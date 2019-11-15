Mtayarisha Muziki wa Kenya amshutumu Harmonize kwa kumuibia mdundo katika wimbo wa "Uno"

S

Suley2019

Member
Joined
Oct 7, 2019
Messages
73
Points
125
S

Suley2019

Member
Joined Oct 7, 2019
73 125
Mtaarishaji wa muziki wa Kenya anayeitwa Magix Enga amemshutumu mwanamuziki wa Tanzania Harmonize kwa kumuibia biti alilolitumia katika wimbo wake mpya unaoitwa "Uno".

Katika posti yake ya Instagram Magix amemuonya Harmonize kwa kumsisitiza kuuondoa wimbo huo katika mitandao yote ndani ya wiki moja kabla hajamfikisha katika hatua mbaya.

Aidha, Magix anafafana kuwa biti hilo alilitengeneza mahususi kwa ajili ya wimbo unaoitwa "Dundaing" aliomshirikisha King Kaka na Kristoff.

1573826938722.png

Zaidi soma:

Kenyan producer Magix Enga has accused singer Harmonize of stealing his beats in the song ‘Uno, saying the beats are his intellectual property.

In an Instagram post, Magix told Harmonize to take down the song within a week or face unspecified consequences.

“Like nothing happened @harmonize_tz Gat some free beats for you bro... I’m giving you 1 week take down the song otherwise... Natoa mwenyewe let me put it in Swahili so that you can understand what I’m trying to say,” he wrote.

Insisting that it took him a day to come up with the ‘stolen’ beat, Magix insisted that he is not letting Harmonize off the hook.

“It took me a day to come up with the Vibe G you get. #BeatKing254 ? This has happened before but this time things will be different... I’m not going to allow that to happen not in 254,” he continued.

According to the Kenyan producer, Harmonize used a beat he created for the famous club banger, ‘Dundaing’ where he featured King Kaka and Kristoff.

A section of Harmonize fans went up in arms almost immediately, claiming that Magix also stole the beat from Nigerian hip-hop artist Olamide.

"You also got the beats from Olamide ‘Motigbana’ and no one criticized you. Calm down bro everyone is trying to have their fair share of this cake, "wrote one of the Konde gang fans.

Chanzo: Citizen Kenya

 
Bulaya001

Bulaya001

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 21, 2018
Messages
4,125
Points
2,000
Bulaya001

Bulaya001

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 21, 2018
4,125 2,000
mwisho wa huyu kijana mwenzetu kama vile unaonekana..baada ya la uno sizani kama atapata power ya kufanya ngoma kali zaidi ya hii maana ameweleza nguvu kubwa sana kuipa promotion..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Chachasteven Young Killer matunzo yamekubali, muziki unataka kukukataa Celebrities Forum 24
T Patience Dabany: Mke wa Rais aliyeuteka ulimwengu wa burudani kwa muziki mzuri Celebrities Forum 7
Jimmy De Lite Ali Kiba atangaza ujio wa ziara yake ya muziki ya ''Unforgettable" Celebrities Forum 152
venance7 Unavutiwa na video za directors gani wa muziki hapa Afrika? Celebrities Forum 62
G_real Anajijua yeye ni namba moja, hakuna wa kumshusha kipindi hiki lakini kitu kinachomuumiza kichwa ni uwepo wa Alikiba katika muziki wa Tanzania Celebrities Forum 37
Similar threads
Young Killer matunzo yamekubali, muziki unataka kukukataa
Patience Dabany: Mke wa Rais aliyeuteka ulimwengu wa burudani kwa muziki mzuri
Ali Kiba atangaza ujio wa ziara yake ya muziki ya ''Unforgettable"
Unavutiwa na video za directors gani wa muziki hapa Afrika?
Anajijua yeye ni namba moja, hakuna wa kumshusha kipindi hiki lakini kitu kinachomuumiza kichwa ni uwepo wa Alikiba katika muziki wa Tanzania

Forum statistics

Threads 1,355,117
Members 518,601
Posts 33,100,538

FOLLOW US

Top