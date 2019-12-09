Mume wa Karani mstaafu wa Nairobi auawa kwa kuchomwa visu

Zaidi Soma:



Fear has engulfed Bufuma village in Samia, Busia County after a 70-year-old businessman was hacked to death on Sunday.



The body of former Nairobi City Clerk Zipporah Wandera’s husband Francis Wandera was discovered by locals who responded to his distress calls at around 1 pm Sunday.



The incident also left his son Alphonce Wandera, with deep knife stab injuries.



Samia Sub County Police Commander Winnie Siele told the Nation that two young men ambushed Mr Wandera as he returned home from church.

“They attacked mzee after he had parked his car near his house and frog marched him to his bedroom where they then stabbed him several times and left him for the dead before ransacking the house,” Ms Siele said.



They also attacked his son, a former Kenya Defence Forces officer.



“They tied him up with ropes, stabbed him before locking the door from outside and escaped. The son later called for help before neighbours rushed him to Nangina Mission Hospital for treatment while his father’s body was moved to Sega Hospital mortuary,” she added.



The police boss asked residents to give the police information that will help them arrest the suspects.



“We ask the public to volunteer information on suspicious individuals in the community to help us with investigations,” she said.



The incident comes just a few days after a 60-year-old woman was also strangled to death by unknown people in Butula sub county on Thursday.



Butula OCPD Richard Omanga said that Consolata Mtamba, retired nurse, went missing few days ago before her body was discovered.

Last month, six bouncers from Kisumu were also lynched by an irate mob during a funeral of a Busia businessman in Masebula village in Butula.



Source: Daily Nation



Hofu imetanda katika kijiji cha Bufuma huko Samia, Kaunti ya Busia baada ya Bw. Francis Wandera, 70 ambaye ni mfanyabiashara kuvamiwa na kuuawa akiwa nyumbani kwake siku ya jumapili.Mwili wa aliyekuwa Mume wa Kiongozi wa Jiji la Nairobi Zipporah Wandera, Francis Wandera ulikutwa na wenyeji mnamo saa moja jioni baada ya kusikikia sauti dhaifu ikiita kuomba msaada.Inaelezwa kuwa tukio hili pia lilimuathiri mtoto wa mzee huyo aliyefahamika kwa jina la Alphonce Wandera, baada ya kupata majeraha kadhaa ya kuchomwa kisu.akifafanua zaidi kuhusu tukio hilo, Kamanda wa Polisi wa Kaunti ndogo ya Samia Winnie Siele alisema kuwa uhalifu huo ulifanywa na vijana wawili walimzingira Bwana Wandera wakati akiwa anarudi nyumbani kutoka kanisani.anafafanua kuwa "Walimvamia Mzee huyo alipokuwa ameegesha gari karibu na nyumba yake na wakampeleka hadi chumbani kwake ambako ndiko walimchoma visu mara kadhaa na kumuacha" alieleza Bi Siele alisema.Aliongeza kuwa vijana hao Walishambulia pia mtoto wake, ambaye alikuwa afisa wa zamani wa Kikosi cha Ulinzi cha Kenya.Aliongeza kuwa mtto huyo alifungwa kwa kamba na kupigwa kisha watu hao wakatoka nje na kukimbia. Baadaye mtoto aliita msaada kabla majirani walimkimbiza katika Hospitali ya Nangina Mission kwa matibabu wakati mwili wa baba yake ulipelekwa kuhifadhiwa katika Mochwari ya hospitali ya Sega.Afisa wa polisi alilisisitiza wananchi kutoa ushirikiano kwa kutoa taarifa ambazo zitasaidia kuwakamata wahalifu hao.Aidha, Tukio hilo linakuja siku chache baada ya mwanamke mwenye umri wa miaka 60 kupigwa na kuuliwa na watu wasiojulikana katika kaunti ndogo ya Butula Alhamisi.