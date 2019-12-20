Mwanasheria Tito Magoti wa LHRC achukuliwa na watu wasiojulikana; Polisi wasema wanamhoji na wenzake 3

Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) said Friday, December 12, 2019 that human rights activist and the Centre’s Public Affairs’ Officer Mr Tito Magoti has been allegedly kidnapped by unknown people.



LHRC said it had received the reports with “sadness” according to a statement posted on Twitter.



Neither Kinondoni Regional Police Commander nor Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander (ZCO) was immediately available for comment.



Magoti was kidnapped around 10 am in Mwenge, Kinondoni, at the Sam Nujoma and Bagamoyo Roads intersection.



Mr Magoti, who specialises on human rights on businesses, was coming from Kimara, where he lives, once he got off a motorcycle taxi commonly known as ‘bodaboda’ a group of six people in normal clothes confronted him and bundled him into a Toyota Harrier after they had handcuffed him.



The information came to light after the bodaboda driver rushed back to where he picked up Mr Magoti and informed his friends and relatives of the incident.