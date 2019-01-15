Milipuko na milio ya risasi yasikika katika eneo la 14 Riverside, Nairobi kunakopatikana hoteli ya DusitD2.Milipuko miwili mikubwa ya risasi ilisikika na baadaye ufyatuaji wa risasi.Watu kadha wamejeruhiwa na wanahudumiwa na maafisa wa Shirika la Msalaba Mwekundu wakisaidia na watu wengine wa kujitolea.Mmoja wa majeruhi amesafirishwa kupelekwa hospitalini.Maafisa wa polisi wamefika eneo hilo, katika jumba hilo ambalo lina hoteli yakifahari na afisi za kampuni mbalimbali.Baadhi ya watu waliokwama kwenye vyumba vya jumba hilo wamekuwa wakiandika ujumbe kwenye mitandao wa kijamii wakieleza kwamba wamekwama, au kujificha.Mkuu wa polisi wa uchunguzi wa jinai Bw George Kinoti ni miongoni mwa maafisa wakuu wa polisi waliofika kuratibu operesheni ya kuokoa watu waliokwama ndani.======Two explosions and gunfire were heard at an upscale hotel and office complex in Kenya's capital on Wednesday afternoon, said a woman working in a neighbouring building."We are under attack," another person in an office inside a complex in the Dusit hotel told the Reuters news agency, then hung up. Local television showed smoke rising from the area.The Nairobi police commander Philip Ndolo said they had cordoned off the area around Riverside Drive due to a suspected robbery.Flames and plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky from the parking lot of the compound where several vehicles were on fire, with scores of people fleeing the compound, some of them lightly injured.Somalia-based armed group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack."We are currently conducting an operation in Nairobi." the group's military operations spokesman told Al Jazeera.The scenes in the Westlands suburb reminded Nairobians of a bloody attack in 2013 by the group when its fighters stormed the Westgate mall, killing at least 67 people.The country faced a spate of attacks after it sent its army into Somalia in October 2011 to fight the al-Qaeda-linked group.On April 2, 2015, another al-Shabab attack killed 148 people at the university in Garissa, eastern Kenya.=====PoliceIG Joseph Boinnet says that security agencies are doing their best to bring the situation to an end as quickly as possibleThe biggest challenge so far is getting those injured to hospitals as there is heavy traffic preventing ambulances from leaving the scene of the attack.The Aga Khan Hospital also reports having received four casualties - three men and one "non-African" woman.Avenue Hospital in Parklands has so far received eight casualties, one in critical condition while another one is a pregnant woman.Many of those who were trapped inside different apartments near the scene attack continue being rescued.Other injured people have been taken to M P Shah and Avenue hospitals.The whereabouts of the attackers, whom witnesses said are about six, is still unknownThe area has since been cordoned off and motorists are advised to use alternative routes to facilitate smooth operations by the Police.One suspect has been arrested and many people rescued in the ongoing operation as police comb DusitD2 Hotel for more attackers.Response teams including the Recce Squad, Flying Squad, Anti-Terrorism Police Unit and the bomb squad led by Director DCI George Kinoti have responded.The vehicle used by the attackers has been cordoned and the Bomb and Hazardous Disposal Unit is preparing to scrutinise it to establish whether it has explosives.They then advanced and hurled explosives into vehicles at the parking lot before making their way into Dusit D2 Hotel which houses several offices and hotels.They forced their way into 14 Riverside Drive and forced security guards to open the gate by shooting at them.URGENT blood appeals at M.P Shah Hospital, Avenue Hospital and KNHThe Village Market has been closed as a security precautionState House urges Kenyans not to share attack clips or messages.Red Cross urges those looking for their relatives following the #RiversideAttack, Nairobi to call the hotline 0715820219.Six of the seven floors of DusitD2 Hotel secured by security agencies; neutralisation operation still on, IG Boinnet saysIG Boinnet: Our officers remain focused on the search and rescue mission and the neutralization of the criminal elementsThe terror attack happened in a coordinated fashion that involved a suicide bomber and armed militants, according to Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet.He said the terrorists began their onslaught by setting ablaze three vehicles at the I&M bank parking lot before moving to the dusitD2 complex.At the entrance of dusitD2 hotel, Boinnet says the