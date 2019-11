Mwanamke mfanya usafi hotelini aliyeokota kondomu yenye mbegu za milionea na kujimiminia ukeni na kupata ujauzito, ashinda kesi ya matunzo ya mtoto

Mwanamke aliyetambulika kwa jina moja la Jane miaka 40 amevutana Mahakamani na kijana tajiri zaidi jijini Las Vegas baada ya ya mwanamke kutumia mbegu za kiume za milionea huyo alizokuwa amezimwaga kwenye kondomu ndani ya hoteli moja huko.



Jane alikuwa mfanya usafi ktk hoteli hiyo ndipo alipookota kondomu iliyokuwa imetumika huku ikiwa imejaa mbegu za kiume na akajiiñgizia mbegu hizo kwenye uke wake na bahati nzuri mbegu hizo zikampatia mimba. Wakati huo Jane alikuwa na miaka 36.



Leo hii analea mtoto mwenye umri wa miaka 4. Katika makabiliano ya kimahakama Jane amekiri kuiba kondomu ya tajiri huyo mdogo mwenye miaka 28 kwani alikuwa akihitaji mtoto.



Aliiambia mahakama kuwa wakati wa kufanya usafi aliokota Bank statement yenye jina la huyo Tajiri baadae ndipo akaona na kondomu iliyojaa shahawa, aliichukua kondomu hiyo na kujimiminia shahawa ndani ya uke wake.



Baada ya kufanya hivyo aliacha kazi ya usafi hotelini na alianza kufanya biashara zingine ndogo ndogo huku akilea mimba.



Vipimo vya DNA vimeonyesha mtoto yule ni wa tajiri huyo na Mahakama imemtaka alipe $2 milioni kwa ajili ya matunzo ya mtoto huyo kwa miaka mitatu iliyopita.



Mawakili wa tajiri huyo wameapa kukata rufaa dhidi ya mwanamke huyo kwa kile walichodai aliiba majimaji ya mwili wa mteja wao (shahawa) pamoja na kuingilia faragha ya mteja wao.



Mwanamke huyo alishtaki Mahakamani akidai tajiri huyo hamtunzi mwanaye halali na ameshinda kesi hiyo hivyo kijana huyo tajiri atatakiwa kutoa pesa za matunzo kwa mwanae na zipitie Mahakamani.



40-year-old Las Vegas hotel cleaner won a child support battle against a 28-year-old millionaire who she never slept with.



Jane was 36 when she stole a used condom from a then 24-year-old tech millionaire’s hotel garbage can.



She inserted the semen inside her vagina and became pregnant with a baby boy who is now 4-years-old.



During the child support hearing, Jane confessed that she never slept with the young millionaire and that she impregnated herself with his sperm while she was cleaning his room.



“He left his bank statement on the nightstand in his hotel room and I saw it when I was cleaning, at the time I wanted a baby so bad and I thought it would be better if I had a baby with a rich man”



The paternity test where conducted and the young millionaire is the father. The court ordered him to pay the mother of the child $2 million for the 3 years of his son’s life he missed.



His lawyers said their client is planning to pursue other legal actions against the mother for stealing his bodily fluids and violating his privacy.



Meanwhile, Jane had quit the hotel cleaning job and started a few businesses with her newfound fortune, she still has full custody of her child whom she named after his father.