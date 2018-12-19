Mnyika kanikumbusha ile kauli ya Kagame: "I will just wait you at the right place and I will hit you"


Mnyika leo tunaweza kusema "alimmiliki" JPM...ni kama kile kikao cha wiki iliyopita cha Rais Trump na viongozi wa Congress wa Democrats - Nancy Pelosi na Chuck Schumer - Trump alianzisha debate ambayo mwisho ilimwacha akiwa ametahayari vibaya mno - media za Marekani ziliripoti "Nancy Pelosi owned Trump"

Soma hapa
Trashing Trump: Pelosi takes ownership of the president

Tunaweza kusema pia "Mnyika took ownership of the President"

Na amefanya kwa style ile ya kumsubiria JPM kwenye 18 zake...kama Paul Kagame rafiki wa Rais Magufuli alivyowahi kutufundisha wakati flan...

"I will just wait you at the right place and I will hit you"

I loved it...hope you enjoyed the show as well😚😚
 
Leo jiwe litakua limefura kwa hasira kama unga wa ngano ulioumuka.
 
EU wanasemaje kwanza demokrasia tunayo au hatuna?
 
Sina ' interest ' na ' Content ' yako nzima ila umenifurahisha sana na mno hapo ulipomtaja Rais wa Rwanda ' Mwanamume wa Shoka ' Maziwa Makuu Paul Kagame.
 
