Mwanamfalme wa Uingereza Prince Harry na mkewe Meghan Markle kujiondoa katika familia ya Kifalme (Royal Family)

Chachu Ombara

Chachu Ombara

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 11, 2012
Messages
5,333
Points
2,000
Chachu Ombara

Chachu Ombara

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 11, 2012
5,333 2,000
Mwanamfalme wa Uingereza Prince Harry na mkewe Meghan Markle wanataka kujiondoa katika majukumu ya familia ya kifalme.

Aidha, Prince Harry na Meghan Markle wanasema kuwa baada ya kujitafakari na kujadili kwa muda mrefu wameamua kufanya mabadiliko mwaka huu kwa kujionda katika majukumu ya juu ya familia hii na kuangalia majukumu mapya.

Waliongeza kuwa, wamekusudia kujitoa kama wanachama wakubwa wa familia ya kifalme na kufanya kazi nyingine za kujiingizia kipato na kujikuza kiuchumi huku wakiendelea kuunga mkono juhudi zote za Malkia Elizabeth.

2848.jpg

Zaidi Soma:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said in a statement they “intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent”.

The official statement from Prince Harry and Meghan said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

The couple have appeared increasingly unhappy in recent months with their public roles and the level of scrutiny they have faced.

In October, Meghan began legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday after the paper published a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father. The action was launched alongside a scathing statement from Prince Harry denouncing the media’s “bullying” of his wife; behaviour he likened to the treatment of his mother, Princess Diana.

He said he could no longer be a “silent witness” to Meghan’s “private suffering”, adding that his “deepest fear is history repeating itself”. He wrote: “There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.

“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

The royal family has been slimmed down over the course of the last few years, with greater focus being placed on those most senior in the line of succession.

During the Queen’s diamond jubilee celebrations in 2012, only a core group of family members was invited to accompany the monarch and her husband on her royal barge. They included Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, as well as his two children and their spouses.

Other relatives – including Charles’s brother the Duke of York and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – were placed on a separate vessel. Last year, Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties, having been forced to deny a series of allegations about his sexual conduct.

The Duke of Edinburgh decided to retire from public duties in 2017.

Source: Prince Harry and Meghan to step back from royal family
 
Chamoto

Chamoto

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 7, 2007
Messages
4,871
Points
2,000
Chamoto

Chamoto

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 7, 2007
4,871 2,000
Root said:
Huyu mwanamke anampelekesha huyu jamaa na kuna uwezekano ndoa yao ikaota mabawa

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Click to expand...
Hampelekeshi, kwenye ufalme Harry yeye yupo nyuma sana hata kwa kitoto cha mwisho cha William, watoto waliokuja juzi juzi duniani leo ndio wenye haki kuliko yeye. Na kaka 'ake wanaweza kutotoa vingine maana Kate mwili wake uko poa, hivyo kuzidi kusahaulika.

Kwa maamuzi haya (ya kidijitali), Harry ataweza kujijengea jina lake (legacy) kama yeye na familia yake kwa foundation waliyoianzisha.

Pia wamejiondoa kwa heshima kuliko kufurumushwa kama baba yake mdogo alivyofanyiwa.Megan pia atakuwa huru kuwa kwenye 'spot light' kama alivyozoea wakati akiwa anacheza sinema.

Magazeti ya udaku ya Ulaya hayampendi Megan, hivyo watazidi kumchamba kadri siku zinavyokwenda wakati yale ya Marekani yanawapenda sana Harry na Megan.

Ni jambo la busara wao kujiongeza...
 
dudus

dudus

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 28, 2011
Messages
10,899
Points
2,000
dudus

dudus

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 28, 2011
10,899 2,000
Chamoto said:
Hampelekeshi, kwenye ufalme Harry yeye yupo nyuma sana hata kwa kitoto cha mwisho cha William, watoto waliokuja juzi juzi duniani leo ndio. Na kaka 'ake wanaweza kutotoa vingine maana Kate mwili wake uko poa, hivyo kuzidi kusahaulika.

