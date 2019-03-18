Messi vs Ronaldo : Career hat-tricks, goals, season statistics, trophies - Tumia vigezo kuwalinganisha

but wote tunajua hizi sifa Hapa chini CR7 hana,hivyo messi ataendelea kuwa juu ya CR7 ktk ulimwengu wa sokaMessi scores goals in an incredible style and effortlessly as if fooball is the easiest sport in the word. His goals are just sweet to watchMessi is a team player, he dribbles nicely, he creates chances, he provides unbelievable assists. No attacking midfielder in the world plays better than Messi in the midfield.Lastly, the way Messi celebrates his incredible goals like they are nothing shows classy character. He is just a humble little fella.Messi is a Great Player with a Great Personality.