assailants carried out a suicide explosion, injuring several people among them guests.Whereabouts of the attackers is still unknown.At least five people died at Secret Garden restaurant in the Dusit complex attack; elite police forces continue to comb the area to neutralise the attackers and evacuate people.The terror attack is said to have started shortly before 3 PM. Witnesses say the suspects are said to have arrived at the location driving two vehicles one with registration number KCN 340E and the other whose registration number is yet to be determined.Rescue operations are ongoing at 14 Riverside Drive with the injured admitted at various hospitals for treatment. One fatality has been reported at MP Shah hospital where 6 injured victims of the attack were rush.Dr. Boyani Mogeni live from Avenue Hospital: 'We received 17 casualties; have admitted five people, while the others have been treated and discharged' She further thanks Kenyans for responding to the blood drive.Khalwale, Mudavadi children caught up in Dusit Hotel terror attack: Mudavadi's son rescued, Khalwale hopeful daughter will be rescuedInterior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i has confirmed that security teams have retaken control of the 14 Riverside Drive complex which came under terror attack on Tuesday afternoon.Dr. Matiang’i said the multi-agency security team deployed to the scene had secured all the affected buildings including the DusitD2 complex where the terrorists were holed up.“We have secured all buildings that had been affected by this event. The security teams have evacuated scores of Kenyans and other nationalities from the buildings.“We are now in the final stages of mopping up the area and securing evidence and documents in consequences of these unfortunate events,” said the CS.********One of the terrorists who attacked Dusit hotel captured on CCTVBy 1 a.m. local time, 15 bodies had arrived at Chiromo Mortuary and more were expected, an attendant told Reuters.Identification papers indicated that 11 were Kenyan, one was American and one was British, he said. The other two were not carrying documents.A U.S. State Department official confirmed one of the victims was American.Charles Owino, Police Spokeperson: Riverside Drive is still a crime scene and we are requesting people to keep off. We will give directions in the next one hour on how people will get information in regard to tracing their loved onesA lot people have been safely evacuated from Grosvenor building where they were trapped and that most of the persons who sent distress texts have been rescued and reunited with their relatives.Report from the Interior ministry says that 174 people rescued last nightCitizen Tv's Francis Gachuri: We continue to hear more gunshots. Security officers say that they have been able to locate the whereabouts of the attackers and they are trying to neutralize them.A joint security team has cornered the gunmen on 7th floor, Francis Gachuri reports. The gunmen are revealed to have taken hostagesMore security officers and personnel deployed at the crime scene as efforts to neutralize the attackers continueSources privy to the operation say that two attackers have been killed...and its only a matter of time before all attackers are neutralizedFresh round of gunfire at Dusit office park as security team engages attackers after hours of silence, one survivor rescued and reunited family.President Kenyatta: I can now confirm that as of about 1 hour ago, the security operation at #DusitHotel is over and all the terrorists eliminated.President Kenyatta: As of this moment we have a confirmation that 14 innocent lives were lost through the hands of these murderers / terrorists with others injuredPresident Kenyatta: We are grieving as a country this morning and my heart and that of every Kenyan goes out to the innocent men and women violated by senseless violencePresident Kenyatta: We are a country governed by laws, rules and regulations/ embraces peaceful coexistence. We believe in these principles and values even in the face of adversity but I must also state that we are also a nation that never forgets those who hurt our childrenPresident Kenyatta: We have dealt with the threat/shown our friends and the world that we as a country are ready to deal with any threat to our nationPresident Kenyatta: I commend the civilians who took the time to look after one another. For every act of evil that led to injury yesterday, there were dozens of acts of compassion, overflowing patriotism and individual couragePresident Kenyatta: Over 700 civilians were evacuated to safety from the compound since the start of the attack through the early hours of this morning