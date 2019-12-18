Mwannamke anashikiliwa kwa tuhuma za kumuua mume wake



​

Police in Bududa District have arrested a woman suspected to have killed her husband in a cold blood.



The suspect, a 47-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her husband Sowed Jabi Wekoye to death, following a domestic brawl at their home in Bubiino village, Bushiribo Sub County in Bududa District on Tuesday.



Elgon Regional Police Spokesman, Robert Tukei, said the suspect is being held at Bududa Central Police Station to aid investigations in to the matter.



Mr Tukei explained that the suspect made an alarm at 2.00am or Tuesday alerting neighbours and local leaders of her husband's murder by unknown assailants.



"The suspect went to the area chairman and reported to him that her husband had got a problem, the chairman mobilised locals who responded to the call and found when the deceased was lying in a pool of blood on the bed. The woman was arrested and is yet to record a statement," he said.



Mr Tukei said a case of murder was reported by area LC1 chairperson of the same village, Mr Micheal Watira.



It is being investigated under Bududa CRB 644/2019 as police search of the probable weapon used.



He said the body has been taken to Bududa hospital mortuary for autopsy.



According to Police statistics from January to October this year, 135 cases of murder have been registered in the districts of Mbale, Manafwa, Namisindwa, Bududa, Sironko and Bulambuli which makes up the sub region.



Source: Daily Monitor

Polisi wilayani Bududa wanamshikilia mwanamke mwenye umri wa miaka 47 anayedaiwa kumuua mumewe..Inaelezwa kuwa Mwanamke huyo alimchoma kisu mume wake Bw. Jabi Wekoye hadi kufa, kufuatia ugomvi ulioibuka nyumbani kwao katika kijiji cha Bubiino, Kata ya Bushiribo wilayani Bududa.Msemaji wa Polisi Mkoa wa Elgon, Robert Tukei, alisema mtuhumiwa huyo anashikiliwa katika Kituo Kikuu cha Polisi cha Bududa huku uchunguzi zaidi ukiendelea.Taarifa zinaeleza kuwa mtuhumiwa huyo alipiga kengele asubuhi kuwaita majirani na akawaambia mume wake ameuawa ameuawa na watu wasiojulikana, na kwenda kwa mwenyekiti kueleza jambo hilo. ambapo mashuhuda waliukuta mwili wa mwanaume huyo ukiwa umelowa damu.Aidha, mwanamke huyo anashikiliwa ili uchunguzi ukiendelea kufanyika huku mwili wa mwanaume huyo ukipelekwa kuhifadhiwa Mochwari