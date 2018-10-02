Mh Tundu Antipas Lissu akikabidhiwa nakala za Sera za Chama na Mwenyekiti wa BAVICHA Taifa Mhe Patrick Sosopi leo nyumbani kwake Tienen, Brussels

Pia ananikumbushia Peter Tosh! Tosh anasema kila mtu analilia amani, lakini hakuna anayelilia haki na usawa...Anasema "I man dont need no peace! I need equal rights and justice"



Everyone is crying out for peace, yes

None is crying out for justice

Everyone is crying out for peace, yes

None is crying out for justice

I don't want no peace

I need equal rights and justice

I need equal rights and justice

I need equal rights and justice

Got to get it, equal rights and justice

Everybody want to go to heaven

But nobody want to die (father of the Jesus)

Everybody want to go up to heaven

But none of them, none of them want to die

I don't want no peace

I man need equal rights and justice

I got to get it, equal rights and justice

I really need it, equal rights and justice

Just give me my share, equal rights and justice

What is due to Caesar

You better give it all to Caesar, yeah, yeah, yeah

And what belong to I and I

You better, you better give it up to I

'Cause I don't want no peace

I need equal rights and justice

I need equal rights and justice

I've got to get it, equal rights and justice

I'm a fighting for it, equal rights and justice

Everyone is heading for the top

But tell me how far is it from the bottom

Nobody knows but everybody fighting to reach the top

How far is it from the bottom

I don't want no peace

I need equal rights and justice

I need equal rights and justice

I've got to get it, equal rights and justice

I really need it, equal rights and justice

Everyone is talking about crime

Tell me who are the criminals

I said everyone is talking about crime, crime

Tell me who, who are the criminals

I really don't see them

I don't want no peace

I need equal rights and justice

We got to get equal rights and justice

And there will be no crime, equal rights and justice

There will be no criminals, equal rights and justice

Everyone is fighting for equal rights and justice

Palestinians are fighting for equal rights and justice

Down in Angola, equal rights and justice

Down in Botswana, equal rights and justice

Down in Zimbabwe, equal rights and justice

Down in Rhodesia, equal rights and justice



