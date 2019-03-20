MIGORI, KENYA: Mwanaume ajeruhiwa kwa panga na mkewe

Mwanaume mmoja anauguza majeraha baada ya kijeruhiwa na Mkewe baada ya kuzozana kuhusu chakula



Inaelezwa kuwa Mwanaume huyo aliyefahamika kwa jina la Samwel alirejea nyumbani na kuomba apewe chakula



Hata hivyo ulizuka ugomvi ndipo Mwanamke huyo, Nancy Onyango alichukua panga na kumjeruhi mumewe ambaye alikimbizwa Hospitali ya Migori



Jeshi la Polisi linachunguza tukio hilo kabla ya kuchukua hatua zaidi



=====



A middle-aged man is nursing injuries in Nyatike, Migori after he was allegedly hacked by his wife over food.



Nancy Onyango who lives in Kaler location with her husband Samwel, allegedly attacked him on Tuesday evening.



“Our preliminary investigations indicate that the Samwel came home demanding for food from his wife,”area chief John Opiyo said.



The chief continued: “…this irritated her which led to several minutes of verbal attack between the duo before she hacked him with a panga.”



Mr. Onyango sustained a serious injury on the face and is currently recuperating at Migori Level 4 Hospital.



His wife has apparently gone missing after the incident and police are searching for her.



“The investigation into the bloody attack has begun and the suspect will be arrested and arraigned in court,” the chief added.



He urged couples to look for alternative ways of handling marital conflict instead of engaging in physical attacks.



The Citizen Tv