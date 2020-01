Mzozo wa Iran: Marekani iko 'tayari kufanya mazungumzo' na Tehran

Ayatollah says damp squib revenge raid for Soleimani's assassination is 'not enough' after Iran ineffectually fires 22 ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq - but fails to kill anyone

Iran fired 22 ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing American troops early Wednesday local time

early Wednesday local time Strikes are not thought to have killed any US or Iraqi personnel, though extent of damage is being assessed

is being assessed Ayatollah said US was given a 'slap' but strikes alone are 'not enough' and called for troops to be kicked out

But foreign minister said 'proportionate' attack had 'concluded' and that Iran wanted no further escalation