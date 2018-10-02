Mh Tundu Antipas Lissu akikabidhiwa nakala za Sera za Chama na Mwenyekiti wa BAVICHA Taifa Mhe Patrick Sosopi leo nyumbani kwake Tienen, Brussels


P

Pohamba

JF-Expert Member
#4
Joined
Jun 2, 2015
Messages
17,366
Likes
27,576
Points
280
P

Pohamba

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 2, 2015
17,366 27,576 280
#4
Huyo Sosopi ukimuuliza Maswali kuhusu kilichomo kwenye hiyo sera Hana anachokijua

Wamemtafuta Mchaga mmoja Mjanja Mjanja pale Mzumbe campus ya Dsm ( namhifadhi Kwa jina ) akapewa kandarasi ya kutengeneza hiyo sera then akawaandalia executive summary ya hiyo sera ndio wakaenda nayo kwenye walichokiita Uzinduzi
 
Roman Israel Esq

Roman Israel Esq

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Nov 23, 2017
Messages
440
Likes
453
Points
80
Roman Israel Esq

Roman Israel Esq

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 23, 2017
440 453 80
#6
Mwanahabari Huru said:
Mh Tundu Antipas Lissu akikabidhiwa nakala za Sera za Chama na Mwenyekiti wa BAVICHA Taifa Mhe Patrick Sosopi leo nyumbani kwake Tienen, Brussels
.
#SeraMbadala
#RoadTo2020
View attachment 884742
Click to expand...
Freedom fighter in a foreign country! Imenikumbushia ile ngoma ya Lucky Dube inayoitwa "House of Exile", ni mojawapo ya mipini ya reggae ambayo iko kwenye top 100 zangu, kitengo cha freedom fighting, equal rights and justice. Kama ya Peter Tosh as well.

Hizi lyrics za House pf Exile by Luck Dube...

Freedom fighter standing on a mountain
In a foreign country
Trying to send a message
To his people, back in the ghetto
He had a home one time
Love of a girl
But he left that behind
Oh yes I can hear him clearly as he whispers in the air
His voice came out loud and clear
All he asked for was a prayer and as he turns to walk away he said
I'm still here in the house of exile
For the love of the nation
Sun went down on the mountain
Birds flew back to their hiding places
Leaving him standing there like a telephone pole
In the still of the night
You and I dream
Dreaming of Romeo & Juliet
All he dreams about is the freedom of the nation
When every man will be equal In the eyes of the law
As he closes his eyes
For the last time he said again
I'm still here in the house of exile
For the love of the nation

 
Roman Israel Esq

Roman Israel Esq

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
Nov 23, 2017
Messages
440
Likes
453
Points
80
Roman Israel Esq

Roman Israel Esq

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 23, 2017
440 453 80
#8
Pia ananikumbushia Peter Tosh! Tosh anasema kila mtu analilia amani, lakini hakuna anayelilia haki na usawa...Anasema "I man dont need no peace! I need equal rights and justice"

Everyone is crying out for peace, yes
None is crying out for justice
Everyone is crying out for peace, yes
None is crying out for justice
I don't want no peace
I need equal rights and justice
I need equal rights and justice
I need equal rights and justice
Got to get it, equal rights and justice
Everybody want to go to heaven
But nobody want to die (father of the Jesus)
Everybody want to go up to heaven
But none of them, none of them want to die
I don't want no peace
I man need equal rights and justice
I got to get it, equal rights and justice
I really need it, equal rights and justice
Just give me my share, equal rights and justice
What is due to Caesar
You better give it all to Caesar, yeah, yeah, yeah
And what belong to I and I
You better, you better give it up to I
'Cause I don't want no peace
I need equal rights and justice
I need equal rights and justice
I've got to get it, equal rights and justice
I'm a fighting for it, equal rights and justice
Everyone is heading for the top
But tell me how far is it from the bottom
Nobody knows but everybody fighting to reach the top
How far is it from the bottom
I don't want no peace
I need equal rights and justice
I need equal rights and justice
I've got to get it, equal rights and justice
I really need it, equal rights and justice
Everyone is talking about crime
Tell me who are the criminals
I said everyone is talking about crime, crime
Tell me who, who are the criminals
I really don't see them
I don't want no peace
I need equal rights and justice
We got to get equal rights and justice
And there will be no crime, equal rights and justice
There will be no criminals, equal rights and justice
Everyone is fighting for equal rights and justice
Palestinians are fighting for equal rights and justice
Down in Angola, equal rights and justice
Down in Botswana, equal rights and justice
Down in Zimbabwe, equal rights and justice
Down in Rhodesia, equal rights and justice

