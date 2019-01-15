Milipuko na milio ya risasi yasikika katika eneo la 14 Riverside, Nairobi kunakopatikana hoteli ya DusitD2.Milipuko miwili mikubwa ya risasi ilisikika na baadaye ufyatuaji wa risasi.Watu kadha wamejeruhiwa na wanahudumiwa na maafisa wa Shirika la Msalaba Mwekundu wakisaidia na watu wengine wa kujitolea.Mmoja wa majeruhi amesafirishwa kupelekwa hospitalini.Maafisa wa polisi wamefika eneo hilo, katika jumba hilo ambalo lina hoteli yakifahari na afisi za kampuni mbalimbali.Baadhi ya watu waliokwama kwenye vyumba vya jumba hilo wamekuwa wakiandika ujumbe kwenye mitandao wa kijamii wakieleza kwamba wamekwama, au kujificha.Mkuu wa polisi wa uchunguzi wa jinai Bw George Kinoti ni miongoni mwa maafisa wakuu wa polisi waliofika kuratibu operesheni ya kuokoa watu waliokwama ndani.======Two explosions and gunfire were heard at an upscale hotel and office complex in Kenya's capital on Wednesday afternoon, said a woman working in a neighbouring building."We are under attack," another person in an office inside a complex in the Dusit hotel told the Reuters news agency, then hung up. Local television showed smoke rising from the area.The Nairobi police commander Philip Ndolo said they had cordoned off the area around Riverside Drive due to a suspected robbery.Flames and plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky from the parking lot of the compound where several vehicles were on fire, with scores of people fleeing the compound, some of them lightly injured.Somalia-based armed group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack."We are currently conducting an operation in Nairobi." the group's military operations spokesman told Al Jazeera.The scenes in the Westlands suburb reminded Nairobians of a bloody attack in 2013 by the group when its fighters stormed the Westgate mall, killing at least 67 people.The country faced a spate of attacks after it sent its army into Somalia in October 2011 to fight the al-Qaeda-linked group.On April 2, 2015, another al-Shabab attack killed 148 people at the university in Garissa, eastern Kenya.