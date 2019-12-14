Msikieni Ozil naye kuhusu manyanyaso ya waislamu

dudus

dudus

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 28, 2011
Messages
10,814
Points
2,000
dudus

dudus

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 28, 2011
10,814 2,000
Huyu dogo naona anatest kina asichokijua kwa kuingia mzima mzima. Msomeni hapo.

===
English soccer club Arsenal tried on Saturday to distance itself from the comments of its star midfielder Mesut Ozil after he posted messages on Twitter and Instagram critical of China's policies toward its Muslim Uighur minority.

"The content he expressed is entirely Ozil's personal opinion," the official account of Arsenal Football Club said in a post on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform. "As a football club, Arsenal always adheres to the principle of not being involved in politics."

Ozil's posts called Uighurs "warriors who resist persecution" and criticized both China's crackdown and the silence of Muslims in response.

"(In China) Qurans are burned, mosques were closed down, Islamic theological schools, madrasas were banned, religious scholars were killed one by one. Despite all this, Muslims stay quiet," Ozil, who is a Muslim, said in his posts.

The club's Twitter account did not have a post addressing Ozil's comments as of Saturday afternoon.

But replies to Arsenal's Weibo post were angry, with one showing a shredded Ozil soccer jersey next to a pair of scissors and others demanding he be expelled from the club.

A search on Weibo for the hashtag translatable as "Ozil issues inappropriate statement", which had been one of the top trending topics on the platform, returned no results on Saturday afternoon.

Weibo frequently censors discussion of sensitive topics, particularly amid a push by Beijing to clean up its internet.

The United Nations and human rights groups estimate that between 1 million and 2 million people, mostly ethnic Uighur Muslims, have been detained in harsh conditions in Xinjiang as part of what Beijing calls an anti-terrorism campaign.

China has repeatedly denied any mistreatment of Uighurs.

Source: Yahoo News
 
J

Johnny Sack

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 21, 2017
Messages
911
Points
1,000
J

Johnny Sack

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 21, 2017
911 1,000
Hii bifu kati ya Waislam na China nimeipenda sana, maana Waislam wanadhani Marekani na Ulaya ndio maadui wao (kumbe actually ndio wenye afadhali kwao)

Sasa China na India zote zinapambana na Waislam, pengine Waislam watajitafakari kuhusu mafundisho ya dini yao na kuona kweli kuna tatizo mahali

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
dudus

dudus

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 28, 2011
Messages
10,814
Points
2,000
dudus

dudus

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 28, 2011
10,814 2,000
Johnny Sack said:
Hii bifu kati ya Waislam na China nimeipenda sana, maana Waislam wanadhani Marekani na Ulaya ndio maadui wao (kumbe actually ndio wenye afadhali kwao)

Sasa China na India zote zinapambana na Waislam, pengine Waislam watajitafakari kuhusu mafundisho ya dini yao na kuona kweli kuna tatizo mahali

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Click to expand...
Buddha na Hindu kwa upande mmoja na Islam kwa upande wa pili ni maadui wa asili Mkuu. Tatizo waislamu wanakosa religious tolerance, wanadhani dini yao ndio sahihi kuliko dini zingine. Kwa mfano wanawaharibia sana Buddha na Hindu maeneo na sanamu zao za ibada; hapo lazima moto uwake.
 
Gavana

Gavana

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 19, 2008
Messages
24,421
Points
2,000
Gavana

Gavana

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 19, 2008
24,421 2,000
dudus said:
Buddha na Hindu kwa upande mmoja na Islam kwa upande wa pili ni maadui wa asili Mkuu. Tatizo waislamu wanakosa religious tolerance, wanadhani dini yao ndio sahihi kuliko dini zingine. Kwa mfano wanawaharibia sana Buddha na Hindu maeneo na sanamu zao za ibada; hapo lazima moto uwake.
Click to expand...
Tatizo ni ukoloni .China imezivamia sehemu
za waislamu na mabudda. Mabuda walijaribu kupigana wakazidiwa . Kiongozi wao kakimbilia Marekani.
India kavamia Kashmiri na waislamu wa huko wanajaribu kuresist.
Tanganyika imeivamia Zanzibar kwenye waislamu na unaona waislamu wanayoyapata na masheikh wao kufanyiwa
 
M

Mufti Lion

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 25, 2013
Messages
229
Points
250
M

Mufti Lion

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 25, 2013
229 250
Wachina noma yani wanawalazimisha hadi kitimoto na sasa hivi wamezoea wanakula kweli kweli. Pia wamelazimishwa hadi wamkiri budha ni mungu wao na wamekubali sasa hivi wanamuabudu
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Kurzweil MAREKANI: Bunge la Wawakilishi lapitisha uamuzi wa kumpigia Trump kura ya kutokuwa na imani naye International Forum 35
mpimamstaafu Je, walinzi wa kike wa Gaddafi waliuawa pamoja naye? International Forum 16
kimsboy Mfalme wa Jordan akataa kukutana na Netanyahu na hata kuzungumza naye kwa simu International Forum 4
Sexer Erdogan awa best man harusi ya mesut Ozil International Forum 5
Q Kiongozi wa Jeshi aliyeteuliwa kuingoza Sudan jana naye amelazimishwa kujiuzulu na Waandamanaji International Forum 10
Similar threads
MAREKANI: Bunge la Wawakilishi lapitisha uamuzi wa kumpigia Trump kura ya kutokuwa na imani naye
Je, walinzi wa kike wa Gaddafi waliuawa pamoja naye?
Mfalme wa Jordan akataa kukutana na Netanyahu na hata kuzungumza naye kwa simu
Erdogan awa best man harusi ya mesut Ozil
Kiongozi wa Jeshi aliyeteuliwa kuingoza Sudan jana naye amelazimishwa kujiuzulu na Waandamanaji

Forum statistics

Threads 1,367,234
Members 521,698
Posts 33,392,076

FOLLOW US

Top