 
P

Pohamba

JF-Expert Member
#9
Joined
Jun 2, 2015
Messages
17,366
Likes
27,576
Points
280
P

Pohamba

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 2, 2015
17,366 27,576 280
#9
Rohombaya said:
Dah...mamilioni ya kodi za walalahoi yametumika kupeleka nakala 3 tu...dah....
Click to expand...
Kulipwa Foreign perdiem ya wiki mbili

Nauli ya ndege kwenda Na kurudi

Wakati hiyo soft copy ya hiyo sera wangeweza Hata kumtumia Kwa email
 
Oii

Oii

JF-Expert Member
#10
Joined
Sep 8, 2017
Messages
1,374
Likes
1,021
Points
280
Oii

Oii

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 8, 2017
1,374 1,021 280
#10
Lisu namuombea uzima, and i hope atarudi na siasa za kistaarabu, names like rubbish report, ma ccm, juma pondamali etc were provocative, he should abstain from using them. Ain't healthy.
This is a very big conspirancy, but i totally doubt magufuli had anything to do with it, wauwaji wa serikali wasingemkosa, ila nahisi kuna extremists wa hatari sana ndani ya serikali, and maybe they are the ones responsible, or just another killers with other motives of dividing and conquering them.
Tuwe macho sana wazee.
Peace
 
Roman Israel Esq

Roman Israel Esq

JF-Expert Member
#11
Joined
Nov 23, 2017
Messages
440
Likes
453
Points
80
Roman Israel Esq

Roman Israel Esq

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 23, 2017
440 453 80
#11
Pohamba said:
Kulipwa Foreign perdiem ya wiki mbili

Nauli ya ndege kwenda Na kurudi

Wakati hiyo soft copy ya hiyo sera wangeweza Hata kumtumia Kwa email
Click to expand...
Hiyo ni official reason na photo op, usijishaue. Endeleeni na business zenu.
 
M

MENGELENI KWETU

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Oct 23, 2013
Messages
7,441
Likes
16,330
Points
280
M

MENGELENI KWETU

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 23, 2013
7,441 16,330 280
#12
Pohamba said:
Huyo Sosopi ukimuuliza Maswali kuhusu kilichomo kwenye hiyo sera Hana anachokijua

Wamemtafuta Mchaga mmoja Mjanja Mjanja pale Mzumbe campus ya Dsm ( namhifadhi Kwa jina ) akapewa kandarasi ya kutengeneza hiyo sera then akawaandalia executive summary ya hiyo sera ndio wakaenda nayo kwenye walichokiita Uzinduzi
Click to expand...
Sasa Mwanamke kinachokuwasha nini..!!?
Wawe wamekodi mtu akawaandikia hizo sera wawe wamezikopi sehemu..kinachokuuma nini Bibie?
Idiot dimwit.
 
Wamundemu

Wamundemu

JF-Expert Member
#17
Joined
Jul 11, 2015
Messages
343
Likes
128
Points
60
Wamundemu

Wamundemu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 11, 2015
343 128 60
#17
Pohamba said:
Huyo Sosopi ukimuuliza Maswali kuhusu kilichomo kwenye hiyo sera Hana anachokijua

Wamemtafuta Mchaga mmoja Mjanja Mjanja pale Mzumbe campus ya Dsm ( namhifadhi Kwa jina ) akapewa kandarasi ya kutengeneza hiyo sera then akawaandalia executive summary ya hiyo sera ndio wakaenda nayo kwenye walichokiita Uzinduzi
Click to expand...
Hata mie namfahamu anatoka kanda ya kaskazini
 
Bome-e

Bome-e

JF-Expert Member
#20
Joined
Jan 3, 2014
Messages
8,839
Likes
5,671
Points
280
Bome-e

Bome-e

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 3, 2014
8,839 5,671 280
#20
Pohamba said:
Huyo Sosopi ukimuuliza Maswali kuhusu kilichomo kwenye hiyo sera Hana anachokijua

Wamemtafuta Mchaga mmoja Mjanja Mjanja pale Mzumbe campus ya Dsm ( namhifadhi Kwa jina ) akapewa kandarasi ya kutengeneza hiyo sera then akawaandalia executive summary ya hiyo sera ndio wakaenda nayo kwenye walichokiita Uzinduzi
Click to expand...
Hahahaaaaaaa,imekuuma sana!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,208,036
Members 459,250
Posts 28,291,154

FOLLOW US