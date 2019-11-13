Misri: Mo Salah kuikosa Harambe Stars kufuatia maumivu ya enka

Egypt’s soccer federation says Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will miss two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Salah has an ankle injury and was ruled out of the Egyptian squad for games against Kenya on Thursday and Comoros on Monday.



The federation’s statement says Egypt coach Hossam el-Badry met with Salah, who stressed his commitment to play for the Pharaohs. That’s despite occasionally strained relations with the federation that go back to the World Cup in Russia last year.



Salah watched his teammates train near Alexandria on Tuesday with the federation tweeting a photo of Salah wearing a protective boot on his left foot.



The 27-year-old Salah has struggled with a nagging ankle injury the last month. He started and scored in Premier League leader Liverpool’s 3-1 win over defending champion Manchester City on Sunday, coming off in the 87th minute.



Egypt is in Group G, which also includes Togo.



Chanzo: Sports net









Mshambuliaji wa kimataifa wa Misri, Mo Salah ameripotiwa kuondolewa kwenye kikosi cha timu ya taifa ya Misri kinachojiandaa kucheza dhidi ya timu ya taifa ya Kenya (Harambe Stars kuwania kufuzu michuano ya AFCON 2021 kutokana na kupata majeraha ya enka.Chama cha soka cha Egypt (EFA) kimethibitisha kutokea suala hili na limefafanua kuwa Nyota huyo wa Klabu ya Liverpool ataikosa michezo yote miwili ambayo Misri itacheza kuwania kufuzu AFCON 2021.