity, expiry date, directions for use and additional required information and providing clear instructions and advice on how to take the drug, when, how long, how to store, possible side-effects and any other relevant warnings. Making sure the patient understands in order to ensure correct treatment.

Adhering to Medical Teams International’s practice policies and procedures for dispensing medicines, in particular those relating to controlled drugs and ensuring respect of confidentiality in dispensing

Placing accurate and timely orders with the central stock, maintaining minimum stock levels of medicines, checking expiry dates and storage conditions and ensuring no medicines or material are taken out of the dispensary without authorization

Maintaining accurate dispensing records and regularly reporting them to his/her technical reference. Ensuring returned and out-of-date medication is safely removed to a well designated quarantine zone for unwanted pharmaceuticals, separated from the normal stock

Organizing and keeping clean the dispensing area, ensuring cleanliness and care in handling medicines to avoid contamination and mix-up. Maintaining dispensary equipment, ensuring it is clean, accurate and in a good state of repair.

Maintaining the integrity and security of the dispensary by admitting only authorized personnel and ensuring that all medicines are stored as appropriate. Reporting immediately to the technical reference on any problem arising in the service (especially loss, robbery, quality problems with medicines (abnormal changes in colour, consistency, and odour) damage of medical equipment or medicines).

Carrying out Patient Therapeutic Education (PTE) and interacting with patient using a patient based approach to accompany chronic disease (HIV, TB, etc.) patients along their visits. Receiving patients, informing about treatment and adherence, giving appointment for the next drug delivery. Informing the medical doctor in case of lack of adherence and identifying the reasons and finding solutions to improve adherence.

Understanding, recording and informing on any complaint received from patients related to medicine use or side effects.

Support safeguarding of program participants and employees through promoting an environment of awareness and upholding the code of conduct provisions of Medical Teams Protection from Sexual Exploitation & Abuse, Child & Vulnerable Adult protection, and harassment-free workplace policies.

Other duties as assigned.

EDUCATION, LICENSES, & CERTIFICATIONS

Diploma in Pharmaceutical Science is required

Registration with Pharmacy Council of Tanzania

Valid practicing license is required

Additional qualifications in Laboratory Management is an added advantage

EXPERIENCE

Minimum 2 years of experience in a similar role is required

Experience working with an international NGO is an added advantage

Thorough knowledge of laboratory practices

Knowledge of how to operate standard laboratory equipment

Knowledge of hygiene management and IPC protocol

Skilled in performing routine laboratory investigations and interpreting results

Skilled in developing and conducting trainings

Good communication skills, with good command of written and spoken English

Skilled at using Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook and stand

Analytical with attention to detail

Ability to maintain strict confidentiality of patient information and test results

Ability to support MTI Calling and adhere to the MTI Code of Conduct

CV/Resume (in English)

Birth Certificate or National ID or Passport (Provide only one document)

Academic Certificate

Registration Certificate from Pharmacy Council of Tanzania

Recommendation Letter from previous employer

Copy of police report or letter of good character from local government

Copy of Certificate of Service from previous employer

How to Apply

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

12th December 2019 5.00PM.

2. Assistant Laboratory Technician x25

Collect samples, including performing phlebotomy and conducting home visits to patients unable to travel to health facility, and conduct routine laboratory investigations for patients

Interpret laboratory results, communicate findings to clinicians and file reports while ensuring confidentiality

Process specimens to be sent to outside laboratories and do follow up

Maintain quality control of specimen samples

Ensure hygiene and sterilization criteria, including universal precautions, are met; manage waste as per good laboratory practices

Ensure biomedical equipment is in good working order by using in accordance with user manual and protocols, perform cleaning and minor maintenance and alert supervisor in case of malfunctioning

Monitor the consumption of supplies and equipment required for laboratory activities and notify supervisor of re-stocking needs

Ensure that medical practices are conducted with the highest level of integrity and ethics according to professional and MTI Code of Conduct

Support safeguarding of program participants and employees through promoting an environment of awareness and upholding the code of conduct provisions of Medical Teams Protection from Sexual Exploitation & Abuse, Child & Vulnerable Adult protection, and harassment-free workplace policies.

