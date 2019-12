Midundo (beats) ya hiphop yenye hisia kali bila verses na utatikisa kichwa tu

Tafuta Meek Mill -1942flows instrumental kali Nyimbo pia kali mkuu... Haichoshi



Kionjo Started off poor with plans to earn more

Now we own stores and **** the baddest whores

I was on tour with niggas that's so raw

Started selling white, we won't sell it no more

I'm like, Trump ain't feeling us, cops still killing us

Niggas taking shots, can't stop me, they ain't real enough