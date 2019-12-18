Mti wa Krismasi katika Uwanja wa ndege wa Kimataifa wa Jomo Kenyatta wageuka Kituko

Influenza

Influenza

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 1, 2018
Messages
875
Points
1,000
Influenza

Influenza

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 1, 2018
875 1,000
If you have been to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) recently, you might have noticed a ‘unique’ tree at the centre of the parking lot.

Dangling from the tree are sparsely placed Christmas decorations and boxes wrapped in red and gold underneath it.

2.jpg

Kenyans online could not hide their resentment with some wondering how much the Kenya Airports Authority paid for the JKIA Christmas tree.

Others questioned how JKIA, an international airport and among the busiest in East Africa, would have such a ’embarrassing’ tree as its Christmas symbol.

Several Twitter users even insinuated that a tender for the tree was probably issued but funds misappropriated, in light of the recent corruption cases in the country.

1.png

“LMAOOO hio Christmas tree iko JKIA surely embarrassing us intentionally,” one Eva said.

“Whose uncle or Aunty has eaten the tender for JKIA Christmas tree??” Tony asked.

Kaberia wa Kaberia posed: “Someone to confirm how many millions have been used on this Christmas tree at JKIA!”

Francis Hook however gave a suggestion on how to improve the tree saying: “A thing of ugly at JKIA. How to fix: – shorten & widen tree and place on a 2-3 foot high podium/platform. Deals with the issue of visibility – Podium will also protect the tree and “gifts” from muddy splashes when it rains (see the newly planted grass?)”

“For an international airport, you can do better,” Duke of Gatanga said as Benter Owino posed: “Has someone really put up his/her greed and low standards on display at Jkia?”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Tony254 Jumanne ijayo Rais Uhuru atazindua SGR ya mizigo itakayopeleka mizigo katika ICD ya Naivasha. Kenyan News and Politics 66
S Vihiga: Wawili washikiliwa na Polisi katika tukio la kuuawa kwa mlinzi wa duka Kenyan News and Politics 0
Ghazwat Mombasa: Gari linginge latumbukia baharini katika kivuko cha Likoni, uokoaji unaendelea Kenyan News and Politics 8
game over Umaskini uliokithiri Kenya, Tazama Watoto wasomea chini ya Mti, funza waathiri wanafunzi kwa Walimu. Kenyan News and Politics 32
pingli-nywee Tukio La Kushangaza Eldoret: Mti Wa Mugumo Waanguka Kisha Baadaye Kidogo Ukanyanyuka Kenyan News and Politics 37
Similar threads
Jumanne ijayo Rais Uhuru atazindua SGR ya mizigo itakayopeleka mizigo katika ICD ya Naivasha.
Vihiga: Wawili washikiliwa na Polisi katika tukio la kuuawa kwa mlinzi wa duka
Mombasa: Gari linginge latumbukia baharini katika kivuko cha Likoni, uokoaji unaendelea
Umaskini uliokithiri Kenya, Tazama Watoto wasomea chini ya Mti, funza waathiri wanafunzi kwa Walimu.
Tukio La Kushangaza Eldoret: Mti Wa Mugumo Waanguka Kisha Baadaye Kidogo Ukanyanyuka

Forum statistics

Threads 1,369,177
Members 522,134
Posts 33,437,901

FOLLOW US

Top