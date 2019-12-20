Mwanasheria Tito Magoti wa LHRC achukuliwa na watu wasiojulikana; Polisi wasema wanamhoji na wenzake 3

FORTALEZA

FORTALEZA

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 1, 2017
Messages
4,073
Points
2,000
FORTALEZA

FORTALEZA

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 1, 2017
4,073 2,000
Tito ambaye ni Mfanyakazi wa Kituo cha Sheria na Haki za Binadamu (LHRC) inadaiwa ametekwa maeneo ya Mwenge, Jijini Dar

Yaelezwa amechukuliwa na watu 5 waliovalia kiraia ambao walimfunga pingu kabla ya kuondoka naye

Watu hao walikuwa kwenye gari aina ya Harrier.

Taarifa za awali kuhusu kutekwa kwa Tito Magoti ni kuwa alikuwa katika bodaboda akielekea Mwenge kununua simu, alipofika katika kituo cha mafuta cha Puma watu waliokuwa na gari aina ya Harrier walimchukua kwa mabavu kisha kuondoka kwa uelekeo wa Posta, Dar es Salaam.


Magoti.PNG

UPDATES:

6857DB72-EBC6-47A0-B7BD-4D8C6FCAFF47.png

1:15pm
LHRC wametoa taarifa kwenye Vituo vya Polisi juu ya tukio hili

IGP ametaarifiwa naye hakuwa na taarifa za tukio hili.

Vituo vya Polisi Oysterbay na Mabatini pia vimepokea tayari

AF2F5088-21C2-4CA9-9C23-F4A2A7DF25CB.jpeg
 
For the English Audience
Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) said Friday, December 12, 2019 that human rights activist and the Centre’s Public Affairs’ Officer Mr Tito Magoti has been allegedly kidnapped by unknown people.

LHRC said it had received the reports with “sadness” according to a statement posted on Twitter.

Neither Kinondoni Regional Police Commander nor Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander (ZCO) was immediately available for comment.

Magoti was kidnapped around 10 am in Mwenge, Kinondoni, at the Sam Nujoma and Bagamoyo Roads intersection.

Mr Magoti, who specialises on human rights on businesses, was coming from Kimara, where he lives, once he got off a motorcycle taxi commonly known as ‘bodaboda’ a group of six people in normal clothes confronted him and bundled him into a Toyota Harrier after they had handcuffed him.

The information came to light after the bodaboda driver rushed back to where he picked up Mr Magoti and informed his friends and relatives of the incident.
Kurzweil

Kurzweil

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 25, 2011
Messages
6,422
Points
2,000
Kurzweil

Kurzweil

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 25, 2011
6,422 2,000
Tito ambaye ni Mfanyakazi wa Kituo cha Sheria na Haki za Binadamu (LHRC) inadaiwa ametekwa maeneo ya Mwenge, Jijini Dar​
Yaelezwa amechukuliwa na watu 5 waliovalia kiraia ambao walimfunga pingu kabla ya kuondoka naye

Watu hao walikuwa kwenye gari aina ya Harrier.


Magoti.PNG
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Mwanasheria Mkuu: Jopo la Wanasheria lapambana kuokoa ndege ya Tanzania na mchakato wa Kimahakama upo katika hatua nzuri Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 51
DAT BOY SU IGP Sirro: Nilikimbiwa na mchumba mwanasheria kisa Ukurya wangu Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 31
M Mwanasheria,wakili msomi Albert Msando:Tumaini LA wananchi Jimbo LA Moshi vijijini 2020 Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 9
mr yamoto Tarehe na mwezi kama wa leo mwaka 2017, Mbunge wa Singida Mashariki na Mwanasheria mkuu wa chadema Mh. Tundu Lissu alipigwa risasi mchana kweupe Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 19
mgt software Mwanasheria wa Crest Attorney ajitoa uhai kwa kamba Habari na Hoja mchanganyiko 51
Similar threads
Mwanasheria Mkuu: Jopo la Wanasheria lapambana kuokoa ndege ya Tanzania na mchakato wa Kimahakama upo katika hatua nzuri
IGP Sirro: Nilikimbiwa na mchumba mwanasheria kisa Ukurya wangu
Mwanasheria,wakili msomi Albert Msando:Tumaini LA wananchi Jimbo LA Moshi vijijini 2020
Tarehe na mwezi kama wa leo mwaka 2017, Mbunge wa Singida Mashariki na Mwanasheria mkuu wa chadema Mh. Tundu Lissu alipigwa risasi mchana kweupe
Mwanasheria wa Crest Attorney ajitoa uhai kwa kamba

Forum statistics

Threads 1,369,861
Members 522,254
Posts 33,453,682

FOLLOW US

Top