Mwanaume awatupa watoto wake 2 ziwani na kumchoma moto mmoja kisha kujiua

Hannington Nuwamanya, 32, mkazi wa Magogo amewatupa watoto wake wawili ndani ya Ziwa Magogo kisha kuchoma nyumba yake moto

Ndani ya nyumba hiyo alikuwepo Mtoto mwingine ambaye alifariki kutokana na moto huo. Chanzo chaelezwa ni mgogoro wake na Mkewe, Allen Nuwamanya

Baada ya kufanya ukatili huo Nuwamanya alijitupa ndani ya Ziwa Kigezi ambapo na yeye alifariki baada ya kuzama ndani ya ziwa hilo


========

Police in Rubirizi District are investigating circumstances under which one of the residents threw two of his children into the lake and burnt another, before ending his life.

The man identified as Hannington Nuwamanya, 32, a resident of Magogo cell in Ryeru Sub County reportedly threw the children in Lake Magogo in the wee hours of Wednesday before setting their family house ablaze. He later committed suicide by drowning into Lake Kigezi in the same area.

Sources close to the family indicate that the deceased had a disagreement with his wife Allen Nuwamanya who after reporting to the local authorities, left with their four months old baby and sought refuge at a nearby church.

Nuwamanya reportedly tried to convince the wife that he was willing to solve the misunderstanding matters before grabbing the baby from her and locking him in the house. Moments later, he set it ablaze. The dead children are Trevor Namanya, 4, Felix Niwagaba, 3 and their four months old brother.

Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Spokesperson Martial Tumusiime said that Nuwamanya planned to sell off their family land, a move that was rejected by the family members.

“Preliminary information indicate that the man has misunderstandings with the wife and other family members after they refused him to sell part of the family land. It’s unfortunate that he even killed the innocent children,” he said.

Mr Tumusiime said that the issue of selling off land should have been handled by the authorities. He urged locals to always use relevant authorities in sorting disputes.

-Daily Monitor-
 
Mleta mada awe anataja imetokea mkao gani na hata nchi gani. Sasa anaishia kutuambia majina ya vitongoji na vijiji tutajuaje sasa?
 
Mkazi wa magogo ziwa magogo ndo wapi?
 
Hapo jamaa huenda aligundua watoto siyo wake. Ndoa hizi, wengine wanazikimbilia na wengine wamezichoka.
 
World Mental Day 10th October, Every Year...

How Mental are you??
 
Inasikitisha sana,ukiwa na hasira usifanye maamuzi
 
Ndoa hizi bwana acha tu
Mke unamtoa kijijini mnazaa wazaa watt mbaka 5.ghafla anakwambia wewe sio taipu yangu.au wewe hunurdhishi nimepata anae niridhisha mbaya zaid jamaa unamuona yule pale huyo anae mridhisha du acha kabisa mambo hayo.
 