Kwa maamuzi haya (ya kidijitali), Harry ataweza kujijengea jina lake (legacy) kama yeye na familia yake kwa foundation waliyoianzisha.

Pia wamewjiondoa kwa heshima kuliko kufurumushwa kama baba yake mdogo alivyofanyiwa.Megan pia atakuwa huru kuwa kwenye 'spot light' kama alivyozoea wakaiti akiwa anacheza sinema.

Magazeti ya udaku ya Ulaya hayampendi Megan, hivyo watazidi kumchamba kadri siku zinavyokwenda wakati yale ya Marekani yanawapenda sana Harry na Megan.

Ni jambo la busara wao kujiongeza...
Click to expand...
... uko sahihi! Prince Harry is 6th in line to the throne na hapo, kama ulivyoeleza, ni endapo William hatoongeza mtoto which means atazidi kutupwa pembezoni kabisa huko. Kutegemea angalau watu watano wenye sifa wafe ndipo wewe uchukue nafasi ni zaidi ya ukichaa. Ingekuwa Afrika huku ni rahisi kuloga ukawamaliza wote lakini sio Ulaya. Wameamua kujiongeza.
 
Chamoto

Chamoto

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 7, 2007
Messages
4,871
Points
2,000
Chamoto

Chamoto

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 7, 2007
4,871 2,000
dudus said:
Kutegemea angalau watu watano wenye sifa wafe ndipo wewe uchukue nafasi ni zaidi ya ukichaa. Ingekuwa Afrika huku ni rahisi kuloga ukawamaliza wote lakini sio Ulaya. Wameamua kujiongeza.
Click to expand...
Kweli kabisa badala ya kuwa na mawazo ya kichawi bora ujitengenezea wigo wako mwingine
 
Baba Swalehe

Baba Swalehe

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 6, 2017
Messages
15,445
Points
2,000
Baba Swalehe

Baba Swalehe

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 6, 2017
15,445 2,000
Okay
Frankenstein said:
Mbona mimi hakuna sehemu nimemtaja Davinci kwenye comment yangu.. au unadhani nayumbishwa ba zile misinterpretation za picha ya the Last supper?
Nikupe Hint.
Da’Vinci hata hakuweka mafumbo kwenye ile Michoro yake..ila watu wajanja ndio wamesema hvo ili waipe thamani ile michoro wapige hela.
Ile ji mbinu ya biashara kiongozi...Hakuna mafumbo.
Kijana wetu mpendwa kuna asilimia nyingi atakua ali mess up na kimwali mage...
Hebu soma injili ya ya Magdalena
Click to expand...
y
 
stephot

stephot

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2012
Messages
9,394
Points
2,000
stephot

stephot

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 1, 2012
9,394 2,000
Hivi ukijitoa wanakupa mtaji wa kuanzia maisha huko unakoenda kuanza maisha mapya au unatoka pale mweupe?maana kama unatoka mweupe ni bora tu kuendelea kula hela za kwenye royal family kuliko kuja huku kwetu kwenye kula kwa jasho...
 
Zurie

Zurie

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 6, 2014
Messages
1,274
Points
2,000
Zurie

Zurie

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 6, 2014
1,274 2,000
Chamoto said:
Hampelekeshi, kwenye ufalme Harry yeye yupo nyuma sana hata kwa kitoto cha mwisho cha William, watoto waliokuja juzi juzi duniani leo ndio wenye haki kuliko yeye. Na kaka 'ake wanaweza kutotoa vingine maana Kate mwili wake uko poa, hivyo kuzidi kusahaulika.

Kwa maamuzi haya (ya kidijitali), Harry ataweza kujijengea jina lake (legacy) kama yeye na familia yake kwa foundation waliyoianzisha.

