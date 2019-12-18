Mti wa Krismasi katika Uwanja wa ndege wa Kimataifa wa Jomo Kenyatta wageuka Kituko

If you have been to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) recently, you might have noticed a ‘unique’ tree at the centre of the parking lot.Dangling from the tree are sparsely placed Christmas decorations and boxes wrapped in red and gold underneath it.Kenyans online could not hide their resentment with some wondering how much the Kenya Airports Authority paid for the JKIA Christmas tree.Others questioned how JKIA, an international airport and among the busiest in East Africa, would have such a ’embarrassing’ tree as its Christmas symbol.Several Twitter users even insinuated that a tender for the tree was probably issued but funds misappropriated, in light of the recent corruption cases in the country.“LMAOOO hio Christmas tree iko JKIA surely embarrassing us intentionally,” one Eva said.“Whose uncle or Aunty has eaten the tender for JKIA Christmas tree??” Tony asked.Kaberia wa Kaberia posed: “Someone to confirm how many millions have been used on this Christmas tree at JKIA!”Francis Hook however gave a suggestion on how to improve the tree saying: “A thing of ugly at JKIA. How to fix: – shorten & widen tree and place on a 2-3 foot high podium/platform. Deals with the issue of visibility – Podium will also protect the tree and “gifts” from muddy splashes when it rains (see the newly planted grass?)”“For an international airport, you can do better,” Duke of Gatanga said as Benter Owino posed: “Has someone really put up his/her greed and low standards on display at Jkia?”