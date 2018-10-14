Kenya has been ranked Africa's best performer on human capital outcomes in a World Bank survey.The Human Capital Index unveiled in Indonesia on October 11 puts Kenya at position 94 globally with a score of 0.52.Seychelles was ranked 43rd globally with a score of 0.65 while Mauritius was rated 52nd with a score of 0.60.Algeria was ranked 93rd with a tie score of 0.52 like in the Kenyan case. The index ranges between 0 and 1.The study rated 157 countries based on their health and education outcomes and their impact on productivity.The index is a measure of productivity of the next generation of workers relative to the benchmark of complete education and full health.Except for Algeria, Mauritius and Seychelles, Kenya ranked position 1 when compared among the large economies like South Africa and Nigeria.The 0.52 score manes that a child born in Kenya today is 52 per cent of who s/he could be with complete education and full health.Treasury CS Henry Rotich cited the continuous investment in health, education, and support to the vulnerable as contributors to the improved index.He added that Kenya's ranking in the HCI is a clear testimony that government's investment for the past few years is paying off."Further the priorities on the BIG Four plan, especially on the universal health coverage, food security and nutrition, will continue to push Kenya high up the global ranking."Rotich participated in the Ministerial Round-table meeting of the Early Adopters for the Human Capital Development by the World Bank.In the meeting, the CS also expounded on government's milestones in the free primary and secondary school programmes.