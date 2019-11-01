Mliosomea ualimu piteni hapa

Oldeani Secondary School

Secondary School Teacher​

The Rift Valley Children's Fund (RVCF) is seeking secondary school teachers for Oldeani Secondary School (OSS). OSS is a government school in Karatu District that is jointly managed through a partnership between RVCF and the local government. The overall goal of this partnership is to create a solid foundation for academic excellence at OSS, to raise the standards of education, ensure that all students have the opportunity for quality secondary education, and improve the overall school environment in order to attract the best teachers.Teachers employed by RVCF will be role models for their fellows in all areas of teaching practice. This includes using student centered learning, using alternatives to corporal punishment, dedication to empowering students to reach their potential, and demonstrating professionalism at all times. We are looking for teachers from Bachelor's level or above and have demonstrated secondary school teaching experience in the following subjects:· Political ScienceFemale candidates are strongly recommended to apply for these positions.· Planning, preparing and delivering lessons to all students in the class. Lesson plans to be submitted to Head of School or Education Director.· Adapting and differentiating lesson plans and activities according to the educational needs, abilities and achievement of the individual students and groups of students.· Incorporate student centered pedagogies into your lesson plans, so as to engage different types of learners.· Using alternatives to corporal punishment, including using a positive discipline approach.· Assessing students, correcting work, and providing timely and accurate feedback.· Being a role model for other teachers and students, ensuring professionalism in every aspect of your job.· Follow and be an advocate for the goals and values of RVCF.· Attend all assigned supervision duties, including but not limited to, teacher-on-duty, uji period, lunch period, school cleaning periods, extra-curricular activities and additional classes.· Modify lessons, discipline and practice in response to feedback from the Education Director, Head of School, or their designee.· Dress in a professional manner in-line with government regulations.· Ability to engage and motivate young people.· Abide by the teacher code of conduct and enforce the student code of conduct at all times.· Show cooperation and respect in a professional manner with school management, peer teachers, student teachers, volunteers/visitors, parents/guardians, school committee members and students.· Degree level qualification from a recognized university in Political Science or related field· Teaching experience in Civics preferably with proven performance in National Examination· Fluency in English Language· Ability to live and work in a rural location· Commitment to a full academic year· Females strongly encouraged to apply· Tanzanian Nationals only· Monthly salary· Accommodation· Supplemented school lunch· Bonus payment related to performance· Health care· Regular professional development· Ability to work in a school with fully stocked learning materials