Pia wamejiondoa kwa heshima kuliko kufurumushwa kama baba yake mdogo alivyofanyiwa.Megan pia atakuwa huru kuwa kwenye 'spot light' kama alivyozoea wakati akiwa anacheza sinema.

Magazeti ya udaku ya Ulaya hayampendi Megan, hivyo watazidi kumchamba kadri siku zinavyokwenda wakati yale ya Marekani yanawapenda sana Harry na Megan.

Ni jambo la busara wao kujiongeza...
Click to expand...
Hivi Harry ni wa kwanza kuwa kwenye situation kama hii? (Ya kuwa ndugu yako mkubwa ndiye atainherit the throne) maana kila mtu “Harry will never be King” “Harry kazidiwa na watoto wa William” kwani mbona wakina Anne, Edward na Andrew hao hapo ndugu yao Charles anatazamiwa kumrithi Elizabeth na hawajawa vichaa, hawajajitoa royal family wala nini na maisha yanasonga tu.

Kwangu hii ni sababu weak. Tukubali tu kuwa Harry ni binadamu ana ambitions zake ana maamuzi yake ambayo si lazima yawe influenced na Kaka yake ana nini au atapata nini.
 
J

Joh Doe

Member
Joined
Sep 23, 2019
Messages
52
Points
150
J

Joh Doe

Member
Joined Sep 23, 2019
52 150
Finally, Somebody is moving out of Grandma's house. He's the realest amongst the royal family, huwa jamaa anapenda sana kujichanganya na kuishi maisha ya kawaida nilihisi kuna siku atajitoa ktk hii familia abaki na jina tu bila kuwa na day to day royal duties hata kama asingemuoa huyu mke wake.
 
J Gatz

J Gatz

Senior Member
Joined
Sep 13, 2019
Messages
170
Points
250
J Gatz

J Gatz

Senior Member
Joined Sep 13, 2019
170 250
Nikiangalia saikolojia ya Harry naona kabisa kuwa anaamini The Royal Family ilihusika na kifo cha mama yake, Princess Diana. Ndiyo maana mara zote amekuwa akifanya vitu vya kitofautitofauti ili kumalizia hasira zake. Hata kumuoa Meghan nadhani, pamoja na mapenzi, ilikuwa kuikwaza tu familia yake kwa kuingiza damu ya mtu mweusi katika ukoo wa kifalme wa Uingereza.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
N Mwanamfalme wa Saudi Arabia atoa rambirambi kwa Trump kufuatia mauaji ya Florida International Forum 10
Makanyaga Mtoto wa Mwanamfalme wa Uingereza atambulishwa kwa Askofu Desmond Tutu International Forum 2
Richard Meghan Markel na Mwanamfalme Harry wajaaliwa kupata mtoto wa kiume. International Forum 2
Richard Je matatizo ya Burundi yalianzia na kuuawa kwa mwanamfalme mpigania Uhuru, Louis Rwagosore? Je wabelgiji walimuua Rwagosore? International Forum 37
Boniphace Kichonge Uingereza: Mke wa Mwanamfalme, Kate Middleton ajifungua salama mtoto wa kiume International Forum 6
Similar threads
Mwanamfalme wa Saudi Arabia atoa rambirambi kwa Trump kufuatia mauaji ya Florida
Mtoto wa Mwanamfalme wa Uingereza atambulishwa kwa Askofu Desmond Tutu
Meghan Markel na Mwanamfalme Harry wajaaliwa kupata mtoto wa kiume.
Je matatizo ya Burundi yalianzia na kuuawa kwa mwanamfalme mpigania Uhuru, Louis Rwagosore? Je wabelgiji walimuua Rwagosore?
Uingereza: Mke wa Mwanamfalme, Kate Middleton ajifungua salama mtoto wa kiume

Forum statistics

Threads 1,376,241
Members 524,285
Posts 33,645,838

FOLLOW US

Top