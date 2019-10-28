Mtanzania Elizabeth Mrema ateuliwa Umoja wa Mataifa

Elizabeth Maruma Mrema is the Director of the Law Division and has worked with UN Environment for over two decades. Prior to joining the Law Division in her current role in June 2014, she was the Deputy Director of the Ecosystems Division, in charge of coordination, operations and programme delivery from 2012 and for one year, also serviced as Acting Director to the same Division.

In 2009 she had been appointed as the Executive Secretary of the UN Environment/Secretariat of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), Acting Executive Secretary of the UN Environment/ASCOBANS and Interim Executive Secretary of the UN Environment/Gorilla Agreement, all based in Bonn, Germany and held that position until 2013, a year after she joined the Ecosystems Division.

Elizabeth's work at UN Environment has focused on the development, implementation and enforcement environmental laws both at national, regional and international level. She has played different roles in UN Environment over the years that have included being a coordinator of capacity building and compliance and enforcement projects related to environmental law and the multilateral environmental conventions. She was a Senior Legal Officer and Chief of the Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs) Support and Cooperation Branch in the then Division of Environmental Conventions (DEC), and later a Principal Legal Officer and Chief of the Biodiversity/Land Law and Governance Branch in the Law Division.

Before joining UN Environment, Elizabeth worked with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania and left as a Counsellor/Senior Legal Counsel. During her time with the ministry, she was also a lecturer in Public International Law and Conference Diplomacy at Tanzania's Centre for Foreign Relations and Diplomacy. Currently, she is a visiting lecturer at the University of Nairobi and Kenyatta University - Law Schools and in the past at the International Development Law Organization (IDLO), Rome, Italy.

A lawyer and career diplomat with LLB (Hons) from the University of Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, LLM from Dalhousie University, Canada and Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations and Diplomacy (Summa Cum Laude) from the Centre of Foreign Relations and Diplomacy in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. She has published several articles related to international environmental law, compliance and enforcement of conventions and developed, among others, a number of multilateral environmental agreements negotiation tools, handbooks and guidelines currently used by UN Environment in its capacity-building

programmes.''

​

Imenakiliwa kutoka linki https://www.unenvironment.org/people/elizabeth-mrema