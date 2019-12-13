Mjue Joe Rwamirama, binadamu pekee kutoka Kampala Uganda ambaye ushuzi wake unaua mbu

Man whose farts 'can kill mosquitoes six metres away hired to create new repellent'

Je umewahi kusikia vijambo (ushuzi) ni dawa ..Joe Rwamirama mwenye umri wa miaka 48,kutoka Kampala nchini Uganda ndio pekee ambaye akijamba au kutoa ushuzi unaua mbu..aliwahai kuajiriwa na kampuni ya kutengeneza dawa ya mbu ili kuchunguza kemikali aliyonayo kwenye ushuzi wakeUnaambiwa katika kijiji anachoishi hakuna mtu ambaye amewahi kuugua malaria kwa kuwa ushuzi wake unauwezo wa kuua mbu akiwa umbali wa maili 6 yaani zaidi ya kilomita 9...Joe anasema anakula chakula cha kawaida na anajamba tu kama watu wengine lakini anashangaa hata wakati akiwa anakula mezani hata nzi hufa wakimsogelea mguuni.===(Image: Getty Images)Joe Rwamirama, 48, from Kampala, Uganda claims that his farts can kill mosquitoes up to six metres away, and that he’s been hired by a manufacturing company to help develop a new repellentThey’re one of the deadliest animals in the world, but mosquitoes could soon be wiped out - thanks to one man’s farts .Joe Rwamirama, 48, from Kampala, Uganda claims that his farts can kill mosquitoes up to six metres away, and that he’s been hired by a manufacturing company to help develop a new repellent.The reason for Joe’s strange insect-killing farts remains unclear, and he claims that his farts are ‘just like everyone else.’Speaking to talkofnaija.com , he said: “I eat ordinary food just like everyone else but no insect can lay a foot on me, not even a fly.“I smell like a normal man and I bathe daily and my farts are just like everyone else, they are only dangerous to small insects and especially mosquitoes.”Joe RwamiramaHis special skill is well known across Kampala, according to local barber, James Yoweri.Speaking to The Sun , he said: "He is known all over the city as the man who can kill mosquitoes with his farts. When Joe is around we all know that mosquitoes will vanish.“He is respectful of people around him and will only fart when there are mosquitoes around which bring malaria. His farts gets rid of this disease."While the identity of the manufacturing company remains a mystery, Mr Rwamirama claims that they’re paying him ‘millions’ to help create a new repellent.