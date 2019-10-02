Mjue Dkt. Shrikant Jichkar, raia wa India mwenye degree 20 za Chuo Kikuu

JE WAJUA?

Marehemu Dkt Shrikant Jichkar raia wa India alikuwa ndiye msomi wa kwanza duniani kuwa na maktaba binafsi yenye vitabu takribani 52,000.

Marehemu Shrikant Jichkar mpaka anafariki alikuwa ana jumla ya shahada(Degrees) takribani 20 alizozipata katika vyuo 42 alivyowahi kusoma.

Imeandikwa na Suleiman Bin Majid(SBM)

Ever wondered who is the most qualified man in India?

We all have been flaunting our MBA, CA or MBBS degree with ease, but the most qualified person in India has the highest number of degree (and it is more than 15). This Marathi man was an Indian politician and stood apart from all the politicians and leaders in India all because of the degrees he owned.

Let’s get to know a bit more about Dr. Shrikant Jichkar here.

1. Political background
At 25, he became the youngest MLA in the country and became a very powerful minister handling 14 portfolios at the same time.

He was the member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (1982-85), Maharashtra Legislative Council (1986-92) and then he was appointed as the minister of the state of Maharashtra. He was also elected as a member of Rajya Sabha (1992-98).

2. His books of records
He holds the Limca Book of Records for the most qualified person in the country. He began his career as a Medical Doctor (MBBS and MD) and then he proceeded to do Law (LL.B.) with Post-graduation in International Law (LL.M.).

He also completed his Masters in Business Administration (DBM and MBA) and in Journalism (B.Journ).

3. Masters degree
He did his Masters in ten subjects and here is the list. M.A. (Public Administration ; M.A. (Sociology) ; M.A. (Economics); M.A. (Sanskrit); M.A. (History); M.A.(English Literature); M.A. (Philosophy); M.A. (Political Science) ; M.A. (Ancient Indian History,Culture and Archaeology); M.A (Psychology).

He got his D. Litt (Doctor of Literature) in Sanskrit, the highest of any Degree in a University. Most of his Degrees are with First Merit and he has obtained several Gold Medals for his degrees.

Apart from this, Shrikant Jichkar also wrote 42 exams, every winter, and every summer. When he turned 25, in the year 1978, Shrikant sat for the IPS (Indian Police Service) examination, nailed it, resigned and started preparing for the prestigious IAS (Indian Administrative Services) examination.

4. Background
Shrikant Jichkar was born to a wealthy farmer (Kumbi family) near Katol, Nagpur District. He had one of the biggest personal libraries in India with 52,000 books and was also a painter, on stage performer and a professional painter.

He began his political career as a student and a youth leader during college days. He was known as one of the most active people in college. Holding more than 20 degrees, Jichkar used to travel around the world speaking about health, fitness, economics and religion.

5. Death


India lost its most qualified person on June 2, 2004,evening on his way to NH 6, 40kms from Nagpur. His car was rammed by a truck from the opposite direction.

However, the family of Shrikant Jichkar was awarded Rs 50.67 Lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Jichkar.
 
Huyo alikuwa Fala sana, hakujua kabisa maana ya elimu.. Tena kafa maskini kabisa na atakuwa hajasaidia jamii chochote, sbb alikuwa kazi yake kukusanya vyeti tu ktk maisha yake..
Most arrogant human had ever lived on earth.. Sbb usipojua maana halisi ya elimu utakuwa kazi yako kukusanya vyeti tu.. Kumbe elimu ni kuweza kutatua kwa usahihi, kwa haraka na kwa kisasa matatizo ya ulimwengu huu. Full stop
 



Huu ni uwehu.wenzako wanashindana kuweka akiba benki na kujenga nyumba na kumiliki kampuni mpuuzi fulani anajichimbia kwenye msitu wa vitabu
 
Mwenzenu wanasema kila alichokisoma alitoka na First Class Merit + several Gold Medals for his degrees! Mna matatizo nyie hapo! Huyo utamuita junk of all trade but master of none? Pia wamesema "Jichkar used to travel around the world speaking about health, fitness, economics and religion". Hivyo alielimisha dunia. Na nani aliwaambia kuwa alikuwa maskini, hakujenga wala kuwa na pesa! Wabongo bwana! Msifieni tu huyo; he was a genuis of his ttime!
 
Jay One said:
Huyo alikuwa Fala sana, hakujua kabisa maana ya elimu.. Tena kafa maskini kabisa na atakuwa hajasaidia jamii chochote, sbb alikuwa kazi yake kukusanya vyeti tu ktk maisha yake..
Most arrogant human had ever lived on earth.. Sbb usipojua maana halisi ya elimu utakuwa kazi yako kukusanya vyeti tu.. Kumbe elimu ni kuweza kutatua kwa usahihi, kwa haraka na kwa kisasa matatizo ya ulimwengu huu. Full stop

Yaweza kuwa wewe ndio fala.

Huwezi jua kwanini alipenda kusoma.

Ni kwamba alitaka kujua vitu vingi
Wewe ndio fala unayesoma ili upate ajira, ila sio kuelemika.
 
Karungikana said:
Mwenzenu wanasema kila alichokisoma alitoka na First Class Merit + several Gold Medals for his degrees! Mna matatizo nyie hapo! Huyo utamuita junk of all trade but master of none? Pia wamesema "Jichkar used to travel around the world speaking about health, fitness, economics and religion". Hivyo alielimisha dunia. Na nani aliwaambia kuwa alikuwa maskini, hakujenga wala kuwa na pesa! Wabongo bwana! Msifieni tu huyo; he was a genuis of his ttime!

Wao wanafikiri maisha ni hela tu.

Kumbe Kuna wengine maisha kwao Ni elimu
 
Englishlady said:
Yaweza kuwa wewe ndio fala.

Huwezi jua kwanini alipenda kusoma.

Ni kwamba alitaka kujua vitu vingi
Wewe ndio fala unayesoma ili upate ajira, ila sio kuelemika.

Shithole, nasty shapeless woman, scented mouthed wildbeest, am not at ur level, pumbaf
 
