Mwanaume mmoja ashtakiwa kwa kusambaza Picha na Video za Utupu za aliyekuwa mpenzi wake

Display Name

Display Name

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2014
Messages
384
Points
250
Display Name

Display Name

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 11, 2014
384 250
Omar Seif anashtakiwa kwa kurekodi na kusambaza Picha na Video za Utupu za aliyekuwa mpenzi wake na akiwa mbele ya Hakimu Mkazi Mkuu, Omar amekana mashtaka hayo

Mtuhumiwa huyo alifika Mahakamani hapo siku ya Jumatatu huku akionekana mwenye maumivu makali na baadaye ilijieleza kwa Hakimu kuwa yupo kwenye dozi ya sindano na hakuweza kuchomwa ya asubuhi kwa kuwa alitakiwa kuwa Mahakamani kwenye shauri hilo

Mahakama imeamuru Omar Seif apatiwe matibabu anayohitaji na mshtakiwa kwa sasa yupo nje kwa dhamana

Mkurugenzi Mkuu wa Kikundi cha Sisters for Justice, Naila Abdhallah amesema kesi za unyanyasaji wa mitandaoni zimekithiri na wakati mwingine husababisha wahanga wa unyanyasaji huo kufikia hatua ya kujinyonga

Naila amewashauri wahanga wa matukio haya ya Unyanyasaji wa Mitandaoni (mara nyingi ni wanawake) kutoa taarifa kwa Vyombo vya Usalama ili hatua za kisheria ziweze chukuliwa dhidi ya Wanyanyasaji hao

===================
A man has been charged with allegedly taking and posting sexual videos and nude photos of an ex-lover on social media.

Appearing before senior resident magistrate Martin Rabera on Monday, Omar Seif denied the charges and was released on Sh100,000 bond.


Seif told court he suffered from hernia and was supposed to be operated on at Mpeketoni, Lamu county.

Rabera asked him if he would be able to take a plea as he seemed to be in pain but he told the court to proceed.

The court directed that he seeks medical attention.

Seif told the court that he was on medication and was required to be taken to hospital mornings and evenings for injections but he had missed his injections due to plea taking.

Sisters for Justice lobby group executive director Naila Abdhallah said cases of cyber bullying have become rampant, sometimes leading to victims to commit suicide.

She said many cases remain unreported because the victims are afraid of the incident going viral or even being exposed to close family members and friends therefore they opt to keep it a secret.

Abdhalla said five cases have been reported at their offices. Cyber bullying cases mostly affect women and especially university students, she said.

She urged women to be very careful when they are in relationships.
 
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2013
Messages
14,774
Points
2,000
MK254

MK254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2013
14,774 2,000
Afungwe tu mpumbavu, ila naona huu uzi unapata views nyingi bila wachangiaji, mafisi yanakuja yakitegemea kukuta umepachika na picha pia, sasa maneno maneno mengi hawayasomi.
 
doup

doup

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2009
Messages
2,080
Points
2,000
doup

doup

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 26, 2009
2,080 2,000
MK254 said:
Afungwe tu mpumbavu, ila naona huu uzi unapata views nyingi bila wachangiaji, mafisi yanakuja yakitegemea kukuta umepachika na picha pia, sasa maneno maneno mengi hawayasomi.
Click to expand...
Hata mimi napita nilitegemea picha mojawapo katibya mtuhumiwa na mhanga
 
P

pye Chang shen

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 11, 2016
Messages
4,578
Points
2,000
P

pye Chang shen

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 11, 2016
4,578 2,000
tatizo la kuacha kwa Hasira au shinikizo matokeo yake ndio Hayo
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,340,966
Members 514,135
Posts 32,701,058

FOLLOW US

Top