Tetesi: Mwendo ule ule!!! Kenya beats giants Nigeria and South Africa on human capital outcomes - WB report


Kenya has been ranked Africa's best performer on human capital outcomes in a World Bank survey.

The Human Capital Index unveiled in Indonesia on October 11 puts Kenya at position 94 globally with a score of 0.52.

Seychelles was ranked 43rd globally with a score of 0.65 while Mauritius was rated 52nd with a score of 0.60.

Algeria was ranked 93rd with a tie score of 0.52 like in the Kenyan case. The index ranges between 0 and 1.

The study rated 157 countries based on their health and education outcomes and their impact on productivity.

The index is a measure of productivity of the next generation of workers relative to the benchmark of complete education and full health.

Except for Algeria, Mauritius and Seychelles, Kenya ranked position 1 when compared among the large economies like South Africa and Nigeria.

The 0.52 score manes that a child born in Kenya today is 52 per cent of who s/he could be with complete education and full health.


Treasury CS Henry Rotich cited the continuous investment in health, education, and support to the vulnerable as contributors to the improved index.

He added that Kenya's ranking in the HCI is a clear testimony that government's investment for the past few years is paying off.

"Further the priorities on the BIG Four plan, especially on the universal health coverage, food security and nutrition, will continue to push Kenya high up the global ranking."

Rotich participated in the Ministerial Round-table meeting of the Early Adopters for the Human Capital Development by the World Bank.


In the meeting, the CS also expounded on government's milestones in the free primary and secondary school programmes.


World Bank ranks Kenya as Africa's best on human capital outcomes
 
Unajilinganisha na SouthAfrica pamoja na Nigeria??? Mentality ya Kunya sijawahi kuiyelewa😂😂😂
 
Hahaha hivi nigeria wakiamua kujilinganisha na kenya kwenye kitu chochote mfano GDP PPP Sikama watakuwa wanjilinganisha na choo Nigeria 1.2+$trillion vs kenya 175$billion,huu ni mfano tu,nigeria league yao na S.African hiache kabisa,,,
 
waswahili sawa na somalia mazee dah, hasa kwa sasa ambapo hawapangi uzazi alafu tena na wameshakataa data za un, wb na imf ...tutegemee dezo dezo , kutapa tapa na midembwendo!!
 
Hahaha hivi nigeria wakiamua kujilinganisha na kenya kwenye kitu chochote mfano GDP PPP Sikama watakuwa wanjilinganisha na choo Nigeria 1.2+$trillion vs kenya 175$billion,huu ni mfano tu,nigeria league yao na S.African hiache kabisa,,,
Hawa jamaa huwa wana sifa za kijinga😂😂😂 Nisawa na Tanzania tuseme we speak better swahili than Nigeria and SA. Sifa za kijinga😂😂😂
 
Mnavyotiririka mipovu naona jiwe limewakuta kichakani kwenye giza, wapenda poda na mdebwedo hamtajwi kwenye takwimu kama hizi, hampoooo tena msitegemee.
Kuna watu wengi sana hapa wana allergy ya takwimu, sio kwa povu hili.
 
Mnavyotiririka mipovu naona jiwe limewakuta kichakani kwenye giza, wapenda poda na mdebwedo hamtajwi kwenye takwimu kama hizi, hampoooo tena msitegemee.
Hii takwimu ni nini??🤗🤗🤗
 
This year ukweli unadhihirika, wakupika data hawapatikani mahali popote. Its better we keep silent and let the world continue being the judge., wivu na mipovu inatiririka humu.
 
