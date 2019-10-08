Mwanaume mmoja ashtakiwa kwa kusambaza Picha na Video za Utupu za aliyekuwa mpenzi wake

Omar Seif anashtakiwa kwa kurekodi na kusambaza Picha na Video za Utupu za aliyekuwa mpenzi wake na akiwa mbele ya Hakimu Mkazi Mkuu, Omar amekana mashtaka hayo



Mtuhumiwa huyo alifika Mahakamani hapo siku ya Jumatatu huku akionekana mwenye maumivu makali na baadaye ilijieleza kwa Hakimu kuwa yupo kwenye dozi ya sindano na hakuweza kuchomwa ya asubuhi kwa kuwa alitakiwa kuwa Mahakamani kwenye shauri hilo



Mahakama imeamuru Omar Seif apatiwe matibabu anayohitaji na mshtakiwa kwa sasa yupo nje kwa dhamana



Mkurugenzi Mkuu wa Kikundi cha Sisters for Justice, Naila Abdhallah amesema kesi za unyanyasaji wa mitandaoni zimekithiri na wakati mwingine husababisha wahanga wa unyanyasaji huo kufikia hatua ya kujinyonga



Naila amewashauri wahanga wa matukio haya ya Unyanyasaji wa Mitandaoni (mara nyingi ni wanawake) kutoa taarifa kwa Vyombo vya Usalama ili hatua za kisheria ziweze chukuliwa dhidi ya Wanyanyasaji hao



===================

A man has been charged with allegedly taking and posting sexual videos and nude photos of an ex-lover on social media.



Appearing before senior resident magistrate Martin Rabera on Monday, Omar Seif denied the charges and was released on Sh100,000 bond.





Seif told court he suffered from hernia and was supposed to be operated on at Mpeketoni, Lamu county.



Rabera asked him if he would be able to take a plea as he seemed to be in pain but he told the court to proceed.



The court directed that he seeks medical attention.



Seif told the court that he was on medication and was required to be taken to hospital mornings and evenings for injections but he had missed his injections due to plea taking.



Sisters for Justice lobby group executive director Naila Abdhallah said cases of cyber bullying have become rampant, sometimes leading to victims to commit suicide.



She said many cases remain unreported because the victims are afraid of the incident going viral or even being exposed to close family members and friends therefore they opt to keep it a secret.



Abdhalla said five cases have been reported at their offices. Cyber bullying cases mostly affect women and especially university students, she said.



She urged women to be very careful when they are in relationships.