Mpya simu


Apple iPhone 7/8/X and Brand New

Apple iPhone Xs / xs max (64/256GB/512GB)

Apple iPhone 8/8 Plus (64/256GB)

Apple iPhone 7/7+ 128GB

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ 64Gb

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64Gb

Samsung Galaxy S8/Note 8 / Note 9

Colors Available: Silver, Space Gray, Gold, Red, Black, Rose Gold And More.

Brand New (Factory Sealed)

Purchased directly from the Apple Store/Samsung

100% Authentic

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Us!

Thank you

Call.Text and Whatsapp : +254714133705

Offices:London,UK / Mombasa/Kenya

Shipping:

FREE SAME-DELIVERY SHIPPING

Priority & Express Shipping available

Worldwide Shipping
 
Kama umeweza kuandika maelezo yote haya umeshindwa nini kuweka na bei zake.
 
