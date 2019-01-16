Mnangagwa aomba 'kaka yake' Putin amsaidie kuikwamua Zimbabwe kiuchumi

Rais wa Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa ameomba msaada wa mwongozo kutoka kwa Rais wa Urusi, Vladmir Putin ili aweze kuikwamua nchi yake kutoka kwenye changamoto za kiuchumi zinazoikabili.



Rais Mnangagwa yuko kwenye ziara Ulaya Mashariki ambayo itaishia kwenye World Economic Forum mwishoni mwa mwezi huu huko Davos nchini Uswisi.



Kwa sasa Zimbabwe inakabiliwa na matatizo kadhaa ambapo Rais huyo alitangaza kupanda kwa bei ya mafuta kabla hajaenda Ulaya suala lililopokelewa kwa maandamano na wananchi. Inaripotiwa kuwa mtandao (internet) ulizimwa siku ya Jumanne(15.01.2019)



Katika hotuba yake, Rais Putin alisema anatumaini kuwa ushirikiano wa nchi hizo mbili utakuwa na faida kwa raia wa nchi zote mbili na kuweza kuwasaidia Zimbabwe kutimiza mipango waliyojiwekea.



===========



Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has asked for guidance from his Russian counterpart to help surmount his country’s mounting economic challenges.



Referring to Putin as a senior brother, Mnangagwa said he particularly looked up to the Russian leader for economic direction.



“Your Excellency, I would wish that we now attend to deepening economic cooperation between our countries, and our country is developing – it is a third-world country – so that you, as a senior brother, can hold my hand as I try to develop Zimbabwe,” he said.



The Zimbabwean leader is currently in Eastern Europe for an official visit scheduled to end at the World Economic Forum later this month in Davos, Switzerland.



As at Tuesday (January 15) the president and his delegation were in Russia where he met with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.



Both leaders according to the Kremlin – Russia presidency, held discussions aimed at promoting bilateral relations and current international and regional issues.



In the Zimbabwean leader’s remarks as reported by the Kremlin, Mnangagwa stressed how far back relations between Zimbabwe and Russia stretched.



His request for economic cooperation fits squarely into the context of recent developments back home. Mnangagwa announced a fuel price hike before flying out to Europe.



A three-day social shutdown called by organized labour ends today. It has led to mass protests that have been severely clamped down by police in the two major capital of Harare and Bulawayo. The internet was also reportedly cut by authorities on Tuesday.



Source: Africanews