Other duties as assigned

Ability to maintain confidentiality of patient information and adhere to professional code of conduct

Ability to treat all patients and staff with respect, without prejudice

Ability to provide high quality, ethical, compassionate care that places the needs of the patient first

Ability to maintain detailed records with high accuracy

Ability to be flexible and manage stress

Ability to support MTI Calling and adhere to the MTI Code of Conduct

How to Apply

APPLICATION DEADLINE:

12th December 2019 5.00PM.







3. Clinical Officers x58

Ensuring the implementation and standardization of Medical Teams clinical policies, tools, and hygiene protocols in order to minimize clinical risks and to guarantee the quality of patient care management. Promoting and maintaining confidentiality regarding all patient cases and records.

Implementing diagnosis, prescription and prevention procedures that fall under the scope of his/her competencies applying medical knowledge, asking appropriate questions to patients and following protocols in force as well as using laboratory services when necessary, in order to ensure a correct implementation of the medical treatments and to refer patients when appropriate.

Participating in the planning and supervision, in close coordination with other supervisors, the HR processes (sizing, staff shifts, recruitment, training, evaluation, development and communication) of the team in order to ensure both the sizing and the amount of knowledge required, improve people triage capabilities, their motivation and commitment and their active participation in teaching the targeted population on therapeutic and preventive protocols.

Ensuring that all staff using medical devices are qualified and trained. Ensuring cleaning and minor maintenance tasks are performed according to the protocols. Reporting any malfunction to the project biomedical service.List item

In cases of emergency, carrying out first aid care and treatment according to protocols in order to reduce mortality rates

Recording in the individual patient’s card and registration books, all performed medical activities (drugs prescribed, lab results, vaccination status, epidemiological activity, doses, etc.) keeping data trace-ability in order to ensure patients treatment continuity.

Participating in data collection and reporting when required

Knowing and implementing Patient Therapeutic Education (PTE), i.e. keeping contact with all patients, providing them information regarding their health state and responding to their questions.

Knowing and promoting the proper application of Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) Kit and Sexually Gender Based Violence (SGBV) protocol.

Keep the patient and family informed about the illness and provide appropriate explanations about the treatment to follow; verify understanding to ensure informed consent and adherence to treatment

Participate in community mobilization and sensitization on curative and preventative health services

Ensure general hygiene standards and universal precautions are followed at all times and implement and monitor actions to reduce bio-hazard risks and improve infection control

Ensure ongoing training of the medical/paramedical multidisciplinary team in order to optimize the quality of care

Ensure that medical decisions are made with the highest level of integrity and ethics according to professional and MTI Code of Conduct

Ensure direct reports have clear objectives, receive mentor-ship and participate in capacity building opportunities

Conduct performance evaluations and enforce disciplinary process as per MTI policy

Ensure the Safeguarding of program participants and employees through promoting an environment of awareness and upholding the code of conduct provisions of Medical Teams Protection from Sexual Exploitation & Abuse, Child & Vulnerable Adult protection, and harassment-free workplace policies.

Other duties as assigned

Diploma in Clinical Medicine & Community Health or equivalent is required

Registration with Tanganyika Medical Council is required

Valid practicing license is required

2 years of clinical medicine experience is required

Experience working with international NGOs is an added advantage

Knowledge of primary health care, maternal and child health, reproductive health, HIV and AIDS and communicable diseases

Knowledge of professional clinical medicine principles, procedures and techniques

Knowledge of medicines, hygiene protocol and IPC measures

Skilled in applying clinical medicine principles and procedures in the evaluation and treatment of patients

Skilled in prescribing correct medication

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

A good command of both written and spoken English

Ability to maintain confidentiality of patient information and adhere to professional code of conduct

Ability to treat all patients and staff with respect, without prejudice

Ability to provide high quality, ethical, compassionate care that places the needs of the patient first

Ability to maintain detailed records with high accuracy

Ability to be flexible and manage stress

Ability to support MTI Calling and adhere to the MTI Code of Conduct

CV/Resume (in English)

Birth Certificate or National ID or Passport (Provide only one document)

Academic Certificate

Registration Certificate from Pharmacy Council of Tanzania

Recommendation Letter from previous employer

Copy of police report or letter of good character from local government

Copy of Certificate of Service from previous employer

How to Apply

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 12th December 2019 5.00PM.

