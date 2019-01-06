Mgonjwa aliye kwenye COMA(Phoenix-Arizona) ajifungua mtoto wa kiume.

- Joined
Uchunguzi wa unyanyasaji kimapenzi unaendelea ili kubaini inakuwaje mwenamke huyu aliyepo kwenye kituo cha afya cha Hacienda-Phoenix ameweza kupata ujauzito akiwa kwenye hali COMA
Mwanamke huyo alifikishwa kituoni hapo takribani miaka kumi(10) iyopita akiwa kwenye COMA alianza kuguna guna kitu ambacho kiliwashangaza wahudumu kituoni hapo na ndipo waligundua kuwa alikuwa anajifungua.
Polisi wanahisi/wanakisia kuwa mwanamke huyu atakuwa amebakwa na kupewa ujauzito akiwa kwenye hali hiyo ya kutojiweza(kutokana na kuwa kwenye COMA) kwa kuwa alikuwa akihitaji uangalizi wa karibu sana hivyo watu tofauti tofauti walikuwa waki ingia na kutoka katika chumba chake.
Mpaka sasa taarifa za maendeleo kiafya za hali ya mama na mtoto hazijatolewa japokuwa muongeaji wa Kituo cha Afya cha Hacienda(Nancy Salmon) ametoa kauli hii "Kituo cha Afya cha Hacienda kimekuwa kikitoa huduma kwa zaidi ya miaka 50. Kwenye kipindi chote hiki tumehudumia kiuhakika na kiusalama maelfu ya wakazi na familia zao, tunajivunia nafasi tunayoshikilia kwenye utoaji huduma kwa wasiojiweza. Tunataarifa ya jambo hili lakusikitisha lililomtokea mmoja wa wagonjwa wetu. Kwa kuwa sheria hazituruhusu kuzungumzia hadharani taarifa mgonjwa, Hacienda itatoa na inaendelea kutoa ushirikiano kwenye vyombo vya sheria kuhusiana na jambo hili........................................"
Kwa sasa mfanyakazi yeyote wa kiume anapoingia kwenye chumba cha mgonjwa wa kike lazima aongozane na mfanyakazi wa kike.
This case is the perfect example of disturbing and twisted.
An active sex abuse investigation is proceeding to see how a woman from Hacienda Healthcare was able to give birth while in a vegetative state. The woman, who has remained nameless, was a victim of a near-drowning accident “at least a decade ago.” Since entering the hospital’s care, she’s been in a complete coma.
The moment that something caught the staff’s attention was when she began moaning from her bed. Nurses soon realized she was actually giving birth.
It was easy for police to assume the patient was raped and impregnated during her vulnerable state. She was considered to need “round-the-clock care,” so several people were able to go in and out of her room.
So far, the specific condition of the woman and her baby have not been released. However, Spokeswoman Nancy Salmon of Hacienda Healthcare attempted to do damage control with the following statement.
“Hacienda HealthCare has been in business in Arizona for more than 50 years. In that time, we have reliably and safely served thousands of residents and their families. We are proud of our record and our position as an industry leader in caring for the intellectually and developmentally disabled.
“With that said, we have recently become aware of a deeply disturbing incident involving the health and safety of a Hacienda resident. While federal and state privacy laws prohibit us from publicly discussing a patient’s health or case, Hacienda has and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and all the relevant regulatory agencies regarding this matter.
“As an organization, Hacienda HealthCare stands fully committed to getting to the truth of what, for us, represents an unprecedented matter. We are already conducting a comprehensive internal review of our processes, protocols, and people to ensure that every single Hacienda resident is as safe and well cared for as possible. Anything less than that is unacceptable to our team, our company’s leaders and the communities we serve.”
Now, any male staff entering a female patient’s room must be accompanied by a female staff member.
