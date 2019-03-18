Messi vs Ronaldo : Career hat-tricks, goals, season statistics, trophies - Tumia vigezo kuwalinganisha

Ronaldo vs. Messi: career hat-tricks, goals, season statistics, trophies
http://messivsronaldo.net/all-time-stats/
but wote tunajua hizi sifa Hapa chini CR7 hana,hivyo messi ataendelea kuwa juu ya CR7 ktk ulimwengu wa soka

Messi scores goals in an incredible style and effortlessly as if fooball is the easiest sport in the word. His goals are just sweet to watch

Messi is a team player, he dribbles nicely, he creates chances, he provides unbelievable assists. No attacking midfielder in the world plays better than Messi in the midfield.

Lastly, the way Messi celebrates his incredible goals like they are nothing shows classy character. He is just a humble little fella.

Messi is a Great Player with a Great Personality.
 
Title haihakisi ulichoandika ndani.
Ungeandika mimi Econometrician namkubali Messi.
 
