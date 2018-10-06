My Favorite English Quotes

Hello all. I am a native English speaker, and I have collected famous quotes for many years. I am dumping my list here now. Please feel free to add any of your favorites, if you have them!



“Obstacles are those frightful things you see when you take your eyes off your goal.” -Henry Ford



"On no account brood over your wrongdoing. Rolling in the muck is not the best way of getting clean." -Aldous Huxley



"If I had to choose a religion, the sun as the universal giver of life would be my god." -Napoleon



"Never let your sense of morals get in the way of doing what's right." -Isaac Asimov



"If you want to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first create the universe." - Carl Sagan



"Whatever you do will be insignificant, but it is very important that you do it." -Mahatma Ghandi



"As ever when we unweave a rainbow, it will not become less wonderful." -Richard Dawkins



"I am certainly not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions. But laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors." -Thomas Jefferson



"There is sanity in numbers." -Sam Harris



"Those who control what young people are taught, and what they experience--what they see, hear, think, and believe--will determine the future course for the nation." -James Dobson



“Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.” -Siddhārtha Gautama (the Buddha)



"A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step." -Lao Tzu



"A witty saying proves nothing." -Voltaire



“No citizen has a right to be an amateur in the matter of physical training…what a disgrace it is for a man to grow old without ever seeing the beauty and strength of which his body is capable.” -Socrates



“Only put off until tomorrow what you are willing to die having left undone.” -Pablo Picasso



"An important art of politicians is to find new names for institutions which under old names have become odious to the public." - Charles Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord



"Argumentation cannot suffice for the discovery of new work, since the subtlety of Nature is greater many times than the subtlety of argument." -Francis Bacon



"The cure for a fallacious argument is a better argument, not the suppression of ideas." -Carl Sagan



“Taxonomy is described sometimes as a science and sometimes as an art, but really it’s a battleground.” -Bill Bryson



"The moment you think you know a work of art, it is dead to you." -Oscar Wilde



"When music affects us to tears, seemingly causeless, we weep not, as Gravina supposes, from 'excess of pleasure'; but through excess of an impatient, petulant sorrow that, as mere mortals, we are as yet in no condition to banquet upon those supernal ecstasies of which the music affords us merely a suggestive and indefinite glimpse." -Edgar Allen Poe



“A human being is a part of the whole called by us universe, a part limited in time and space. He experiences himself, his thoughts and feeling as something separated from the rest, a kind of optical delusion of his consciousness. This delusion is a kind of prison for us, restricting us to our personal desires and to affection for a few persons nearest to us. Our task must be to free ourselves from this prison by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature in its beauty.” -Albert Einstein



"Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep." - Scott Adams



"Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished." - Lao Tzu



"Hydrogen is a colourless, odorless gas, which, if left alone in large enough quantities for long enough, will begin to think about itself." - Henry Hiebert



"Experiencing an eclipse changes the way we feel about space and how we are connected. I hope this moment reminds us all that we share a common origin among the stars, and that we are all citizens of the same planet." -Bill Nye



"Chop your own wood, and it will warm you twice." -Henry Ford



"Great things are done by a series of small things brought together." -Vincent van Gogh



"I have nothing to say, and I am saying it." -John Cage



"Keep your thoughts positive, because your thoughts become your words. Keep your words positive, because your words become your behavior. Keep your behavior positive, because your behavior becomes your habits. Keep your habits positive, because your habits become your values. Keep your values positive, because your values become your destiny." -Mahatma Gandhi



"No ray of sunshine is ever lost, but the green it awakens into existence needs time to sprout, and it is not always granted to the sower to see the harvest. All work that is worth anything is done in faith." -Albert Schweitzer



"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are." -Theodore Roosevelt



"He who has so little knowledge of human nature as to seek happiness by changing anything but his own disposition will waste his life in fruitless efforts." -Samuel Johnson